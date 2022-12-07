Saginaw Residents have one more chance to apply for a furnace through the city’s Home Rehabilitation Program. Saturday, December 10th, city staff will be available in the City Hall Council Chambers to accept applications from 10:00 in the morning to 4:00 p.m. Residents who are planning to apply need to fall below the ARPA Household Income Limit, which is 300% of the Low to Moderate Income levels, and must be up to date on taxes and city utility bills. Applicants will need to bring all relevant documentation with them on Saturday.

2 DAYS AGO