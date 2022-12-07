It will be warm and humid today with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight, the fog will settle back into South Mississippi leading to very low visibility overnight and through the morning hours of Friday. There will likely be a Dense Fog Advisory issued again tonight. As you plan your day, allow extra travel times to allow for any slowdowns on your morning drive. Temperatures will be warm again on Friday and through the weekend.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO