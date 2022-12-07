ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Related
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Iowa and Wisconsin will go head to head in a December Big Ten matchup in Iowa City inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Both teams are 7-2 on the young season. This is Iowa's Big Ten opener, while the Badgers started off the conference season earlier this week with a home win over No. 13 Maryland.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa

Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

First Impressions: Iowa throttles Cyclones for key in-state win

It was raining three-pointers in Iowa City on Thursday night as the Hawkeyes take down Iowa State 75-56. The big storyline heading into the rivalry was Iowa star forward Kris Murray was ruled out after sustaining an injury against Duke. Questions began to surface about who was going to step up-- the answer was everyone. Let's dive into some first impressions.
AMES, IA
gophersports.com

Gophers Travel to Carver-Hawkeye for Matchup with No. 16/13 Iowa

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (5-4, 1-0 B1G) will travel to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3, 1-0 B1G) on Saturday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on the Big Ten Network. The game can be heard on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa House race exposes problems with Scott County's ballot count

Iowa's final unresolved race from 2022 wrapped up on December 7 when Republican Luana Stoltenberg was declared the winner in House district 81. She received 5,073 votes (50.05 percent) to 5,062 votes (49.95 percent) for Democrat Craig Cooper. Stoltenberg led by 29 votes on election night in the district, which covers part of Davenport. But the Democrat pulled ahead by six votes once Scott County officials tabulated hundreds of overlooked absentee ballots.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant

The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
IOWA STATE
ESPN Quad Cities

How To Reserve An Igloo At This Favorite Eastern Iowa Area Winery

Igloos on patios have become a trendy thing to do in the winter and a life-saver for businesses that have patios that want to utilize that space in the winter. TYCOGA Winery & Distillery in DeWitt, IA introduced igloos to their patio in 2021 and saw a great response. They are once again letting people enjoy a warm igloo on their patio while sipping on their award-winning wine, vodka, and whiskey, and enjoying pizza and snacks this winter season.
DEWITT, IA
B100

Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?

The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
DAVENPORT, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Mount Pleasant Man Dies in Head-on Collision

A southeast Iowa man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman Hirschy of Mount Pleasant was traveling on 260th Street in New London at 2:55 PM. The accident report states Hirschy’s...
NEW LONDON, IA
kciiradio.com

Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside is looking for volunteers

Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside is looking for volunteers to assist with decorating for Christmas. The church has a number of facilities, including a church basement, an education center, and an outside common area for socializing. These are the areas Saint Mary’s is looking to dress up for the Christmas season. Decorating begins at 6:30 pm on Monday and Wednesday. Monday will focus on the inside of the Church. Wednesday, the other facilities and the outside will be the focus. If you would like to volunteer, simply show up at Saint Mary’s Church in Riverside, located at 360 Washburn St. The goal is to get the community involved while also allowing them to enjoy the Christmas season. They look forward to celebrating the diverse talents that each volunteer has to offer. For more information on how to get involved, find the link with this story at KCIIradio.com.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Razor thin: Stoltenberg wins House District 81 recount by 11 votes

Nearly a month after Election Day, voters in Scott County may finally have an answer to who won a back-and-forth Davenport House race with a razor-thin margin. Democrat Craig Cooper congratulated Republican Luana Stoltenberg on winning House District 81 Wednesday after a candidate-picked recount board finished with Stoltenberg ahead by 11 votes.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
tamatoledonews.com

Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor

Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
