Recently U.S. News and World Report released its 2022 list of outstanding high schools across the United States, reported annually. High schools are evaluated based on Advanced Placement enrollments and testing, college and workforce readiness, graduation rate, state assessments and other relevant criteria. Out of 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., Ames High ranked number 1,210, placing AHS in the top 5% of public high schools nationwide. U.S. News and World Report also provides state-by-state rankings, and AHS was ranked fourth out of 313 ranked high schools in Iowa. ...

AMES, IA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO