a-z-animals.com
Texas Cat Fights a Coyote 1:1 and Does Shockingly Well
Can cats fight a coyote? Who do you think will emerge victorious?. It might be an even match if the fight takes place in Texas. A cat was captured on a security camera going toe to toe with a coyote on the porch. The video begins with the cat and...
Cat Not Recognizing Fellow Feline After Returning From Vet Melts Hearts
A feline's sense of smell is 14 times stronger than a human's, so when a cat is gone for even a short time, its housemate won't recognize its altered scent.
iheart.com
Mom Of 5 Dies After Backyard Firepit Accident; 11-Year-Old Severely Injured
A Florida mother of five died following a firepit accident in her backyard, WFTS reported. Nicole Foltz, 38, and her husband, Jeff, started a small fire last month in an effort to repel bugs from their backyard in Tarpon Springs while hosting guests. Foltz poured gas on the embers to...
pethelpful.com
Video of Longest Cat Resident at Florida Shelter Is So Heartbreaking
Attention Florida residents, or anyone with the means to travel to Florida, there's the sweetest ever adult cat available for adoption who badly needs a home. Silver has been at the shelter longer than any other cat and it makes no sense why this girl hasn't found a home yet.
Watch: Dog's reaction to cat returning from vet will melt your heart
A heartwarming video showing the moment a dog is reunited with his sister cat has gone viral with netizens around the world falling head over heels in love with the pup and his enthusiastic reaction to having his best fur friend home again. Receiving more than 750,000 views since it...
Can You Spot the Cat in This Sea of Owls?
You'll need some serious owl eyes to solve this hidden image brainteaser by Gergely “Dudolf” Dudás.
Pets of the Week
LILLIAN is a 4 1/2-year-old spayed female dog. One of the shelter's longest residents, this Pit Bull/Terrier mix desperately wants a good home. If you can help, Lillian's adoption number is 042501Q.
pethelpful.com
Cat Serves As Foster Brother to Baby Squirrel and We Can't Take It
If it weren't for TikTok, we don't think we would've known so many different animals befriend each other. Every once in a while we'll come across a video that blows us away. Like how are these two completely different creatures so at ease with each other?. For example, this clip...
Cat Pawtiently Waiting at Feeder for Her Turn Warms Hearts: 'Polite Tap'
Over 3.5 million people have watched the viral TikTok video, and one user said: "Wow! The most polite cats ever."
Fluffy Cats Racing To Greet Their Pawrent After Work Delight Internet
Ragdoll cats were developed by American breeder Ann Baker in the 1960s and have become very popular in recent years.
pawesome.net
Video of Chihuahua German Shepherd Mix Is Just Too Cute
There’s always something iconic about a great mix. Whether we’re talking about swirled ice cream or designer dog breeds, sometimes magic can happen when the right combination occurs. At the beginning of this sweet video, a question is asked. “Have you ever seen a Chihuahua X German Shepherd?”...
pethelpful.com
Cat Claims Foster Kitten As 'His Baby' and We're in Love
At PetHelpful we talk about how to introduce a new kitten to an older cat and the best ways you can make this transition as easy as possible for both animals. Sometimes, however, your older cat needs no help in bonding with a new feline friend which is the exact case in this precious video posted by TikTok user @Kittiewitties.
a-z-animals.com
9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats
Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
pawesome.net
Video of Cat Being Overrun By Golden Retriever Puppies Couldn’t Be Better
Pairing cats, dogs, and “The Office” makes this the Holy Grail of TikTok posts. Combining adorable golden retriever puppies with a scared cat is internet gold. Adding a soundtrack taken from the parkour episode of “The Office” turns the post into comedy gold. I love the reaction of the cat to the hoard of puppies running toward it. Travelere9314‘s post is heartwarming and funny, with the cat left unhappy.
pethelpful.com
Story of Cat Rescued From National Park Gives Us All the Feels
Miracles do happen, which is the only word you can use to describe how miraculous it was that these campers visiting Shenandoah National Park found this lost little kitten on the side of the road. TikTok users @Pasta_cats explain in the following video how they found the kitten and rescued her, and our hearts can't take it.
iheart.com
Watch Out For Dog Flu Over The Holidays
Veterinarians are warning people about the spread of dog flu. Canine flu tends to break out in pockets, and the virus can be highly contagious. Canine influenza is a disease that attacks cells in a dog’s respiratory tract. Similar to human flu, dog flu also spreads via respiratory droplets,...
