iheart.com
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
DIY Photography
NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon
NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
Full moon eclipses Mars tonight in rare lunar occultation visible to most of US
Mars and the moon will put on a December celestial show this week that can be viewed by almost everyone in the U.S.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
NASA Releases Breathtaking New Photos of the Moon’s Surface
NASA‘s Artemis mission completed its turn around the Moon recently, and the Orion spacecraft onboard captured some stunning photos of the Moon from orbit. Previously, Orion sent back images of the Earth from about 230,000 miles away, as well as a look at the Earth during liftoff. It resembles a little blue marble out there in space.
The lunar occultation of Mars happens tonight; here's what it is & how to see it
A lunar occultation of Mars is happening tonight, and while there isn't a great chance to see it in Michigan, you still can try.
WSFA
NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface
(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface. Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.
Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft captures moon craters in stunning flyby footage (video)
The NASA Orion spacecraft captured incredible footage of two big moon craters during a close flyby on Monday (Dec. 5). All you need to see them yourself is a small telescope.
Gizmodo
An Ancient Asteroid Impact May Have Caused a Megatsunami on Mars
The Viking 1 lander arrived on the Martian surface 46 years ago to investigate the planet. It dropped down into what was thought to be an ancient outflow channel. Now, a team of researchers believes they’ve found evidence of an ancient megatsunami that swept across the planet billions of years ago, less than 600 miles from where Viking landed.
Extreme gravity on Mars is tearing apart its moon and causing it to go into a death spiral
Artist conception of stars spiraling close to each otherCredit: Tod Strohmayer (GSFC), CXC, NASA - Illustration: Dana Berry (CXC); Public Domain Image. The planet Mars has two moons called Phobos and Deimos.
earth.com
Mars will disappear behind a full moon this week
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, UK stargazers will get the best view of Mars on offer this decade, without needing a telescope to observe the fascinating Red Planet. This will happen because, on Thursday morning, the planet will be located in the opposite direction to the sun, relative to Earth, and will thus appear bigger and brighter, since it will be at its closest point to Earth, just about 50 million miles away. Coincidentally, at 4:58 AM GMT, Mars will also disappear behind the full moon, before reappearing at 5:59 AM (an event called “occultation”).
News 12
This Week: The earliest sunset, the full cold Moon and Mars
There’s a lot going on in the sky this week. For starters, we see the earliest time the sun will set. For those of us that dread to see such early sunsets the last several weeks – no worries, it’s going to start changing soon. Did you know that the earliest sunset actually occurs before the winter solstice?
Watch the moon eclipse Earth in stunning video from Artemis 1's Orion spacecraft
Artemis 1's uncrewed Orion capsule captured a jaw-dropping view of the moon crossing in front of Earth on Nov. 28, 2022.
Full cold moon: Final full moon of 2022 rises Wednesday night
The final full moon of 2022 will rise Wednesday night. The “cold moon” will peak at 11:08 p.m. ET, CNN reported. Along with the moon, stargazers will also be able to see Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Mars will then disappear behind the moon when it reaches peak fullness in a phenomenon known as a lunar occultation, according to EarthSky.
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft leaves moon's orbit to head home
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft successfully completed a roughly two-minute lunar departure burn on Thursday (Dec. 1) to begin heading home after successful lunar orbits.
NASA's Orion spacecraft records stunning 'crescent Earth' on return flight home
The unmanned spacecraft is slated for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11.
CNET
NASA Rover Carves Screaming Face Into Mars
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Usually when I spot faces on Mars, it's because the local rock formations resemble them. A new face on Mars, however, is the work of NASA's Perseverance rover. The accidental artistic masterpiece is the result of two sample collection holes combined with a wheel scuff mark. Move over, Mona Lisa.
KVIA
Full crew for SpaceX’s privately funded moon mission announced
Japanese fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa has picked eight passengers that he said will join him on a trip around the moon, powered by SpaceX’s yet-to-be-flown Starship spacecraft. The group includes American DJ Steve Aoki and popular space YouTuber Tim Dodd, better known as the Everyday Astronaut. The mission, called...
Full cold moon: 10 stunning images of last full moon of 2022
The final full moon of 2022 lit up the night sky this week. The “cold moon” peaked at 11:08 p.m. ET Wednesday, CNN reported. Along with the moon, stargazers were also able to see Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Mars disappeared behind the moon when it reaches peak fullness in a phenomenon known as a lunar occultation, according to EarthSky.
