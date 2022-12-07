Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Empire Adds Boeing BBJ to Fleet, Bringing Roster to 20 Aircraft
Aircraft management, sales, and charter specialist Empire Aviation Group (EAG, Static S4) has added a Boeing Business Jet to its fleet, increasing to 20 the number of business jets it manages. The company has inducted more than 70 aircraft in its 15-year history. EAG is operating the BBJ on behalf of its Dubai-based owner.
NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine
The jet engine for NASA's ambitious X-59 aircraft that will demonstrate the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) has now been installed, the space agency said in a press release. NASA has teamed up with Lockheed Martin and General Electric Aviation to bring this ambitious plan to reality that could one day...
MilitaryTimes
KC-46 tanker’s boom issue will prevent A-10 refueling for years
Supply chain problems have delayed an effort to redesign the KC-46 tanker’s refueling boom, keeping the plane years away from being able to gas up the entire Air Force inventory. Engineers are redesigning the fuel pipe to be more flexible so it can properly connect to the A-10C Thunderbolt...
theaviationgeekclub.com
F-15C pilot explains why Cold War USAF Eagle Drivers loved RCAF CF-18’s Fake Canopy
RCAF CF-18s feature several differences compared to standard F/A-18As, like fake cockpit outline painted on the bottom. The CF-188 Hornet, commonly called the CF-18, is a multi-role fighter aircraft. It is used for air defence, air superiority, ground attack, tactical support, training, aerobatic demonstration, and aerospace testing and evaluation. The...
An electric drone taxi dubbed the 'Tesla of the Skies' takes flight in Paris
German aircraft manufacturer Volocopter flew its electric helicopter in air traffic for the first time when it took to the skies in Paris on November 10. The aircraft, known as the VoloCity, resembles a large drone with eight rotors and space for two people. The helicopter is intended to be...
CNET
US Air Force at 75: These Are the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
Exclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources
PARIS/NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Air India is close to placing historic orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious revival under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Menzies Aviation inaugurates new global headquarters in London
The 5,784-square-foot office, which is split between two Georgian mansions, was planned by Thirdway with both physical and virtual connectedness in consideration. Menzies Aviation, the global aviation logistics specialist, has announced the opening of its new global headquarters in London, United Kingdom. Menzies, which operates in more than 250 airports in 58 countries, surpassed National Aviation Services earlier this year to become the world’s largest aviation services provider by the number of nations covered and the second largest by airports served.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Collins Aerospace inaugurates new engineering and international operations center in India
The new Collins Aerospace GETC is built with an aim to optimize cooperation and innovation while offering customers cutting-edge solutions and expanding STEM-based employment opportunities. Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has formally opened its new Global Engineering and Technology Center (GETC) and Collins India Operations Center in...
Futurism
Airbus to Strap Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engine to Massive Superjumbo Jet
Airbus has announced that it's strapping an experimental hydrogen fuel cell engine to a modified A380 superjumbo jet, an exciting new foray into the concept of powering commercial passenger aircraft with hydrogen alone. The company says it's planning to start test flights in 2026 and launch a fully operational first...
Flying Magazine
Hartzell Voyager Propeller Approved for Cessna 180s
Hartzell Propeller has received the supplemental type certificate for the Cessna 180 powered by Continental O-470-As of serial numbers 41,000 and higher. [Courtesy: Hartzell Propeller]. Would you like to take your Cessna Skywagon into the backcountry? Hartzell Propeller is making it easier by expanding the application of its popular three-bladed...
Aviation International News
Honeywell To Support Alpha Star's Gulfstream Fleet
Business aviation provider Alpha Star Aviation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has signed on to a Honeywell maintenance service plan (MSP) for auxiliary power units, avionics, and mechanical components on its Gulfstream G450 fleet. Alpha Star’s five G450s will be maintained by Honeywell over the next five years. The company utilizes...
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – CubCrafters Inc.’s Fleet Modernization Contract with USDA Featured in Recent Articles
CubCrafters, the leading designer and manufacturer of light-sport, experimental and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft, was featured in recent articles published by FLYING Magazine and General Aviation News. The publications discuss selection of CubCrafters flagship certified CC19 XCub by the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) Wildlife Services for a new government aircraft fleet modernization contract. “The XCub will be used in place of the USDA’s fleet of 30-plus-year-old legacy Piper PA-18 Super Cubs that are currently in service. The USDA utilizes turbine-powered helicopters and single-engine airplanes in multiple operations, such as the aerial application of herbicides, fertilizer and insecticides, surveying crops and wildlife, feeding fish, the application of seed in remote areas, and for support of wildland fire-fighting services. Airplanes are usually significantly less expensive to operate than helicopters, said Brad Damm, CubCrafters’ vice president of sales and marketing, noting the operational cost of one of their Cubs is about $250 per hour while a turbine-powered helicopter runs approximately $2,500 per hour,” the FLYING article reads. The piece further quotes Damm discussing deliverables under the contract. “The first two aircraft [for the USDA] are in production now and scheduled for delivery in August and September of 2023,” Damm said. “Under the contract, they have fixed price options to purchase additional aircraft in both 2024 and 2025. Our goal here at CubCrafters is to provide them with such a good platform (an aircraft that is more capable, more cost effective, and safer), that they ultimately replace their entire current fleet of around 40 legacy aircraft with the XCub.”
Aviation International News
China Eastern Takes Delivery of First Comac C919
China’s Comac delivered the first production C919 narrowbody to launch customer China Eastern Airlines on Friday, marking the culmination of a nearly 15-year development process that saw the first prototype make its initial flight in May 2017. The 164-seat jet—five of which China Eastern ordered in 2010 at the Zhuhai Airshow as part of a batch of commitments for 55 aircraft from six airlines—will start revenue service early next year, according to Chinese state media, adding that the airline said it expected to take delivery of all five airplanes over the next two years.
Aviation International News
VistaJet Partners with AEG Fuels for SAF
AEG Fuels will provide sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced by OMV to charter provider VistaJet at Vienna International Airport in Austria under an agreement announced by the companies yesterday. The agreement builds on VistaJet’s April 2021 commitment to be carbon neutral by 2025. That commitment calls for VistaJet to...
SpaceNews.com
SES government unit rebranded as SES Space & Defense
WASHINGTON — The U.S.-based subsidiary of satellite operator SES has been renamed to reflect the company’s focus on the national security market. SES Government Solutions, based in Reston, Virginia, will begin operating under the new name SES Space & Defense effective Dec. 8, the company announced. The renaming...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Sheltair acquires US Jet Centre at Denton Enterprise Airport
Sheltair Aviation’s service space will increase by 280,000 square feet as a result of its acquisition of the US Jet Center, adding an executive FBO terminal, 12 corporate hangars, and 42 T-Hangars, bringing the total to 4.5 million square feet. Sheltair Aviation, AIN’s top-rated FBO network (DTO) has announced...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Lufthansa Technik secures VIP cabin overhaul contract for solo Airbus ACJ320neo
Order received for the VIP interior based on conceptual renderings from Lufthansa Technik’s in-house design centre in Hamburg, was created in close collaboration with the customer. Lufthansa Technik AG recently received an order for the VIP interior of a brand-new Airbus ACJ320neo from an unnamed private customer. The plane...
Aviation International News
Gulf Region Buys Into Advanced Air Mobility Vision
Ambitious, future-obsessed Dubai is just the sort of place you might expect to be an early adopter of so-called advanced air mobility (AAM), including new hybrid- and all-electric eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft used for air taxi services, cargo deliveries, emergency medical support, and other public-service applications. After some early flight demonstrations a few years ago by eVTOL pioneers Volocopter and EHang, the trail appeared to go cold, until June when helicopter and business jet operator Falcon Aviation announced plans to launch eVTOL air-taxi services from the luxury resort Atlantis the Palm in 2026.
