They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyBellevue, WA
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To DoOutside NomadSeattle, WA
Remembering The Boeing 747 Airplane. The Last One Rolled Out of Production.
“There she goes!” was the announcement in this message at the official Twitter account of Boeing Airplanes from The Boeing Company. “The last 747 has left our Everett factory ahead of delivery to Atlas Air in early 2023.”. Remembering The Boeing 747 Airplane. The Last One Rolled Out...
geekwire.com
Boeing pays tribute to its ‘Queen of the Skies’ following the rollout of the last 747
Nearly 55 years after Boeing started production of its jumbo 747 jet, the last model of the iconic airplane left the company’s factory in Everett, Wash., closing a chapter in aviation history. “For more than half a century, tens of thousands of dedicated Boeing employees have designed and built...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Former A-10 pilot explains why even though the Warthog is an amazing aircraft USAF doesn’t build more A-10s
‘Building more A-10 Warthog CAS aircraft would be the simple and easy, yet highly effective, solution to a vexing problem that has plagued defense budgets for generations,’ Lynn Taylor, former USAF A-10 Pilot. The A-10 Warthog is the first US Air Force (USAF) aircraft specially designed for close air...
Flying Magazine
Boeing 777X Test Flights Suspended Over Engine Issue
The Boeing 777X will be the largest and most fuel efficient twin-engine jet in the world, according to the manufacturer. [Credit: Boeing]. Boeing [NYSE: BA] has temporarily suspended the flight testing of the 777X pending a potential issue with the General Electric GE9X engines that power the aircraft. “We are...
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
A US plan to drop bombs from cargo planes hit another milestone, but the Air Force is still figuring out how it would use it in a war
"We are intentionally trying to be provocative without being escalatory," a US officer said before the November 9 test.
South Korea scrambles its jets after planes from Russia and China enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday after several warplanes from both China and Russia entered its air defense zone.
Netjets will be the first customer for Bombardier's new $78 million private jet, the world's fastest passenger plane since the Concorde — meet the Global 8000
The Global 8000, which comes complete with an entertainment room and a bedroom, will reach near supersonic speeds and fly up to 9,206 miles.
The US Air Force just broke cover on its first new bomber in decades. See photos of the new B-21 Raider.
The B-21 Raider is a sixth-generation aircraft meant to serve as the "backbone" of America's fleet amid rocky-relations with China and Russia.
theaviationgeekclub.com
The story of world’s only supersonic gun kill: the day a USAF F-4E flying at Mach 1.2 gun killed a VPAF MiG-19
On Jun. 2, 1972 a remarkable duel between a MiG-19 and a 58th TFS F-4E flown by Maj Phil Handley and 1Lt Jack Smallwood took place. The fierce aerial battles that became synonymous with the 1972-73 Linebacker offensive over North Vietnam saw the USAF’s F-4 Phantom II crews claim 48 MiG-19s and MiG-21s destroyed.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls on FAA to change how it tests airplane seat sizes
Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduced a bill on Thursday that would require the Federal Aviation Administration to rethink how it tests airline seat sizes. The proposed legislation, called the Emergency Vacating of Aircraft Cabin (EVAC) Act, would require the FAA to look at how children, seniors, disabled people and carry-on bags can impact aircraft evacuation times.
theaviationgeekclub.com
AGM-88G AARGM-ER successfully engages moving maritime target on 4th flight test
The US Navy launched the AGM-88G AARGM-ER from an F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft successfully engaging an operationally-representative, moving maritime target. Northrop Grumman has completed the fourth successful flight test of its AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER). The US Navy launched the missile from an F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft on Nov. 30, 2022 at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the coast of southern California, successfully engaging an operationally-representative, moving maritime target.
MilitaryTimes
Northrop’s B-21 is almost here. What’s next for the stealthy bomber?
WASHINGTON — The Dec. 2 rollout of the B-21 Raider will mark the world’s first glimpse at a bomber that manufacturer Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force see as a generational leap in aircraft technology and development. The B-21 — the Air Force’s first new bomber in...
theaviationgeekclub.com
F-4 Phantom II pilot recalls an Exhilarating Mach 2 Test Flight
‘There it is! Mach 2.0, twice the speed of sound. I could go on, Mach 2.4 is probably within reach,’ Ed Cobleigh, former F-4 Pilot. The McDonnell two-place, twinjet, all-weather F-4 Phantom II, with top speeds more than twice that of sound, was one of the most versatile fighters ever built. It served in the first line of more Western air forces than any other jet. Just 31 months after its first flight, the F-4 was the US Navy’s fastest, highest flying and longest-range fighter. It first flew May 27, 1958, and entered service in 1961.
The Verge
Alphabet’s Wing shows off drone deliveries from new command center
Wing, the delivery-by-drone company under Alphabet’s umbrella, is revealing its new remote operations center where pilots can monitor multiple missions at a time. Its latest facility is stationed in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, the same place it's been operating local deliveries for companies like Walgreens. The Texas location...
MilitaryTimes
Tomorrow’s ‘Top Guns’ will have uncrewed jets flying in the formation
Maverick’s next wingman might be a drone. Make that four or five collaborative combat aircraft, or CCA, working together to execute a set of “plays” with minimal direction from a human pilot, who “quarterbacks” the mission from a formation positioned near those drones. That’s the...
Last Boeing 747 rolls off line after half a century of production
After more than half a century of production, the last Boeing 747 has rolled out of a US factory in Washington state. The final customer was the cargo carrier Atlas Air, which ordered four 747-8 freighters early this year. The final plane was rolled out of Boeing’s massive factory in Everett, Washington, on Tuesday night.
