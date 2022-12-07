Read full article on original website
Blue Angel Connect Holiday Hope program makes Christmas wishes come true
Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to a dozen families in Greenfield Saturday. It was a part of Blue Angel Connect’s Holiday Hope program, which has helped Hancock and Henry counties since 2016.
Fox 59
Local artist starring in Lifetime holiday movie
INDIANAPOLIS – A new Lifetime holiday movie premiering December 10th will feature an Indianapolis native. Local artist Lorea Turner will be starring in Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas as Nia, who along with her mother, seeks shelter in a church during a blizzard. For more information about...
wrtv.com
How likely is a white Christmas in central Indiana?
Whether you're a fan of snow or not, many of us wish for at least some snow on Christmas Day. Just because December is getting off to a mild start this year, it doesn't necessarily mean your dreams of a white Christmas will melt away. Although Santa's visit to central Indiana is still a couple of weeks away, we can look at our historical chances of a white Christmas.
Indy 7-year-old giving back to "place that saved his life"
Friday marked donation day for the Lane family. Charlie and his dad, Patrick, came with a car full of toys to Riley Hospital for Children.
korncountry.com
Wagner exits kidscommons for Tipton Lakes Community Association
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Kidscommons executive director Ben Wagner is leaving his position on December 30, and will begin his new role as the executive director of the Tipton Lakes Community Association (TLCA) on January 3. Wagner, a Columbus native, has been with kidscommons since 2014. Prior to working with...
How to find food pantries, meals near your home
INDIANAPOLIS — Zelma Butler is someone who receives weekly help from the Bread of Life Food Pantry. "I appreciate every bit of it," Butler said, "it's a blessing because of a lot people don't even have that." But pantries and free meals are only helpful if people know they...
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County. The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria. Police claim there was a...
WISH-TV
Winter drought impacts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We often talk about drought conditions in the summer time and we can see impacts like brown grass but there are invisible damages in the winter time. The latest drought monitor has much of Indiana now in the moderate drought category. The moderate category has moved up to include parts of Indianapolis, Muncie and Richmond. Northwest Indiana is under the abnormally dry category and that stretches down to Lafayette.
2 arrested in Applebee’s parking lot following deadly Brownsburg shooting
Deamonta Mcintyre was preliminarily charged with murder, while Kee Meh is facing a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
korncountry.com
Arc of Indiana honors 2022 Impact Award recipients
INDIANAPOLIS – The Arc of Indiana recently named its 2022 Impact Award recipients honoring individuals from across the Hoosier state. The non-profit’s mission includes helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities realize their goals of living, learning, working, and fully participating in the community. There were nine statewide...
Brewbound.com
Indiana City Brewing Co. Up For Sale
Popular downtown craft brewery with decade of success seeks turnkey buyer. Indianapolis, IN – Indiana City Brewing Company has engaged New Mill Capital to seek potential buyers for its Indianapolis brewery. The sale includes all equipment, intellectual property, and book of business. New Mill Capital will conduct the offering process focused on finding a strategic buyer for the operation and assets. The brewery with on-site taproom will remain open and fully operational throughout the process.
10 years later: Remembering Sherese Bingham
Who killed Sherese Bingham? It’s a question Indiana State Police is still trying to answer 10 years after her murder.
korncountry.com
Cover Crop Premium Discount Program is available locally
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture, The Nature Conservancy, and the United State Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency have joined forces to implement the Cover Crop Premium Discount Program for the third year in a row. The program, eligible to counties in south-central Indiana’s White...
WISH-TV
Man survives Cumberland house fire thanks to neighborhood hero
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Charred wood is all that remains for most of a house on Regis Court in Cumberland following a fire on Tuesday. As the homeowner began cleaning up, they salvaged unburnt items that made it through the fire. He’s only able to start that process because...
wbiw.com
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares winter safety tips
JACKSON CO. – The temperatures are dropping and fall weather may soon give way to harsher – and potentially more dangerous – conditions. When roadways become wet or coated with ice or snow, driving can very quickly become hazardous. “I want everyone to stay safe while traveling...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 9, 2022
6:52 p.m. Jeffrey Novak, 35, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, habitual traffic offender, resisting arrest. 10:27 p.m. Gary Sergent, 53, Solsberry, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. Incidents – December 9. 12:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and Able Avenue. 3:07 a.m. Repossession in the...
Teens train dogs at Hamilton Co. Humane Society, gain sense of purpose
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A program in Hamilton County is supporting young people and animals in need in the community. “Paws and Think” is pairing adoptable dogs with at-risk teens identified through Hamilton County Youth Assistance. The teens help train the dogs, alleviate their stress and prepare them for their forever homes. “This program is […]
korncountry.com
Two Franklin business-owners receive Hoosier Hospitality Awards
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Several Hoosiers were honored at the 2022 Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) with the Hoosier Hospitality Awards, including two Franklin businesses. The awards, presented to Cory O’Sullivan and Debi Pierson, recognize outstanding customer service and dedication to the community. O’Sullivan owns two businesses in Franklin,...
WISH-TV
Central Indiana’s earliest sunsets are here
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been a gloomy stretch of days in central Indiana, so we haven’t seen many sunsets. However, our sunsets are now the earliest of the entire year. Dec. 6-13 the sun sets at 5:20 p.m. EST in Indianapolis before our times start to get...
