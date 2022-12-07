Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Honda just secured enough battery capacity to put 1 million EVs on the road
Honda is teaming up with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL as its best known, to supply batteries for over 1 million electric vehicles. CATL supplying 123 GWh of batteries to power Honda EVs. The Japanese automaker and CATL jointly announced Thursday that Honda would purchase 123 GWh of...
theevreport.com
Volkswagen accelerating transformation of Wolfsburg plant
Company making an initial investment of some €460 million to convert the Wolfsburg site into a highly productive e-mobility factory. Wolfsburg – Volkswagen is making the Wolfsburg site fit for the future: the brand will be making an initial investment of €460 million in the main factory at the Group headquarters by the beginning of 2025. This was announced on Wednesday by CEO Thomas Schäfer during a works meeting in Wolfsburg. The investment is primarily earmarked for preparations to produce the new ID.3. The compact electric car will be leaving the assembly line in Wolfsburg from 2023 – initially in partial production, with full production slated from 2024. Ramp-up is due for completion by the end of 2025. The necessary training measures for the workforce are currently being prepared. Post-ID.3 ramp-up, a further all-electric model for the booming SUV segment, is to boost Wolfsburg’s capacity utilization for EV production over the long term. The technical basis for the new model is the Modular Electric Drive System (MEB). Volkswagen’s e-car platform will undergo substantial further development as the MEB+, thus becoming even more efficient.
electrek.co
Mercedes-Benz to double EV motor output at German plant to 1M units
German automaker Mercedes-Benz announced another big step in becoming an all-electric luxury brand by the end of the decade. The company recently shared that its Untertürkheim plant, where combustion engines have primarily been assembled, will be scaled up to deliver more EV motors for future Mercedes EQ vehicles. It is now targeting 1 million a year beginning in 2024.
insideevs.com
Lexus Confirms Manual Transmission For EVs, LFA Successor May Get It
Lexus has confirmed it is seriously developing a software-based manual transmission for electric vehicles and that it is working on a production version of the Electrified Sport Concept. The company released the details at Toyota's Kenshiki media forum in Brussels, Belgium, where it said that its future EVs will "reinvent...
Hyundai, SK to build EV battery factory in Georgia
South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor announced Friday it is partnering with another Korean company, SK On, to start construction on a new EV battery factory in Bartow County, Ga.
Detroit News
Toyota’s new Prius won’t be its last. Here's why
Toyota aired a Super Bowl commercial almost 18 years ago that opened with cars in traffic, their wheels spinning but going nowhere. “It’s been a long time since transportation has truly advanced,” a narrator intoned. “We’ve been moving; we just haven’t been moving forward.”
Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending
Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
Honda Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Electric Cars, Battery and eVOTL Plans
The sensible Japanese brand had a disruptive streak in its DNA from Day One.
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
A novel sodium-sulphur battery has 4 times the capacity of lithium-ion batteries
To realize the universal goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, the world is keenly looking at advancements in battery technology. Lower costs, higher capacity, and optimal utilization of scarce natural resources are expected to play a major role in taking the mission forward. Helping to realize the goal, a group...
Toyota’s New Hydrogen-Powered Pickup Is a Testbed for Sustainable Future Trucks
ToyotaA new fuel-cell Hilux and a hydrogen combustion Corolla Cross are the latest in a slew of hydrogen test cars from the Japanese automaker.
theevreport.com
Volkswagen AG creates the largest charging network in Europe with Elli
Milestone of 400,000 charging points reached – charging in 27 countries. Wolfsburg – Volkswagen AG and its charging and energy brand Elli have reached their next milestone: With 400,000 charging points, Elli is now operating the most significant charging network in Europe, with over 800 providers in 27 countries. Over the past 18 months, the network has doubled by adding about 200,000 new charging points. Elli most recently expanded its network in western and northern Europe by adding the Swedish energy company Vattenfall and the Dutch fast-charging specialist Fastned.
Video streaming as polluting as driving? See the new calculations
Could video streaming be as bad for the climate as driving a car? Calculating Internet’s hidden carbon footprint
constructiontechnology.media
Cat announces new 350 excavator
Caterpillar has launched a new 48 tonne excavator, the Cat 350, promising lower costs and enhanced sustainability. The equipment manufacturing giant said the new machine is in line with its commitment to reducing greenhouse gases, with the potential to reduce fuel consumption by up to 13%. The 350 has a...
freightwaves.com
Regional Rail to acquire 3 Midwest short-line railroads
Pennsylvania-based Regional Rail, a short-line owner and operator backed by U.K. investment firm 3i Infrastructure, plans to acquire three short-line railroads in the Midwest. The move to acquire Agracel Rail Holdings’ three railroads — Effingham Railroad Co., South Point & Ohio Railroad and Illinois Western Railroad Co. — will expand Regional Rail’s footprint farther into the Midwest. In October, Regional Rail began freight operations at its new Burns Harbor Railroad subsidiary, which operates at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.
Things Are Looking Worse Than Ever For Used Cars Seller Carvana As Stock Price Crashes
Carvana's financial decline continues as investors are now consulting with lawyers and investment bankers regarding their next steps. Per Bloomberg, Carvana is burning through cash at a rate in which its future solvency is now under threat. Plunging used car prices and overpaying for those vehicles in the first place is what mainly caused the company, made famous for its so-called "vending machines," to be in its current state.
electrek.co
Volkswagen’s next-gen MEB+ platform offers faster charging, 125 miles of added range
Volkswagen Group has shared a progress update outlining the development of its upcoming MEB+ EV platform. What was originally thought to be an upgrade to its current EV platform will actually arrive as the German automaker’s next-generation EV backbone. Volkswagen reaffirmed previous range improvements but also shared new details on upcoming models we can expect to see use this technology in the future. Here’s the latest.
