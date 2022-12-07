Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Jack Campbell Wins Butkus Award
Iowa Senior 1st-Ever Hawkeye Named Nation's Top Linebacker
Three Keys and a Pick: Wisconsin vs. Iowa
Iowa and Wisconsin will go head to head in a December Big Ten matchup in Iowa City inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Both teams are 7-2 on the young season. This is Iowa's Big Ten opener, while the Badgers started off the conference season earlier this week with a home win over No. 13 Maryland.
Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa
Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
First Impressions: Iowa throttles Cyclones for key in-state win
It was raining three-pointers in Iowa City on Thursday night as the Hawkeyes take down Iowa State 75-56. The big storyline heading into the rivalry was Iowa star forward Kris Murray was ruled out after sustaining an injury against Duke. Questions began to surface about who was going to step up-- the answer was everyone. Let's dive into some first impressions.
gophersports.com
Gophers Travel to Carver-Hawkeye for Matchup with No. 16/13 Iowa
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (5-4, 1-0 B1G) will travel to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3, 1-0 B1G) on Saturday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on the Big Ten Network. The game can be heard on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
‘World’s Most Sophisticated Golf Simulator’ Coming to Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids will soon welcome a fast-growing business that boasts it has "the most innovative and accurate golf simulator in the world". All the statistics their simulators track is very impressive. There are more than 20 years of research and development behind the technology that performs a mind-blowing 6,000+ calculations...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 recounts later, Stoltenberg claims victory in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 81 has taken another twist, after the latest ballot recount determined Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg has defeated Democrat Craig Cooper, according to a Wednesday statement from Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It's the second time the winner of the race...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa House race exposes problems with Scott County's ballot count
Iowa's final unresolved race from 2022 wrapped up on December 7 when Republican Luana Stoltenberg was declared the winner in House district 81. She received 5,073 votes (50.05 percent) to 5,062 votes (49.95 percent) for Democrat Craig Cooper. Stoltenberg led by 29 votes on election night in the district, which covers part of Davenport. But the Democrat pulled ahead by six votes once Scott County officials tabulated hundreds of overlooked absentee ballots.
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
How To Reserve An Igloo At This Favorite Eastern Iowa Area Winery
Igloos on patios have become a trendy thing to do in the winter and a life-saver for businesses that have patios that want to utilize that space in the winter. TYCOGA Winery & Distillery in DeWitt, IA introduced igloos to their patio in 2021 and saw a great response. They are once again letting people enjoy a warm igloo on their patio while sipping on their award-winning wine, vodka, and whiskey, and enjoying pizza and snacks this winter season.
Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?
The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
ottumwaradio.com
Mount Pleasant Man Dies in Head-on Collision
A southeast Iowa man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman Hirschy of Mount Pleasant was traveling on 260th Street in New London at 2:55 PM. The accident report states Hirschy’s...
kciiradio.com
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside is looking for volunteers
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside is looking for volunteers to assist with decorating for Christmas. The church has a number of facilities, including a church basement, an education center, and an outside common area for socializing. These are the areas Saint Mary’s is looking to dress up for the Christmas season. Decorating begins at 6:30 pm on Monday and Wednesday. Monday will focus on the inside of the Church. Wednesday, the other facilities and the outside will be the focus. If you would like to volunteer, simply show up at Saint Mary’s Church in Riverside, located at 360 Washburn St. The goal is to get the community involved while also allowing them to enjoy the Christmas season. They look forward to celebrating the diverse talents that each volunteer has to offer. For more information on how to get involved, find the link with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Update: Leann Rimes Concert Has Been Rescheduled At Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Sad news with this update. The LeAnn Rimes concert scheduled for Friday, December 9 has been rescheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023. LeAnn Rimes was forced to cancel this week’s Riverside Casino & Golf Resort concert due to a vocal cord injury. LeAnn Rimes Statement. LeAnn Rimes did release...
Sioux City Journal
Razor thin: Stoltenberg wins House District 81 recount by 11 votes
Nearly a month after Election Day, voters in Scott County may finally have an answer to who won a back-and-forth Davenport House race with a razor-thin margin. Democrat Craig Cooper congratulated Republican Luana Stoltenberg on winning House District 81 Wednesday after a candidate-picked recount board finished with Stoltenberg ahead by 11 votes.
KCRG.com
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
ESPN Quad Cities
Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Quad Cities has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnquadcities.com/
Comments / 0