Columbus, OH

ocolly.com

Safety Lester commits to OSU

On Saturday morning, safety RJ Lester announced his commitment to OSU, becoming the 13th recruit for the Cowboys in the 2023 class. A three-star recruit, Lester was committed to Kansas State prior to Saturday, before decommitting on Dec. 10. He is rated as the No. 1133 overall recruit in the 2023 class by 247 sports and the No. 6 player in the state of Arkansas.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: 3 Surprise Buckeye Players for the Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl at the end of the month. Here are three surprise players for the game. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have their work cut out for them in the Peach Bowl against Georgia. The Bulldogs come in as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country and they will most certainly be the best team that Ohio State has seen to date.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Gene Smith asks Ohio State fans to donate more NIL money as Buckeyes face possible recruiting gap

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State touted its nation-leading name, image and likeness revenue opportunities for athletes in the early months of that new frontier in college sports. Less than a year later, however, the athletic department is concerned about where it stands relative to other major programs. The main issue are the collectives — typically non-profit entities run by boosters or prominent donors that bring in funds to distribute to athletes. As collectives grew in popularity, money flowed into some at a rate that those affiliated with OSU have not been able to match.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio State makes coaching staff change

As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, they’ve had to maneuver through some coaching staff changes like so many other programs have. Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson accepted the job as head...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud’s unfinished Ohio State football legacy and our Heisman Trophy voting: Buckeye Talk Podcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud appeared to be writing the final chapter of his Ohio State football legacy when he took the microphone after his second loss to Michigan. One week later, it became clear that a significant portion of his Buckeye story may not yet be on the page. Stroud took a small detour from Peach Bowl preparations to attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York this weekend. He became a two-time finalist and will officially be the first OSU star recognized on that stage twice since Archie Griffin’s back-to-back wins in 1974-75.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

2023 Ohio State commit named Ohio Player of the Year

There may not be another commit in Ohio State’s current class that has seen the uptick in rankings like Jermaine Mathews. The Cincinnati native is shooting up the lists for nearly every recruiting service, showing how valuable he is to the Buckeyes and their 2023 class. Being an in-state player is surely one major importance he carries, but playing the cornerback position is the biggest factor considering the current state of play in the secondary on Ohio State’s roster.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lantern

Shelley Graf reflects on time as first female drum major

Shelley Graf spent her time at The Ohio State University as the first female drum major at Ohio State. Courtesy of Shelley Graf. The boundary of Sugar Grove, Ohio, is not defined by a tree line or fence. The village, less than 1 mile long, is nestled between two scarlet and gray signs that read “Sugar Grove, Ohio, Home of Shelley Graf, First Female Drum Major, The Ohio State University.”
SUGAR GROVE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Big Ten admits its officials shouldn't have allowed Ohio State's buzzer-beater vs. Rutgers

It's official. No. 25 Ohio State's buzzer-beating win over Rutgers, the most thrilling ending of Big Ten men's basketball play so far this season, should not have counted. The conference released a statement Friday admitting its officials missed a call at the end of Thursday's game, in which Buckeyes guard Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give his team a 67-66 win at home.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Three Storylines: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Michigan State

The Ohio State women’s basketball team is back to Big Ten conference play after a record-tying non-conference win against the New Hampshire Wildcats. On the schedule are the Michigan State Spartans, who are the strongest conference test in the early Big Ten schedule. Before the home game at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH

