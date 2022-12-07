Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Chainsaw Man VA Celebrates Power's 'Heroics' in Episode 9
Chainsaw Man’s latest episode was filled with action as both Makima and Kobeni showed off what they can do. In response, Chainsaw Man voice actress Ai Fairouz celebrated Power’s “heroics” in Episode 9. On Twitter, Fairouz shared her reactions to Power’s supposed bravery and strength when...
epicstream.com
Kimi ni Todoke Star Joins the Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Anime Cast
As the Fall 2022 season is ending soon, the upcoming anime titles of the next season are finally getting release dates and more cast info. One of these shows is Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible which recently revealed that it has cast the star of Kimi ni Todoke in a new role.
epicstream.com
Cute Asa x Denji Fan Art Celebrates Chainsaw Man Part 2's Rom-Com Twist
The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man was released with lots of hype, especially as it features the long-awaited date of Asa Mitaka and Denji. To celebrate this rom-com twist, a Chainsaw Man fan made an Asa x Denji fan art in a 90s shoujo style. While many were expecting the...
Man shocks ex-girlfriend by secretly paying off her entire mortgage for being a great Mom
Breakups are never easy, especially when you share a child. When Shaun Nyland and Cat split after 7 years together, they agreed it was for the best and are still good friends. For Cat's 31st birthday, Shaun Nyland paid off her mortgage to thank her for being a great mother to their 3-year-old, Leo, and the story's winning hearts on the internet. Shaun posted a video on TikTok, showing him capturing Cat's reaction as he surprised her. They had gone their wats in April this year, reported The Sun. "I had to make sure that she and Leo were secure I'm so glad I was fortunate enough to do this," he said. Shaun's video was watched by more than 6.8 million people on the platform.
Woman divides opinion after sharing photo of man invading her leg space during flight
Personal space and planes aren’t particularly compatible, but this photo really takes the biscuit. Posting a photo on Reddit of a recent flight she took, social media user Emily Kauai explained she was left with barely any leg space on the four-hour plane journey. The snap revealed the passenger...
intheknow.com
Woman bursts into tears when best friend reveals her newborn baby’s name: ‘No, you did not’
A video of this woman’s reaction when she learned her best friend named her new baby after her has viewers all choked up. TikToker Mireya Elliott (@mireyaelliott) received the surprise of a lifetime after learning that her best friend, Morgan Shaw (@probablypregnant), named her new baby after her. Elliott recently posted a video featuring her reaction to the news, and it’s a poignant example of the profound meaning friendship adds to our lives.
Woman Furious After Transgender Partner 'Tells Her What to Wear' for Work Event
Should a partner ever tell their significant other what to wear?. Photo byPhoto by Tamara Bellis on UnsplashonUnsplash. A lot can be said about a person based on what they choose to wear and how they style their wardrobe, especially when it comes to their job or profession.
Man Who Left Wife for ‘Free-Spirited’ Co-Worker Changes Mind, Wants to Return Home
There's nothing straightforward about navigating a marriage over the decades, and ensuring that both parties are equally investing in the growth of their relationship. A commitment as strong as a marriage takes an immense amount of willingness to be flexible and grow together. With that said, not everyone believes in this mentality, and may stray in their marriage, which can cause emotional wounds that cannot be overcome.
Man's girlfriend wants him to stop spoon feeding his sister around her
Two Spoons And A Fork On A Hard SurfaceAnna Kumpan/Unsplash. Sometimes people do things with their family members that others would see as strange. In some cases, it may make people so uncomfortable that they want the weird activities to stop around them altogether.
Man Pretending Not To Know Fiancé After Her 'Meltdown' on a Plane Cheered
Studies have shown people are more likely to find their partner's behavior embarrassing if it is negative, and in front of strangers.
Will Smith Cries as He Shares 'One of the Most Beautiful Moments' from Emancipation Set
"I love the rain, I love how it makes everything stop," Will Smith says in a new Instagram video from the set of Emancipation Will Smith had a profound behind-the-scenes moment captured on the set of Emancipation. On Sunday, Smith, 54, shared a video on Instagram of himself enjoying a rain storm while taking a break during the making of the Antoine Fuqua-directed film. "I love the rain, I love how it makes everything stop. It's beautiful," Smith said in the video, as he shed a tear while...
American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’
The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Wants Ben Affleck To Get Facial Fillers, Botox? Marry Me Actress Allegedly Wants Her, Her Husband To Look Like A Beautiful Power Couple
Jennifer Lopez is one of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood today. Even though she's already in her 50s, she still looks as youthful as ever. The Hustlers star is known for taking good care of her body and even her face. Table of contents. Jennifer Lopez Wants To Look...
epicstream.com
What Anime Is Fortnite’s Nezumi From? Chapter 4 Skin Explained
Fortnite's Chapter 4 has finally been released, which means that players will be able to face a new map, have a new realm to explore in various ways, and a new battle pass to advance! Out of all the battle pass skins in Chapter 4, what anime is Fornite’s Nezumi from?
ChatGPT can tell jokes, even write articles. But only humans can detect its fluent bullshit
As the capabilities of natural language processing technology continue to advance, there is a growing hype around the potential of chatbots and conversational AI systems. One such system, ChatGPT, claims to be able to engage in natural, human-like conversation and even provide useful information and advice. However, there are valid concerns about the limitations of ChatGPT and other conversational AI systems, and their ability to truly replicate human intelligence and interaction.
'SNL' opening monologue pokes fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, World Cup
Actors Steve Martin and Martin Short co-hosted Saturday Night Live Dec. 10 as the late-night comedy series kicked off the holiday season with a Christmas-themed episode.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Seemed Shy, Nervous While Reliving His First Meeting With Meghan Markle? Sussexes Reportedly Had Very Different Body Language While Talking About Their Relationship
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just shared never-before-heard details about their first meeting and their relationship in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Before the first three episodes dropped on Thursday, royal fans only knew that the couple was introduced to each other by their common friend. Table of contents.
‘The Slim Shady LP’: Copies Sold, Awards, and Chart Positions of the Album That Catapulted Eminem’s Career
Eminem introduced himself to audiences everywhere with 'The Slim Shady LP,' his 1999 sophomore album co-produced by the legendary Dr. Dre.
epicstream.com
Is Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Getting an Anime? Release Date News
Kai Ikada's Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! manga series is becoming increasingly popular among romantic comedy anime fans as new chapters are released on a regular basis. With its positive reception and supportive fanbase, is Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! getting an anime? If so, when will it be released?
Comments / 0