Love Biscuits & Gravy? Where to Find the Best in Bozeman
There's nothing quite like biscuits & gravy when it comes to comfort food. If you've got a craving for B&G, here are a few places that you need to check out in the Bozeman area. One of my favorite things about going home for the holidays is all of my...
5 Things Every Montana Transplant Should Be Ready For This Winter
With so many new people moving to Montana, there is going to be a learning curve. For residents who have dealt with winter most of their lives, these questions may seem a bit ridiculous, but let's just put our comments aside and help out a neighbor. 5 things you must...
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Montana? Seriously?
If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
Montana Music Fest Adds Famous Celebrity as Special Guest
One of Montana's most popular music festivals just announced that a well-known celebrity will appear as a special guest. If you watch the TV show Yellowstone, you most likely know the name Luke Grimes. Grimes plays Casey Dutton in the popular series. Luke and his wife recently moved to Montana and live full-time in the state.
Great News! Montana’s First Whole Foods Market Opening Soon
A new Whole Foods location has been under construction in Bozeman for quite some time, and it sounds like the store will officially open in the near future. Rumors were circulating that the store would open over the summer, but that never happened. An exact opening date hasn't been announced, but a Whole Foods representative told us that the store will open in late January or early February 2023.
Montana’s Oldest Ski Mountain is One for the Ages
Ski season is underway, and Montana has its fair share of stellar resorts. In the spirit of ski season, we decided to dig into the history of Montana's ski mountains. Winter enthusiasts are loving life right now in Montana. The past month has come with constant snowfall, and skiers, snowboarders, and backcountry hikers are hitting the slopes hard. While learning about the history behind Montana's ski resorts, we found something people might want to know.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Montanans Share Their Top 3 Favorite Things About Big Sky Country
Here in Montana, there's a whole lot to love. As one of the most scenic places in the United States, Montana makes many folks' bucket lists. Millions of people come here each year to have their own "Montana experience", whether that's a trip to one of our National Parks or a couple days skiing on one of our many slopes.
Montanans Are Going Crazy Over This Viral “Yellowstone” Video
A video shared on Instagram featuring a man fishing in Montana while on horseback has been receiving a lot of attention online lately. The video was shared on the Bozeman Reddit page with the following caption;. Everything I hate about the idiots the show Yellowstone “inspires” in one shot....
The Most Popular ‘Bucket List’ Meals at Bozeman Restaurants
Bozeman has a lot of great restaurants, so what are some of the best meals in town?. If you're a foodie like me, you most likely know about all of the fantastic restaurants in the Bozeman area. Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you can easily find a quality option.
Is It Time For Montana To Get Serious About This? Many Say Yes.
The last couple of weeks have been a bit rough in terms of weather. We've seen a significant amount of snowfall over the last week, which means that the roads throughout Montana have been covered in ice and snow. One of Montanans' biggest complaints is road conditions during the winter.
8 Interesting Bozeman Area Events This Week
Looking for fun things things to do this week? Shopping, strolls, markets, theater, drum circles...there's something for everyone!. Wednesday, December 7th, 2022: Women's Full Moon Drum Circle at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bozeman - (325 North 25th Avenue, Bozeman) Starts at 7pm. Bring your own drum, or use a loaner. $15/woman suggested donation. "women's ecstatic drum circle -- let's spread great vibes to bless our lives"
What Taylor Swift Album Do Montanans Love the Most?
Taylor Swift is definitely one of the most prominent artists of the 21st century. She's broken multiple records in the music industry and has many fans in Montana. So, what Taylor Swift album do "Swifties" in Montana love the most?. Taylor Swift has been in the news a lot recently....
Need to Dance? Epic EDM Concert Announced for 2023
With 2022 coming to an end, we believe there's no better time to start planning a fun and lively 2023—here's where you can start. Logjam Presents is the biggest music promoter in Montana, with several venues in Missoula and Bozeman. From small venues to their large outdoor amphitheater, Logjam provides shows that anyone can enjoy. So when Logjam announced an upcoming summer show, we knew it would be one for the books.
National Cookie Day Is Here! Where To Celebrate In Bozeman
A good cookie can bring a smile to your face and change your entire mood in one bite. This is the perfect occasion to reward yourself. National Cookie Day is on Sunday, December 4th, and it's a day we should all celebrate. Cookies are a versatile and comforting treat, whether you eat them as snacks, late-night indulgences, or a side to your lunch or dinner.
Montana is the Only State that LOVES This “Christmas Candy”
Montana is the "Freedom State" I wasn't surprised at all to read this is the only state that likes a certain type of candy for the holidays. Candystore.com is a wholesale, bulk candy store based out of L.A. They think they've figured out each states' favorites. But then again- it is Cali coming out with this info.
Bozeman Couple “Finally” Joins Costco, Life Now Fulfilled by Rotisserie Chicken
The quickest way to bond with hundreds of other Bozemanites is apparently to ask, "What are your must buy items from Costco?" The copious amount of responses results in a fascinating social experiment. Jalapeño artichoke dip, anyone?. I'll have to preface this article by saying I do not regularly...
Montanans Share Their Holiday Guilty Pleasure Foods
You are not alone. It seems that all of us have at least a few foods that we indulge in during the holiday season. My list is probably longer than most, and I'm OK with that. Delicious, simple pleasures are one of the best parts of the Christmas season. We asked a bunch of our Montana friends about their personal "holiday treats" and the answers were incredibly interesting. Everyone's face seems to light up when we're talking about our favorite foods.
Montana Business Shares Spectacular One Of A Kind Holiday Display
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Bozeman, but for those of you who are struggling to get into the spirit of the season, I have the perfect place for you to check out. As you travel around the area this holiday season taking in all the...
Shooting Threats Turn Out To Be False Alarms in Montana
Law enforcement across the state of Montana responded to multiple calls regarding threats to local schools on the morning of Friday, December 9. Details about one of the threats were shared on the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Gallatin County 911 received a report of an active shooter at...
