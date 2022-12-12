ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester County Man Accused Of Gunpoint Kidnapping Sentenced On Weapons Charge

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ScwqG_0jaPDsn400

A man from Westchester County man once accused of committing a violent gunpoint kidnapping has been sentenced to prison on weapons and robbery charges.

Yonkers resident Owen Drain, also known as “Whiteboy,” and “Tommy,” was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Friday, Dec. 2 for brandishing a weapon, according to US District Court documents.

Drain was originally accused of kidnapping a victim at gunpoint in the Bronx on Nov. 19, 2019, and zip-tying his victim while doing so, according to the Department of Justice. However, the kidnapping charge brought against him has since been dropped, according to court documents.

Drain was convicted on the following charges:

  • Brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a Hobbs Act;
  • Robbery.

In addition to his prison sentence, the court also recommended that Drain take part in drug treatment programs. He will also be on probation for three years following his sentence, according to court documents.

Drain was originally arrested on Feb. 20, 2019.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Paterson Man Charged With Illegally Touching Girl, 15

A Paterson man illegally touched a 15-year-old girl, authorities charged. Kenyatta Lighty, 44, was sent to the Passaic County Jail following his arrest last Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Members of her Special Victims Unit charged Lighty with two counts each of fourth-degree...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Charged With Stealing Over $3K Of Property From Mall In Yorktown: Police

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with both stealing over $3,000 worth of property from a mall in Northern Westchester and possessing counterfeit money, police said. On Friday, Dec. 9, around 4:20 p.m., police responded to a reported larceny in Yorktown Heights at the Jefferson Valley Mall. While at the mall, authorities were then notified that the suspect's vehicle was driving south on Gomer Street, and found the vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road with the suspect standing outside holding the stolen merchandise, according to Yorktown Police.
YORKTOWN, NY
Abdul Ghani

Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still Wanted

As of right today, two people are being held in connection with the Brooklyn bishop robbery. Bishop in the press talk.Photo bybishop in the press talk. During a live video of his sermon on a Sunday morning in July, Bishop Lamor Whitehead was threatened with a gun. When a group of men wearing dark clothing and hoods entered the room at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, Whitehead was on stage.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC man, 60, beaten to death after he’s accused of stealing: cops

A Brooklyn man was beaten to death by a guy who accused him of stealing, cops said Monday.  Arthur Fleschner, 60, was gravely wounded when Danny Quiles, 52, punched him several times and knocked him to the ground on Hegeman Avenue near Chester Street in Brownsville around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 4, authorities said.  Quiles attacked Fleschner because he believed the older man – who he knew from their affordable-housing building about two blocks away – had taken his “personal property,” cops said.  Fleschner was discovered lying on the sidewalk with head trauma and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said.  Quiles was arrested the next day and charged with manslaughter, cops said.  He was ordered held on $300,000 bail, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. The building where the two men lived on Hegeman Avenue near Amboy Street provides permanent, affordable housing for single adults, according to its website.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Man Nabbed With Drugs Stealing Car In Westbury, Police Say

A man was arrested on Long Island for possession of drugs and criminal possession of stolen property after allegedly stealing a car and then being caught with drugs. The incident took. place in Westbury around 1:40 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11. According to Nassau County detectives, officers responded to a call...
WESTBURY, NY
New York Post

Inmate dies on Rikers Island, 19th death reported in troubled NYC jails

An inmate died on Rikers Island over the weekend — marking the 19th death in New York City’s troubled jail system so far this year, officials say. Edgardo Mejias, 39, died around 5 p.m. Sunday inside the Anna M. Kross Center, according to the city’s Department of Correction. “Mr. Mejias’ passing fills our hearts with sadness, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to all who held him dear as we recognize how hard it is to lose a loved one during the holidays,” DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement. Mejias was jailed Oct. 1 with four open criminal cases against...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Passaic Man, 19, Shot Dead In Clifton

A 19-year-old Passaic man was shot dead in Clifton before dawn Monday, authorities confirmed. Ariel Henriquez was brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a gunshot wound via private vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
425K+
Followers
61K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy