Boil water notice issued for Biloxi, south of the bay after E. coli found
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has issued a boil water notice for areas of Biloxi south of the bay Friday afternoon. The city says impacted areas are along the peninsula from Point Cadet to Debuys Road. Areas north of the bay including Woolmarket and Cedar Lake are not affected.
Pascagoula cracking down on properties deemed to be “public menaces”
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - When the city designates a blighted property as a “public menace,” it doesn’t mess around when it comes to picking up the mess. “The public menace route is the option of last resort to finally get these properties cleaned up,” said Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman.
Old Town Village Tour showcases built-to-scale village of Old D’Iberville
Pascagoula gets tough on blighted properties
Gautier apartments flooded with sewage
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents at Singing River Apartments in Gautier are outraged after they say feces and urine began flooding their units around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. “It was devastating,” Mayor Casey Vaughan told WLOX. “I saw the tenants with their own buckets getting sewage out.”. Mayor Vaughan...
LIVE: 23rd Annual Christmas on the Bayou happening this weekend in Gulfport
It will be warm and humid today with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight, the fog will settle back into South Mississippi leading to very low visibility overnight and through the morning hours of Friday. There will likely be a Dense Fog Advisory issued again tonight. As you plan your day, allow extra travel times to allow for any slowdowns on your morning drive. Temperatures will be warm again on Friday and through the weekend.
Putting the lid on garbage issues in Gulfport
Condo project adding something more to bring people to Coleman Ave in Waveland
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland’s Board of Alderman approved a variance for a project that is aimed to bring more people to Waveland. Shane Bernard is the president of Bernard construction. He wants to build a two-story condominium, with the first floor designed for a restaurant and bar while the second-floor houses nine units.
Two Mississippi waitresses receive holiday surprise with pile of cash for tip
Two Mississippi waitresses received a holiday surprise when they found a sizable tip left on one of their table Wednesday. The two waitresses from the Port City Cafe in Biloxi found a pile of cash — more than $3,000 worth — after they catered a group for the breakfast at the restaurant.
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Gulfport cafe
21 George County linemen graduate from MGCCC apprentice program
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A new group of electrical linemen are out in the field throughout the state after graduating in George County on Thursday, Dec. 8. This year’s class joins a long line of graduates to be trained in the county. The Apprentice Electric Lineman program at the George County Center of Mississippi Gulf […]
stjohnsource.com
Hurricane Hunters from Mississippi Return to Queen Louise Home Bearing Toys
Queen Louise Home was blessed with a highly anticipated visit from the Hurricane Hunters (403 Maintenance Group) on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Queen Louise Home has received support and resources from this wonderful group for over 12 years. Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Gulfport, Miss., held a toy drive to ensure that Christmas at Queen Louise Home is nothing short of magical! Master Sergeant Alejandro Negron, Master Sergeant Jay Homerbocker and Chief Master Sergeant Jeremy Lemieux all came bearing toys that encompassed the entire back wall of the home’s auditorium.
A Soulful Christmas rocks the 100 Men Hall this weekend
Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizations like Gateway United Methodist Church’s ML Tootle Food Mission need to run like a machine, but all machines need fuel. The Coast Electric Operation Roundup helps provide it. “It’s awe-inspiring to be with these people and see exactly what this organization is doing...
Christmas on the Bayou cruises through Gulfport this weekend
Gulfport resident featured on Wheel of Fortune
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many of you don’t change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune. Friday night, you’ll be able to see someone from right here in South Mississippi spinning that wheel. Monica Reasor, a nurse from Gulfport, says she always watched...
Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
WLOX celebrate 60 years with Jay Love
Escatawpa enjoys its own Christmas parade for 60th year
Another Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect tonight! It’s going to stay humid and mild with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s. There’s a small chance for isolated showers, but most of us will stay rain-free. However, a weak cold front will likely bring showers and a few storms on Sunday by midday and into the afternoon. A stronger cold front will arrive by the middle of the week. Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 9 Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, December 12thand ends at 11:59pm on Thursday, December 15th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, December 11th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
