Cortland County COVID-19 wrap-up for Saturday, Dec. 10
Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department reported recently that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low. Since last...
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (December 9th)
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Friday’s events:. Varsity Girls Basketball: McGraw vs. Madison. Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final.
Cortland officials look to remove and replace dying trees
Cortland officials noted at the Common Council meeting earlier this week that the city is looking to remove diseased or at-risk ash trees in the community. The city is applying for a grant through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s “tree planting in disadvantaged communities after ash loss” program. The DEC’s program, which provides grant funding that will not exceed $50,000, addresses the removal of the dying (or dead) ash trees and replaces them with other trees.
Santa to visit Cortland water works
Santa Claus is slated to visit the City of Cortland water works site on Broadway Avenue a few times in the upcoming week. Santa’s first visit will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. His second visit is scheduled for this upcoming Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., with a third and final visit slated for Dec. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Cortland County moving forward with hiring of planning director
Cortland County legislators moved to appoint the new planning director at Thursday’s Agriculture, Planning and Environmental Committee meeting. The appointment now hinges on approval from the full legislature at its session on Dec. 22. The county, however, is not ready to reveal who will be in charge of the planning department.
New landfill policies expected for haulers next year
Haulers using the Cortland County landfill could be subject to new guidelines starting next year, including a waiting period in their vehicle and wearing an orange vest. The new policies were reviewed by the County Legislature Highway Committee recently and unanimously approved. They will now be reviewed by the full legislature at the Dec. 22 meeting.
Carter Baum - Cortland Boys Basketball
Favorite Snack/Food: 2b burger from McDonald’s (bacon and cheese only)
County resident faces multiple charges for breaking and entering
A Cortland County resident is facing multiple charges for breaking and entering into a residence, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that Michael A. Grossi, 37 of the town of Cortlandville, had “unlawfully entered” a victim’s residence in the town earlier in the day on Sunday.
State Police: County woman allegedly steals items from Walmart
A Cortland County woman was arrested late last week after she allegedly stole items from the Walmart in the town of Cortlandville, according to Friday’s New York State Police (NYSP) report. The report stated that on Nov. 30, Cortnee L. Sims, 30 of Cuyler, scanned a few items that...
Political advertising at Gutchess complex sparks debate
Political ads in support of a slate of candidates who ran to represent Cortlandville this past November were the subject of controversy at Wednesday’s town board meeting. Bob Martin, a resident of Cortlandville, brought up the presence of the advertisements at Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex of Congressman-elect Marc Molinaro, New York State Senate candidate Rich David, and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. The billboard is managed by Park Outdoor Advertising, an Ithaca-based company.
