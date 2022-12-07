ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

defensenews.com

Keep COVID-19 military vaccine mandate, defense secretary says

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it. This past week more than 20 Republican governors sent a...
newsnationnow.com

Military vaccine mandate cut from NDAA, vote delayed

(NewsNation) — The National Defense Authorization Act, an $858 billion bill that funds national defense, will phase out President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for military members. A draft of the bill released Tuesday night includes the repeal. Republicans, emboldened by their new House majority next year, pushed...
ALABAMA STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Battle of Kamdesh: Vastly Outnumbered, US Army Troops Defeated Over 300 Taliban Insurgents

On October 3, 2009, more than 300 Taliban insurgents descended upon US Army Combat Outpost (COP) Keating in Kamdesh, Afghanistan. The some 50 soldiers of the Black Knight Troop (3-61 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division) stationed there were outnumbered and overwhelmed. Remarkably, they defeated their attackers, but at a terrible cost – eight died and 22 were injured.
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Finds Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Tanker Attack

The U.S. Navy says that its technicians have confirmed that the drone that struck the tanker Pacific Zircon last week was Iranian-made. The evidence appears to confirm the suspected involvement of Iran or Iranian proxies. At about 1930 hours on Nov. 15, an explosive-laden aerial drone attacked the product tanker...
Defense One

Ending COVID-Vax Mandate Would Divide Troops into Two Classes, Navy Secretary Says

If Congress abolishes the military’s vaccine mandate, the Navy would be forced to separate sailors into two groups, the service’s top civilian said Tuesday. “Unquestionably, it will create almost two classes of citizens in our services: those that can’t deploy and those that can deploy. And that creates all sorts of problems,” Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said at the America’s Future Fleet Symposium in Arlington, Virginia. “Let's make sure we understand the secondary consequences of our actions.”
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Countries That Buy the Most Weapons From the US Army

Defense contractors not only sell to the U.S. military, but to foreign militaries, too. Under a number of national and international laws, including the Arms Export Control Act, the U.S. State Department oversees roughly $55 billion in foreign military sales annually to allies and partner countries. In addition to the weapons, offshore buyers receive training […]
MilitaryTimes

Retired officer guilty for entering Senate in military gear on Jan. 6

A Texas Air Force veteran was convicted in federal court this week after he entered the Senate chamber wearing military gear during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, from Grapevine, Texas, was found...
GRAPEVINE, TX
The Center Square

COVID vaccine mandate for troops may finally get the axe via military budget

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers are down to the wire on the National Defense Authorization Act, the massive annual funding bill for the military that needs to pass this month. Now, though, Republicans are pushing hard to include a provision ending the vaccine mandate for U.S. service members. Senate Republicans have threatened to block the NDAA, demanding an immediate end to the mandate, which has led to thousands of discharged service members. ...
INDIANA STATE

