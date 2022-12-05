Read full article on original website
Ronald Walter Jay
Ronald Walter Jay, age 77, of Nebraska City died December 9, 2022 at CHI Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln. Ron was born July 8, 1945 at Brown’s Hospital in Nebraska City to Milo Maurice and Dorothy Mae (Jones) Jay. Ron married Elizabeth “Beth” Brown on July 1, 1967 at the First Presbyterian Church in Nebraska City and were happily married for more than 55 years. He enjoyed gardening, as long as the produce was edible; he loved sharing the increase with family, church, friends, and neighbors. Ron loved cutting and processing firewood to be used and enjoyed in the family room wood stove and rarely turned on the electric furnace. He was a graduate of UNL with a degree in Vocational Agriculture and worked as a farmer, educator, and banker. As an enthusiastic ambassador for his Lord Jesus Christ, Ron was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and doting grandfather.
Vernon "Dale" Crumb
Vernon “Dale” Crumb, age 80 of Wymore passed away on December 8, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born on October 22, 1942 in Wymore to Vernie and Marie (Neuman) Crumb. He was a 1960 graduate of Liberty High School and served in the National Guard. On October 22, 1965 he was united in marriage to Vera Reedy. Dale worked for Behrens Construction and Constructors of Lincoln. He was a simple man who enjoyed fishing, gardening, feeding and watching the birds and squirrels, woodworking, and tinkering on anything he could. He was often found with a cigarette in one hand and a Pepsi in the other.
Shawn Michael Chesterman
Shawn Michael Chesterman, age 46 of Nebraska City died December 8, 2022 at his home. A full obituary will be provided when it is approved by the family. Visitation with the family will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Marshall Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be...
David E. Philippi
David Edward Philippi, age 83 of Lincoln went to be with his Lord on December 9, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 30, 1939 in Omaha and adopted by Harold and Esther (Sprague) Philippi. He was a 1957 graduate of Wymore High School. He served God and his country as a sailor in the Navy from 1957 to 1961. He was stationed in Japan and the Philippines as a Cryptologic Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class.
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found dead. Mark Clardy was last seen in the area of 192nd and F streets last Tuesday. His phone pinged near Interstate 80 near Mahoney State Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say he...
A step closer to a bright Christmas, for area needy children
BEATRICE - An annual law enforcement holiday giving campaign in southeast Nebraska has been successful again. With lights flashing and sirens blaring, Beatrice Police vehicles delivered donated toys to the local YMCA Friday…..the result of this season’s Stuff the Cruiser event, held outside the Walmart store, during the Thanksgiving weekend.
TSCI inmate dies at age 20, cause yet to be determined
TECUMSEH, Neb. -- Authorities announced that a 20-year-old inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) died on Thursday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said that 20-year-old Isaac Serrano-Dominguez died on Thursday at TSCI. Serrano-Dominguez's sentence started March, 2, 2021. He was serving a four to five year...
LPD investigating missing coins estimating $100K
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating a report of a missing coins from a private collection that's estimated at $100,000. On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to their service desk for a belated burglary. When the officer spoke with the 82-year-old man, police...
Rhule captivates PBA crowd, says staff is 'on a mission'
LINCOLN - At halftime of the Nebraska men's basketball game on Saturday with fourth-ranked Purdue, as has become tradition, Nebraska introduced new football Head Coach Matt Rhule. Rhule was officially hired on Friday, November 27 and introduced to the public the following Monday. The ceremony this past weekend gave Rhule...
Prison announced, for three defendants in Gage County District Court cases
BEATRICE – A man already serving time in custody in Lancaster County for drug possession will also serve a prison term from Gage County. Thursday, Mario Martinez had a Gage County probation term revoked and was sentenced to 2-to-5 years in state prison on the original charge of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.
Lincoln man sentenced more than 18 years for drug charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 43-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for meth related charges. The Acting U.S. Attorney announced that 43-year-old Tommy L. Meyer of Lincoln, was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Meyer to 224 months...
NRD: precipitation is 'more than zero'
NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service has issued fog advisories for 24 Nebraska Counties through noon today. Patchy fog is forecast for Nebraska City today with a chance of rain on Tuesday. Since September, Otoe County has had seven rain events more than a quarter of an inch and...
Arrest made after gun found on Southeast Community College Beatrice Campus
BEATRICE - Beatrice Police have arrested a 21-year-old male after a rifle was found in a vehicle, at the Southeast Community College Campus. Police were sent to the campus at the west edge of the city, Friday morning, at 12:38 a.m. Police arriving on scene observed a black-colored rifle not...
Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Much of Nebraska received winter weather Thursday, and emergency officials were busy across the state. The Nebraska State Patrol was no different with multiple units responding across the state to weather-related incidents. Throughout the day, the NSP said troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists, and...
One dead following single-vehicle rollover accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A single-vehicle rollover accident was fatal in Lancaster County Friday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road following the reported of the accident. It was reported that the investigation showed that a Dodge Ram 1500, driven...
Ten Huskers Earn Academic All-Big Ten Honors
Ten Nebraska volleyball student-athletes were named to the Fall Academic All-Big Ten Team announced on Friday. Junior Anni Evans led the group with a 3.944 GPA majoring in psychology for her second career Fall Academic All-Big Ten honor. Nicklin Hames and Kaitlyn Hord each received their fourth career Fall Academic...
Diode Communications receives grants to expand fiber broadband
DILLER, NE — Areas of eastern Jefferson and western Gage counties in Nebraska will soon benefit from round two of the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program recently announced Dec. 6, 2022. Diller, Neb.-based Diode Communications will be receiving partial grant funding to assist in placement of 60 miles of buried...
Judge asked to rule on police authority to question suspects about phone passcodes
FALLS CITY – A Richardson County judge is considering the legal standing of criminal charges against 59-year-old Retta Feldkamp. Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel charged Feldkamp with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, but motioned for the court to seal an affidavit by Sgt. Zachary Ractliffe to support her detention in jail.
Big Second Half Lifts Huskers to Win
Lincoln - Sophomores Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner both produced double-doubles, as Nebraska used a huge second half on its way to a 71-46 women's basketball win over Samford at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday night. Markowski, a 6-3 center from Lincoln, Neb., put up game highs of 16 points,...
