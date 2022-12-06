ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MN

Cleveland finalizes near 5% levy increase

By By CARSON HUGHES
St. Peter Herald
St. Peter Herald
 5 days ago

Amid high inflationary costs, the Cleveland City Council approved one of the city’s highest budget increases in recent years, but one of the lowest levy adjustments compared to other cities in the region.

In a Dec. 5 meeting, the council approved a $368,000 tax levy, a 4.92% increase over previous years. The total levy amount is unchanged from the preliminary levy passed in September.

Much of the growing expenses facing the city of Cleveland were attributed to rising labor costs for both existing staff and new hires. In addition to raising staff salaries, Cleveland took on a new public works superintendent and created a new staff position in the Public Works Department at higher, more competitive salaries.

The new public works position is partially financed through the general fund, water fund and sewer fund to lower this year's tax burden. If the position, and other line items were solely financed by Cleveland's general fund, the levy would have been raised by 12%.

With that reallocation, the city is planning a 2.5% increase to sewer charges.

The city levy is just one of three components to the property tax bill, which also includes the county and school district levies.

St. Peter Herald

St. Peter Herald

St Peter, MN
ABOUT

St. Peter Herald has been serving Nicollet County since 1884 and publishes Thursday and online at www.StPeterHerald.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/st_peter_herald/

