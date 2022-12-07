Read full article on original website
msn.com
Where to find Atlas Eruption in God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok has some amazing runic abilities and attacks for Kratos to utilize in different enemy encounters across the Nine Realms. These are extremely useful in combat and can help him swing the momentum in his favor. One of these is Atlas Eruption, a heavy runic attack for the iconic Blades of Chaos. It’s a devastating attack to use against all kinds of enemies, especially the bosses. So, here is how you can find the Atlas Eruption heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok.
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Hit With Wave of Negative User Reviews
God of War Ragnarok has been hit with a wave of negative user reviews following its very successful launch. God of War Ragnarok was one of 2022's most anticipated games. Its predecessor won Game of the Year in 2018, beating out hits like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man. God of War Ragnarok earned its hype after the previous game was hailed by fans and critics alike. Sony also announced the sequel ahead of the PS5's release, giving owners of the new console something to look forward to. After months of prolonged silence, the marketing campaign for the game properly kicked off over the summer, but was still restrained to maintain the game's secrets. Upon release, God of War Ragnarok was praised and became the fastest-selling PlayStation game in history.
gameskinny.com
God of War: Ragnarok — Best Enchantments
Improve your stats and abilities with the help of our list of the best enchantments in God of War: Ragnarok. You can equip various enchantments in God of War: Ragnarok to improve your stats and abilities. The best enchantments are the ones that come in sets since they have special perks, but there are also some individual enchantments that are worth looking at.
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
Elden Ring might be game of the year, but Modern Warfare 2 has ended its reign at the top of the sales charts
A Call of Duty game once again reigns at the top of the sales charts
PS5 will have at least seven-year shelf life as PS6 won't appear before 2027, says report
According to a document, Sony doesn't expect to launch a PS5 successor until 2027 at the earliest.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
The Verge
Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023
Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
IGN
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - What is the DMW?
If you started Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII excited to jump into an action-packed Final Fantasy remake only to find yourself wondering “Why is there a slot machine in the corner of my screen?”, you’re not alone. Here’s everything you need to know about the DMW slot machine in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
IGN
Baldur’s Gate 3 - Official Release Window Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the latest trailer for Baldur's Gate 3 to see the gorgeous fantasy world, gameplay, the return of familiar characters Minsc and Jaheira, and more. Showcased during The Game Awards 2022, the trailer reveals that the RPG Baldur's Gate 3's full release will be available in August 2023.
IGN
Game Scoop! 702: The 10 Best Reveals at The Game Awards
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are discussing the best reveals from the Game Awards 2022, Callisto Protocol, the now-stacked 2023 release schedule, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Idris Elba is joining the cast of Cyberpunk's new expansion, Phantom Liberty. Here is a new gameplay trailer.
IGN
Stop the Hydra Helicopter
This page of IGN’s Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough of the Stop the Hydra Helicopter Story Mission. Additionally, this page also covers everything that unlocks in the Abbey before and after the mission—like using the Forge during the day and exploring and interacting with characters at night.
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date Set for March
Announced tonight during The Game Awards, The Last of Us Part 1 officially has a PC release date: March 3, 2023. This remake of The Last of Us was originally supposed to come to PC "very soon" after its September launch on PlayStation 5, but we hadn't heard a firm date since then.
IGN
Dragon Age: Absolution - Season 1 Video Review
Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Alyssa Mora. Complex characters and compelling story beats make Dragon Age: Absolution a memorable installment in the fantasy franchise, but the series’ bite-size length and deep entrenchment in game lore often get in its own way. However, as a whole it’s still a wildly good time that fans of the games are definitely sure to enjoy. Fight scenes are expertly choreographed and the ensemble shines.
IGN
Loddlenaut - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
Clean the polluted ocean and help revive the planet in Loddlenaut. Pick up trash, recycle materials, and befriend adorable critters called Loddles in this cozy underwater title. A Steam demo is now available.
