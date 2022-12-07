ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mosaic temporarily curtails potash production at Canadian mine

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Tuesday that it has temporarily curtailed potash production at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan, mine in Canada, citing slower-than-expected demand. Mosaic said in a statement that its inventories are adequate to meet demand in the short term. The company had restarted Colonsay...
Difference Between Canadian and USA Casinos

The United States and Canada made up most of the North American continent. Although both countries consider themselves neighbors, they have always competed against each other when it comes to certain things, and this is despite sharing many things in common. Some of their similarities come in the form of...
