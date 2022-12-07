ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flying Magazine

Boeing 777X Test Flights Suspended Over Engine Issue

The Boeing 777X will be the largest and most fuel efficient twin-engine jet in the world, according to the manufacturer. [Credit: Boeing]. Boeing [NYSE: BA] has temporarily suspended the flight testing of the 777X pending a potential issue with the General Electric GE9X engines that power the aircraft. “We are...
OHIO STATE
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls on FAA to change how it tests airplane seat sizes

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduced a bill on Thursday that would require the Federal Aviation Administration to rethink how it tests airline seat sizes. The proposed legislation, called the Emergency Vacating of Aircraft Cabin (EVAC) Act, would require the FAA to look at how children, seniors, disabled people and carry-on bags can impact aircraft evacuation times.
theaviationgeekclub.com

AGM-88G AARGM-ER successfully engages moving maritime target on 4th flight test

The US Navy launched the AGM-88G AARGM-ER from an F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft successfully engaging an operationally-representative, moving maritime target. Northrop Grumman has completed the fourth successful flight test of its AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER). The US Navy launched the missile from an F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft on Nov. 30, 2022 at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the coast of southern California, successfully engaging an operationally-representative, moving maritime target.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

F-4 Phantom II pilot recalls an Exhilarating Mach 2 Test Flight

‘There it is! Mach 2.0, twice the speed of sound. I could go on, Mach 2.4 is probably within reach,’ Ed Cobleigh, former F-4 Pilot. The McDonnell two-place, twinjet, all-weather F-4 Phantom II, with top speeds more than twice that of sound, was one of the most versatile fighters ever built. It served in the first line of more Western air forces than any other jet. Just 31 months after its first flight, the F-4 was the US Navy’s fastest, highest flying and longest-range fighter. It first flew May 27, 1958, and entered service in 1961.
The Verge

Alphabet’s Wing shows off drone deliveries from new command center

Wing, the delivery-by-drone company under Alphabet’s umbrella, is revealing its new remote operations center where pilots can monitor multiple missions at a time. Its latest facility is stationed in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, the same place it's been operating local deliveries for companies like Walgreens. The Texas location...
TEXAS STATE
MilitaryTimes

Tomorrow’s ‘Top Guns’ will have uncrewed jets flying in the formation

Maverick’s next wingman might be a drone. Make that four or five collaborative combat aircraft, or CCA, working together to execute a set of “plays” with minimal direction from a human pilot, who “quarterbacks” the mission from a formation positioned near those drones. That’s the...

