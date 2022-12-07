ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, TX

Food truck owners petition city council’s 1990 statute ***UPDATED***

By Emily Sanders
Atlanta Citizens Journal (Cass County)
Atlanta Citizens Journal (Cass County)
 4 days ago

***This article has been updated with new and clarified information***

A code approved by city officials six years ago regarding food truck operations in Atlanta, Texas has suddenly become a point of contention for community members, with varied opinions on the topic.

Some worried that enforcement of the ordinance might negatively affect small business owners who run area food trucks. Others pointed to the ordinance as a means of protecting the brick-and-mortar businesses that pay taxes in the area.

Dispute over the statute became widespread the day before Thanksgiving, when residents started sounding off on Cass County Bulletin-Texas Facebook page about enforcement of the ordinance, which reportedly limits food trucks to just two pop-ups per truck, per year.

Apart from the two pop-ups per year, the ordinance grants an exception for area events (not just chamber events). This allows for food trucks to set up an unlimited number of times for downtown events.

Derrick and Tomeka White, co-owners of Topp Hat’s Kickin’ Chicken food truck said they are organizing to go before the city council on December 20.

“We are organizing a petition to challenge the outdated and heavily restrictive ordinances on food trucks in Atlanta,” the couple said in a statement. “We have to fight this for families in the community, young entrepreneurs, and veterans. If you have friends and family in Atlanta they can go by Robinson Family Pharmacy to sign.”

The Whites said their son started having seizures and the couple had to move to part-time hours to care for him.

“We are heartbroken by the city’s response. To retire from the Army and move back home to start a business doing what you love, cooking, only to be shut down by outdated ordinances is so wrong.”

Topp Hatt’s operated a couple of years at the corner of high school lane and main street, according to reports, before they transferred the lease to someone else. Top Hatt’s owners said they pay quarterly sales taxes and county business taxes, as well as having registered as a limited liability company–better known as an LLC.

Their business is also fully licensed with permits, they said. The ordinance passed a handful of years before James Brooks became mayor, but the recently elected Brooks didn’t shy away from discussing the statute.

In fact, Brooks encouraged concerned parties to attend city council meetings to voice their concerns and have an open dialogue with the council.

“The ordinance was written six years ago to protect our downtown restaurants,” Brooks said. “To my knowledge, it has very rarely been enforced.”

Brooks said the city isn’t trying to shut anyone down or hurt anyone’s business.

“It is possible that times have changed enough that it needs to be revisited,” the mayor said. “If anyone would like to attend a city council meeting to discuss this or any other issue, we certainly welcome any and all residents to do so, and we’ll gladly listen and take it under consideration.”

Chad Clements, councilman-at-large, echoed the mayor’s thoughts and said the council would be happy to have anyone interested attend council meetings.

“Come sit down and talk with city council members,” Clements said. “We want to get more businesses in the downtown area.”

Clements said the key to having a vibrant downtown is to have restaurants downtown. When the ordinance passed in 2016, Clements said the council was just trying to protect brick-and-mortar businesses, specifically restaurants, that are invested in the city. Restaurants like Luigi’s have to pay sales taxes and utilities in order to be able to operate their businesses.

The city also has a revolving grant specifically for helping in getting food trucks started in the area, he said.

Clements said there’s room for a compromise on the ordinance.

“Two pop-ups a year is a little restrictive to me personally,” Clements said, adding that he could understand negotiating for more pop-ups or the possibility of food trucks paying taxes or fees that help level the playing field between food trucks and downtown restaurants.

Katie Boyce, administrator of Cass County Bulletin- Texas is helping to get signatures for the food truck petition, which can be signed at Robinson’s Family Pharmacy.

The bulletin, with 4.4 thousand members, is a popular place for county locals to keep up with their community by posting area events, news and weather alerts, garage sales, church group meetings, local business sales, restaurant specials, help wanted, missing pets, missing people and fundraisers.

At the 20th council meeting, people supporting a food truck ordinance change hope to voice their opinions and get clarification on the issue.

The council meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

On Tuesday (after the paper went to press) the White sought further clarification from the City and were invited to meet with Danica Porter the Atlanta City Manager to figure out ways the City could help,

Wednesday, December 7. Porter released this information to the paper to further resolve the matter.

******************

In response to information circulating in the community, the City of Atlanta would like to bring clarity to some misconceptions regarding food trucks.

The City of Atlanta and certainly the Atlanta Area Chamber of Commerce 100% support small businesses of many kinds, including food trucks. We not only welcome them but highly encourage them to start a business here in Atlanta. We understand not all small business owners are able to start out at a brick-and-mortar location and that many of them get their start with a mobile food truck. The current ordinance that was adopted in 1990 only allows outdoor sales including mobile food trucks twice per year.

In 2016 a small business owner was issued a Special Use Permit at 801 W. Main Street. That allowed the Come-and-take-it Café, Topp Hat’s Kickin’ Chicken, The Dawngeon, and now JB’s Taco Kitchen to operate more than twice per year. There have been others that have gone through the same process to set up their food trucks throughout the city.

Regarding the Atlanta Area Chamber of Commerce having exclusive rights to host food trucks at their events, this is a misconception. With property owner permission, any business that has an event in the city of Atlanta may have mobile food trucks without a permit, not just the Atlanta Area Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is not responsible for city ordinances. They do not make or enforce any city ordinance.

The city has many resources available to help support small businesses. The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has an office located at City Hall. The SBDC provides free business advising and a variety of services to start-ups as well as established businesses. The City also offers a low-interest Revolving Loan Fund that if approved, may help with some of the cost of opening a small business.

We are currently working on amending the 1990 ordinance that will release some of the restrictions on mobile food trucks. We also recommend any food truck operators to attend the meetings and give some input on the proposed ordinance when it is on the agenda. The City Council meets every 1 st and 3 rd Tuesday. You can check the website or the bulletin board outside of City Hall for any scheduled meeting.

My office door is always open, and I welcome anyone with any suggestions to stop by.

Danica Porter

City Manager

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Mayor Andy Mack stable in hospital after health event

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital after a health event, according to Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley. Mayor Mack is in stable condition at this time, according to Yeakley. Yeakley added that the Mack family would appreciate people’s thoughts and prayers. This story will be updated with further […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Runoff decides Shreveport City Council seats for Districts B, E & G

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A runoff election was held across Louisiana on Saturday, Dec 10. Part of the ballot was dedicated to Shreveport City Council seats for districts B, E, and G. Candidates for District B:. WINNER: Gary Brooks (D) Mavice Thigpen (D) Candidates for District E:. WINNER: Alan Jackson...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Arceneaux wins Shreveport mayor’s race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux defeated Louisiana State Senator Gregory Tarver in the race for Mayor of Shreveport. Arceneaux becomes only the third Republican mayor in Shreveport’s history since Reconstruction. “This is not about...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

Longview mayor in hospital following recent health event

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital following a recent health event. City of Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley said in a statement Saturday that Mack is in stable condition. He also said prayers and privacy for the family are appreciated at this time.
LONGVIEW, TX
txktoday.com

Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Board Plan – Two Year Modifications Ready for Public Comment

Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is responsible for the implementation and oversight of workforce development services in the nine-county Northeast Texas region, which includes Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) requires Workforce Boards to develop strategic plans and...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

New east-west road in north Bossier Parish in beginning stage

BENTON, La. -- Beginning stages for construction of an east-west throughway running from Benton Road to the intersection of Bellevue and Winnfield roads were disclosed Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury's road/subdivision regulations committee discussed road projects. During their meeting prior to the regular session, police jurors heard parish...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
K945

Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees

Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KLTV

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice

Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. In a show of unity, a group of Texarkana teens came together to bring holiday cheer and support to those in need. Graduation ceremony held...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Salvation Army of Texarkana prepares to distribute Christmas gifts

TEXARKANA, Texas - With only a couple of weeks left until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Texarkana is getting ready to distribute gifts from their Angel Tree program. The non-profit is organizing all of the presents coming into the Angel Tree warehouse. Organizers say they have about 800 kids enrolled...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Shreveport man facing centuries in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction. In 2020, Kenyon Dunams, 32, entered the thrifty liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive and committed an armed robbery. Hours later, he entered the Papa Johns in the 3900 hundred block of Youree Drive and committed a second armed robbery. In both robberies, he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Judge reads verdict for suspended Smith County constable

Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our hands on training with the fire department. Wildland training to structural firefighters. All our hands-on training will be done here at the training field. With the ‘MOU’ we’re signing with the forest service we’ll be able to do wildland training out here. And do hands on training with the forest service,” Chief Andy Parker said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man convicted of armed robbery of Papa Johns, Thrifty Liquor; high-speed police chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man convicted on two armed robbery charges is facing 200 years in prison, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney. According to the DA’s press release on the conviction, 32-year-old Kenyon Lee Dunams was found guilty by a unanimous jury after deliberating a little more than an hour Thursday evening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

New restaurant coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX

Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
TYLER, TX
tigertimesonline.com

Making history . . . again

Hotel Grim expects to release first units within first quarter of 2023. The sound of construction fills the corners of downtown Texarkana, Texas. Banging, screeching and huge trucks surround the streets of the famous Grim Hotel. The Grim Hotel was built and opened in Texarkana on July 15, 1924. A...
TEXARKANA, TX
Atlanta Citizens Journal (Cass County)

Atlanta Citizens Journal (Cass County)

109
Followers
113
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta Citizens Journal (Cass County)

Comments / 0

Community Policy