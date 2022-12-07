Read full article on original website
House to repeal military vaccine mandate in defense bill despite Biden opposition
The National Defense Authorization Act will a repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. armed services, despite President Biden's opposition.
Keep COVID-19 military vaccine mandate, defense secretary says
ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it. This past week more than 20 Republican governors sent a...
Military vaccine mandate cut from NDAA, vote delayed
(NewsNation) — The National Defense Authorization Act, an $858 billion bill that funds national defense, will phase out President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for military members. A draft of the bill released Tuesday night includes the repeal. Republicans, emboldened by their new House majority next year, pushed...
Black U.S. Soldier Told to 'Stay Away From Those White Women' in Video
The footage of the men, who appear to be soldiers, ignoring the person recording has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter.
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment. This week, the Navy revealed the docking...
Here are the sidearms the US military has carried into battle since first taking on the British
The military has distributed more than 100,000 M17 and M18 handguns, the latest in a long line of sidearms that US troops have carried into battle.
Battle of Kamdesh: Vastly Outnumbered, US Army Troops Defeated Over 300 Taliban Insurgents
On October 3, 2009, more than 300 Taliban insurgents descended upon US Army Combat Outpost (COP) Keating in Kamdesh, Afghanistan. The some 50 soldiers of the Black Knight Troop (3-61 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division) stationed there were outnumbered and overwhelmed. Remarkably, they defeated their attackers, but at a terrible cost – eight died and 22 were injured.
U.S. Navy Finds Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Tanker Attack
The U.S. Navy says that its technicians have confirmed that the drone that struck the tanker Pacific Zircon last week was Iranian-made. The evidence appears to confirm the suspected involvement of Iran or Iranian proxies. At about 1930 hours on Nov. 15, an explosive-laden aerial drone attacked the product tanker...
South Korea scrambles its jets after planes from Russia and China enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday after several warplanes from both China and Russia entered its air defense zone.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: drone attacks smash Odesa power network
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Ending COVID-Vax Mandate Would Divide Troops into Two Classes, Navy Secretary Says
If Congress abolishes the military’s vaccine mandate, the Navy would be forced to separate sailors into two groups, the service’s top civilian said Tuesday. “Unquestionably, it will create almost two classes of citizens in our services: those that can’t deploy and those that can deploy. And that creates all sorts of problems,” Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said at the America’s Future Fleet Symposium in Arlington, Virginia. “Let's make sure we understand the secondary consequences of our actions.”
Countries That Buy the Most Weapons From the US Army
Defense contractors not only sell to the U.S. military, but to foreign militaries, too. Under a number of national and international laws, including the Arms Export Control Act, the U.S. State Department oversees roughly $55 billion in foreign military sales annually to allies and partner countries. In addition to the weapons, offshore buyers receive training […]
Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in Strait of Hormuz, US says
An Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz by shining a spotlight toward the vessels and crossing within 150 yards of them on Monday night, US Central Command said in a statement.
Defense bill scraps COVID vaccine mandate, protects AWACS
A defense policy bill expected to clear Congress soon would end the COVID vaccination mandate for the U.S. military, provide a 4.6% pay raise for service members and protect much of the AWACS fleet at Tinker Air Force Base until a replacement plane is deployed. The bill, named for retiring U.S. Sen. Jim...
As we celebrate Brittney Griner's release, don't forget the Americans left behind
As Brittney Griner comes home from Russia, another 60 Americans continue to be held abroad, waiting for the U.S. government to secure their release.
Retired officer guilty for entering Senate in military gear on Jan. 6
A Texas Air Force veteran was convicted in federal court this week after he entered the Senate chamber wearing military gear during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, from Grapevine, Texas, was found...
COVID vaccine mandate for troops may finally get the axe via military budget
(The Center Square) – Lawmakers are down to the wire on the National Defense Authorization Act, the massive annual funding bill for the military that needs to pass this month. Now, though, Republicans are pushing hard to include a provision ending the vaccine mandate for U.S. service members. Senate Republicans have threatened to block the NDAA, demanding an immediate end to the mandate, which has led to thousands of discharged service members. ...
Preston Xanthopoulos: How will Brittney Griner respond to hard lessons learned in Russia?
I am very glad Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil with her family, friends and loved ones. It is, however, not without controversy and the controversies should be discussed, as there is a lot for all of us — Brittney, our government and all Americans — to learn. First and foremost, the...
U.S. to increase rotational military presence in Australia, invite Japan
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States will increase the rotational presence of air, land and sea forces in Australia, including bomber aircraft and fighter jets, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday, amid shared concerns about China.
