Montana State

What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?

Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?

An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season

For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
Belgrade Christmas convoy returns; 10,000 expected to attend

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Belgrade Community Coalition expects more than 10,000 people to enjoy the Christmas convoy tomorrow. Around 6,000 are expected at the Truck Village to meet the drivers and see all the excitement tonight. The route is seven miles long through Belgrade streets and neighborhoods. There are...
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Montana? Seriously?

If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
A few snow showers today; next weather maker arrives Sunday with more widespread snowfall

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 5 PM Sunday through 5 PM Monday for the Bridger and Castle Mountains, Madison River Valley, Gallatin Valley, Northwest Beaverhead County below 6000ft, Ruby Mountains, Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
3 Great Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
8,000 people attend annual Christmas Stroll

Bozeman’s Main Street is now decked out with boughs of holly after Santa paid an early visit to downtown — along with thousands of people. Last weekend, on Saturday, Dec. 3, Main Street was closed for the annual Christmas Stroll, where approximately 8,000 people gathered to kick off the holiday season, according to Cache Perdue, program director at the Downtown Bozeman Partnership. The Christmas Stroll is an annual tradition that started 42 years ago. First, it was just the Baxter Hotel hosting Santa Claus, but other businesses and organizations have since joined in to spread the holiday joy.
Explaining Montana Stuff To Out-Of-Staters, Part One

Yes, Montana has more residents than we've ever had. They've come from many different parts of the country, and they have just as many reasons as there are transplants. I remember moving from the midwest to Montana and being unfamiliar with Montana customs and lifestyles, so it would have been helpful if there was a kind of catch-all guide to understanding the Treasure State before I moved here.
Montana's first Whole Foods nears opening

BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
The short-haul gamble: ‘Just kinda lucky’

Lacking exclusive access to a helicopter and a specialized pilot, Gallatin County Search and Rescue is forced to roll the dice in many critical emergencies. On the morning of Aug. 16, 2022, Big Sky’s own Jeremy Blyth found himself caught in the midst of an unexpected rockfall. He was...
Bull elk dies after getting entangled in backyard item

BOISE, Idaho — A bull elk recently died in the Wood River Valley after getting entangled in a hanging backyard item, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) reported. According to fish and game, its personnel receives "numerous reports" each year about entangled wildlife in the Gem State. The bull elk was strangled by the item, which is an avoidable scenario with proper winterization of homes.
