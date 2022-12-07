God of War Ragnarok has been hit with a wave of negative user reviews following its very successful launch. God of War Ragnarok was one of 2022's most anticipated games. Its predecessor won Game of the Year in 2018, beating out hits like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man. God of War Ragnarok earned its hype after the previous game was hailed by fans and critics alike. Sony also announced the sequel ahead of the PS5's release, giving owners of the new console something to look forward to. After months of prolonged silence, the marketing campaign for the game properly kicked off over the summer, but was still restrained to maintain the game's secrets. Upon release, God of War Ragnarok was praised and became the fastest-selling PlayStation game in history.

1 DAY AGO