Bozeman’s Main Street is now decked out with boughs of holly after Santa paid an early visit to downtown — along with thousands of people. Last weekend, on Saturday, Dec. 3, Main Street was closed for the annual Christmas Stroll, where approximately 8,000 people gathered to kick off the holiday season, according to Cache Perdue, program director at the Downtown Bozeman Partnership. The Christmas Stroll is an annual tradition that started 42 years ago. First, it was just the Baxter Hotel hosting Santa Claus, but other businesses and organizations have since joined in to spread the holiday joy.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO