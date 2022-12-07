This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis provides an overview of TradeCentric and its solution for B2B Commerce. TradeCentric, formerly PunchOut2Go, aims to revolutionize B2B commerce by solving complexities around the integrations between systems that allow for connectivity between buyers and suppliers. Because of the number of cloud-based systems businesses use today, many stakeholders have difficulty exchanging data and documents. Integrations and data mapping are complex, and organizations struggle to communicate data effectively.

