GCASA offering training to reverse opioid overdose

Press release:

Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism & Substance Abuse has scheduled in-person and virtual Naloxone & Opioid Overdose Prevention Training sessions into June of next year.

Twelve sessions will take place at The Recovery Station on Clinton Street Road in Batavia and six will be held at GCASA’s Outpatient Clinic in Albion starting in January. Additionally, six virtual training classes are scheduled, beginning Jan. 9.

The dates at The Recovery Station are as follows:

Jan. 20, 10 a.m.

Feb. 23, 6 p.m.

Feb. 17, 10 a.m.

Feb. 27, 6 p.m.

March 17, 10 a.m.

March 27, 6 p.m.

April 21, 10 a.m.

April 24, 6 p.m.

May 19, 10 a.m.

May 22, 6 p.m.

June 16, 10 a.m.

June 26, 6 p.m.

The dates at the Albion Outpatient Clinic are as follows:

Jan. 9, 6 p.m.

Feb. 13, 6 p.m.

March 13, 6 p.m.

April 10, 6 p.m.

May 8, 6 p.m.

June 12, 6 p.m.

Virtual training dates, all at 1 p.m., are Jan. 9, Feb. 13, March 13, April 10, May 8 and June 12.

Participants are asked to register in advance by sending an email to dklos@gcasa.org or calling 585-815-1883.

Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. Examples of opioids include heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone (OxyContin®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), codeine, and morphine.

The GCASA series is partially funded by United Way.