NOLA.com
Is Saints coach Dennis Allen's job in jeopardy after just one year? Our crew talks it out.
The New Orleans Saints didn't expect it to turn out like this. Virtually no one predicted a 4-9 record. That begs the question: Is Dennis Allen's job in jeopardy? Even after just one season?. Our Saints coverage team huddled this week to discuss who’s to blame, among other topics:
NOLA.com
A sportsbook has set the odds on Saints' Dennis Allen being the next NFL head coach fired
Dennis Allen's future as the New Orleans Saints coach has been in question after a 4-9 start to his first season and a stunning come-from-ahead loss Monday night to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen doesn't seem particularly likely to be fired before the end of the season, seeing as this...
NOLA.com
Is Dennis Allen to blame for the Saints finding new ways to lose? Our crew weighs in.
The New Orleans Saints are still mathematically alive in the NFC playoff race, but their chances of making the postseason are microscopic. How much of their 4-9 record is the result of poor coaching?. Our Saints coverage team huddled this week to discuss who’s to blame, among other topics:
