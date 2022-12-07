Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Football: Stroud finishes 3rd in Heisman votingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Bailey expected to become tight ends coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Reportedly Makes Significant Coaching Decision After Losing Key Assistant
Earlier this week, Ohio State offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson left Columbus to take a head coaching job with Tulsa. The Buckeyes have replaced one of Wilson's positions with an internal promotion, bumping Keenan Bailey up to tight ends coach. Bailey was serving as senior advisor to the head...
ocolly.com
Safety Lester commits to OSU
On Saturday morning, safety RJ Lester announced his commitment to OSU, becoming the 13th recruit for the Cowboys in the 2023 class. A three-star recruit, Lester was committed to Kansas State prior to Saturday, before decommitting on Dec. 10. He is rated as the No. 1133 overall recruit in the 2023 class by 247 sports and the No. 6 player in the state of Arkansas.
And then there were two: Reynoldsburg names superintendent finalists
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg City School District is on the verge of naming a new superintendent. On Friday, the district announced it has narrowed down the search for a new district leader from five to two: Final interviews for both Reed and Tiller will be held Monday, Dec. 12, during a school board […]
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Putting Full-Court Press on Four-star 2024 Running Back Jordan Marshall, Who Hopes to Commit by Early Summer
Running back is one of the most important positions for Ohio State to recruit in the 2024 cycle. Considering the Buckeyes may not take a running back in 2023, OSU desperately needs a premier tailback to anchor its 2024 class, and maybe even two. Its top target may just reside in the state of Ohio.
NBC4 Columbus
These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns
These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
Ohio State Football: 3 Surprise Buckeye Players for the Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl at the end of the month. Here are three surprise players for the game. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have their work cut out for them in the Peach Bowl against Georgia. The Bulldogs come in as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country and they will most certainly be the best team that Ohio State has seen to date.
Gene Smith asks Ohio State fans to donate more NIL money as Buckeyes face possible recruiting gap
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State touted its nation-leading name, image and likeness revenue opportunities for athletes in the early months of that new frontier in college sports. Less than a year later, however, the athletic department is concerned about where it stands relative to other major programs. The main issue are the collectives — typically non-profit entities run by boosters or prominent donors that bring in funds to distribute to athletes. As collectives grew in popularity, money flowed into some at a rate that those affiliated with OSU have not been able to match.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State makes coaching staff change
As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, they’ve had to maneuver through some coaching staff changes like so many other programs have. Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson accepted the job as head...
C.J. Stroud’s unfinished Ohio State football legacy and our Heisman Trophy voting: Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud appeared to be writing the final chapter of his Ohio State football legacy when he took the microphone after his second loss to Michigan. One week later, it became clear that a significant portion of his Buckeye story may not yet be on the page. Stroud took a small detour from Peach Bowl preparations to attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York this weekend. He became a two-time finalist and will officially be the first OSU star recognized on that stage twice since Archie Griffin’s back-to-back wins in 1974-75.
Gov. Mike Dewine + Ohio State Fair release long-term vision for fairgrounds
The historic fairgrounds will see many changes, including building renovations, demolition, and more.
landgrantholyland.com
2023 Ohio State commit named Ohio Player of the Year
There may not be another commit in Ohio State’s current class that has seen the uptick in rankings like Jermaine Mathews. The Cincinnati native is shooting up the lists for nearly every recruiting service, showing how valuable he is to the Buckeyes and their 2023 class. Being an in-state player is surely one major importance he carries, but playing the cornerback position is the biggest factor considering the current state of play in the secondary on Ohio State’s roster.
Shelley Graf reflects on time as first female drum major
Shelley Graf spent her time at The Ohio State University as the first female drum major at Ohio State. Courtesy of Shelley Graf. The boundary of Sugar Grove, Ohio, is not defined by a tree line or fence. The village, less than 1 mile long, is nestled between two scarlet and gray signs that read “Sugar Grove, Ohio, Home of Shelley Graf, First Female Drum Major, The Ohio State University.”
Big Ten admits its officials shouldn't have allowed Ohio State's buzzer-beater vs. Rutgers
It's official. No. 25 Ohio State's buzzer-beating win over Rutgers, the most thrilling ending of Big Ten men's basketball play so far this season, should not have counted. The conference released a statement Friday admitting its officials missed a call at the end of Thursday's game, in which Buckeyes guard Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give his team a 67-66 win at home.
landgrantholyland.com
Three Storylines: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Michigan State
The Ohio State women’s basketball team is back to Big Ten conference play after a record-tying non-conference win against the New Hampshire Wildcats. On the schedule are the Michigan State Spartans, who are the strongest conference test in the early Big Ten schedule. Before the home game at the...
Governor DeWine Appoints Three County Residents To Positions On State Boards And Commissions
Three Delaware Countians have been appointed to statewide positions by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. Meredith L. Reffey of Delaware has been appointed to the Governor’s Executive Workforce Board for a term beginning Dec. 1, 2022 and continuing at the pleasure of the governor. The Governor’s Executive Workforce Board engages...
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
WSYX ABC6
Patient speaks out after having surgery the day before 'Dr. Roxy's' license was suspended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of four from Vandalia, Ohio said she had surgery at Roxy Plastic Surgery the day before Dr. Katharine Grawe's license was suspended. Julie Hager said she traveled from the Dayton area to Powell on Nov. 17 to get the 'Mommy Makeover,' a surgery including a breast augment and tummy tuck.
9 Ohio State Buckeyes who could pop in bowl prep, from Sonny Styles to Jayden Ballard: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Thursday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are drafting nine Ohio State players they think could show out during December practices and set themselves up for leaps in 2023 -- if not before. That means a lot of of young Buckeyes in...
Parents, teachers’ union react to Columbus City Schools superintendent’s retirement announcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tens of thousands of students, their parents, and educators are now wondering who the next superintendent of Columbus City Schools will be after Talisa Dixon, superintendent of the state’s largest school district, announced Thursday she would retire at the end of the school year. “I wish all the happiness in the […]
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
