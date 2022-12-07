ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
constructiondive.com

5 charts that hint at what’s in store for construction in 2023

2022 has been a mixed bag for the U.S. construction industry. This past year brought skyrocketing inflation and interest rates, but contractors remained optimistic despite the rocky economic conditions. Inflation was a major concern in 2022, climbing to a 40-year high in June. It was fueled by ongoing supply chain...
The Hill

Homeowners looking to move are eyeing cities in this state

(NEXSTAR) – Homebuyers looking to offset soaring home prices and near-7% mortgage rates and are more willing than ever to shop outside of their city, according to a new study. Real estate brokerage Redfin found that a near-record number of prospective buyers, 24.1%, looked to relocate from August through...
FLORIDA STATE
MarketRealist

10 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S. Based on Housing Costs

When deciding where to live, you need to not only consider job opportunities but the overall cost of living anywhere you might go. To assist in that endeavor, a number of organizations rank cities in the U.S. and worldwide based on how expensive it is to live there. Here’s a roundup of the most expensive cities in the U.S. today.
KANSAS STATE
The Hill

Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows

Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior.    The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
constructiondive.com

More construction jobs filled, fewer quits in October

Construction filled more hard hats in October, as the total job openings dropped by 52,000 from a month earlier to 371,000, or 21,000 fewer vacancies than in October 2021, according to an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data by Associated Builders and Contractors. Meanwhile, the number of workers who...
Washington Examiner

Taiwan-based semiconductor factory invests $40B in Arizona factory

A Taiwanese chipmaking giant is tripling its investment in a semiconductor factory in Arizona , a move showing further interest in helping the United States compete with China in innovation after the passage of legislation supporting domestic chip production. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will invest $40 billion into its...
ARIZONA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
constructiondive.com

Commercial real estate downturn to slow construction starts in 2023

Total U.S. construction starts will drop 3% when adjusted for inflation to clock in at $1.08 trillion next year, according to the 2023 Dodge Construction Outlook. The report pegs commercial starts, such as retail, office, warehouse and hotel projects, to fall 13% in 2023 when adjusted for inflation, led by pullbacks in the warehouse and office sectors.
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

On The Money — Is the housing recession upon us?

Economists say the U.S. housing market is in a recession and the broader economy will soon follow. We’ll also look at the bipartisan effort to get Sam Bankman-Fried to testify and more on Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting push.  But first, see why the GOP is gearing up to dump Trump.  Welcome to On The Money, your…
24/7 Wall St.

The 21 Companies Making The Most Profit Per Second

Publicly traded U.S. companies are among the most lucrative in the world. Some of the best known are so successful that their profits can be measured in hundreds of dollars, even thousand of dollars, per second.  To identify the companies making the highest profits each second, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed corporate profits in 2021 among […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy