Maryland State

theindustry.fashion

Primark expects 'further significant input cost inflation'

Associated British Foods, the parent company of Primark, has this morning issued a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting later today, 9 December 2022. Associated British Foods Chairman, Michael McLintock, will tell the business group: "Our outlook for the full year is unchanged. We continue to expect further significant input cost inflation, but the volatility of our input costs has diminished.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Reuters

Exclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources

PARIS/NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Air India is close to placing historic orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious revival under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday.
Essence

Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs

The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
SB Nation

2022 World Cup, quarterfinals: Croatia vs. Brazil; Netherlands vs. Argentina

We’re down to just eight teams from the 32 that began play at the World Cup a couple weeks ago, and those who remain are truly the cream of the crop (and also Morocco). Nearly every quarterfinal is a must-see matchup. CROATIA vs. BRAZIL. Date / Time: Friday, December...
theindustry.fashion

The Interview: Janine Constantin-Russell, Managing Director, Icon Outlet at The O2

Janine Constantin-Russell is the Managing Director of Icon Outlet at The O2. The location is one of London’s busiest shopping destinations and is anchored by brands including Adidas, Calvin Klein, Nike, Superdry, Ted Baker, and Tommy Hilfiger. Constantin-Russell has worked at some of London's most known brands and locations....
retailleader.com

Amazon Go Opens Another Suburban Store

Amazon has opened another Amazon Go store in Woodland Hills, California — its third in the area in recent months. The Amazon Go concept is typically found in cities, but the e-commerce giant has brought the concept to suburbs this year. The 5,000-square-foot store will feature grab-and-go food, a...
Reuters

Foxconn unit invests $500 million in India affiliate

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW), the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Thursday that its Singapore unit has acquired 4.08 million shares in Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited for $500 million.

