Kris Murray To Miss Tonight’s Iowa State Game, Perhaps More
Iowa forward Kris Murray won't play in tonight's intrastate battle against Iowa State, and that may not be the worst of it. The Iowa Sports Information Department has confirmed that the 6'8" junior forward from Cedar Rapids will not play in the 7:01 tipoff being televised by FS1 due to an injury. Just what that injury is hasn't been confirmed by Iowa.
How Mike Rowe Gave Eastern Iowa Hope in The Face of Disaster
"You and your neighbors have been on my mind". Those were the words of national TV host Mike Rowe two years ago in the aftermath of the devastating derecho. National attention being placed on our situation took a few days longer than some would have liked, while others will agree with the moral of this story right away. Iowans can do it ourselves.
Tasty Treats Business to Open First Iowa Location in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
A Cedar Rapids woman and her sister fell in love with the tasty products of a business while on vacation. Now, they're bringing it to Cedar Rapids. Amanda Zahn & Jonielle Spillers occasionally vacation in Fort Myers, Florida, and after finding themselves going back to the same place time and again, they decided to investigate a franchise. Their application was approved and work is underway on a Cedar Rapids storefront which will be the first location in the entire state of Iowa.
Deserving Cedar Rapids Waitress Gets Huge Tip From Customers
On Wednesday night, a group of Eastern Iowans got together to participate in what's called a "$100 Dinner." Basically, you get a group of people together and all bring $100 to the dinner. Each person orders a meal and a drink, and every cent that's left at the end of the meal goes to the server as a tip.
Cedar Rapids To Host Free Annual Veterans’ Holiday Meal
In a press release sent to the station by the City of Cedar Rapids, it's been announced that the annual Veterans' Holiday Meal has been scheduled for area veterans and their families. According to the press release, the annual meal is coordinated by Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee, the Cedar Rapids Veterans...
Popular Cedar Rapids Burger Restaurant Closes All Locations
Sad news on the local restaurant front as a popular burger spot in Cedar Rapids has closed all of its locations for good. If you asked someone to name the restaurants in town that had the best hamburgers around, usually the name Saucy Focaccia would come up. According to their own Facebook page, which by the way, no longer exists, they were featured in the Top 10 Iowa Burgers five times. But online rumors have been confirmed and both Saucy Focaccia locations, as well as The Breakfast Bar, are now permanently closed.
Photos From Eastern Iowa Biofuels Plant Explosion
Yesterday, news broke about an explosion at a Marengo biodiesel facility that injured multiple people. There were two explosions that took place Thursday afternoon. The first explosion occurred around 11:15 a.m., the second being 45 minutes later. Crews worked through the night to put out the fire from the explosion.
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries
[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
Cedar Rapids Coffee Lovers Will Soon Have New Spot to Quench Thirst
Coffee lovers, especially on Cedar Rapids' western edge and beyond, are rejoicing at the news that their favorite place for coffee and more is opening a new location. Construction has been ongoing for several months just south of the Casey's General Store located at the corner of Edgewood Road and Blairs Ferry Road NE. We can now tell you that the building will feature three tenants, with two spots already leased.
