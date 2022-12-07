Read full article on original website
kisswtlz.com
City of Midland to Install New Wastewater Infrastructure
Construction continues in Midland’s Concept 5 Sewer Improvement Plan. In the coming weeks, crews will be working in Russell Park on a new offline sanitary sewer storage basin. According to the city, the basin will be designed to hold up to 1 million gallons of wastewater during high flows caused by major rain events or high groundwater levels, reducing strain on the main sanitary sewer system. Once flows return to normal levels, the basin will then drain back into the main system.
kisswtlz.com
Liberty Bridge Scheduled to Reopen
Drivers will soon be able to cross Liberty Bridge in Bay City once again. Bay City Bridge Partners, the organization responsible for the repairs and upates to the bridge, announced on Wednesday that the bridge will reopen on December 22nd. In addition to new electrical and mechanical systems, it will feature a new driving surface, sidewalks, and lighting, as well as an electronic tolling system.
kisswtlz.com
Last Chance for Saginaw Residents to Apply for New Furnaces
Saginaw Residents have one more chance to apply for a furnace through the city’s Home Rehabilitation Program. Saturday, December 10th, city staff will be available in the City Hall Council Chambers to accept applications from 10:00 in the morning to 4:00 p.m. Residents who are planning to apply need to fall below the ARPA Household Income Limit, which is 300% of the Low to Moderate Income levels, and must be up to date on taxes and city utility bills. Applicants will need to bring all relevant documentation with them on Saturday.
kisswtlz.com
Vets Memorial Bridge Stuck Indefinitely, Outside Help Needed
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is needing a little help with a Bay City bridge. MDOT is calling in experts from out of state to examine a structural issue with Veterans Memorial Bridge, a part of the M-25 state trunkline that runs across the Saginaw River between the Liberty and Lafayette bridges. The bridge was closed Tuesday afternoon after it became stuck in the open position.
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint
Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
Saginaw County Governmental Center to close early Friday
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw County Governmental Center will close early Friday, Dec. 9, officials said. The Old Saginaw City district-based facility — including the courthouse operating within it — will remain open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before employees close services to participate in a holiday celebration for county workers.
Lake Superior gains astounding 6 trillion gallons in same time Lakes Michigan, Huron lose 7 trillion
Lake Superior’s water level has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from the other four Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are in the normal seasonal decline. As the air turns colder, precipitation amounts are lower. At the same time, the big temperature difference between near the water surface and higher altitudes creates more evaporation. Lake Superior water levels and the rest of the Great Lakes usually decline from November to December.
East Village Magazine
“Just wait and see”: UM-Flint Chancellor says campus “Strategic Transformation” will bring fiscal stability, vibrancy to Flint community
The University of Michigan – Flint is “a beacon of hope” for the Flint community, UMF Chancellor Debasish Dutta declares, and he intends to keep it that way. “I am committed to doing everything I can do to make the UM – Flint strong — financially strong, programmatically strong, and relevant to the region, its employers and so on,” he asserted in a recent interview.
abc12.com
Developers plan $33 million building for new downtown Flint YMCA
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The downtown Flint YMCA could get a new lease on life with a proposed $33 million five-story building planned to house the facility. Uptown Redevelopment Corp. released plans to the city of Flint showing the 110,000-square-foot building would be located in the downtown lot bordered by Harrison, Wallenberg, Third and Fourth streets.
New Aviator Cookie Co. store soars into Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Midland-based Aviator Cookie Co. is expanding with a second location in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Owner Chris Welch, who is also a full-time airline pilot, said he’s excited for his bakery to become part of the Bay City community. “We’ve had customers that...
WNEM
Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
WNEM
Head-on collision on M-15 in Bay County
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township. Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane. It’s not known why it was in...
Lapeer teen fighting for her life after vehicle rolls over on gravel road, strikes boulder
A young girl is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say her vehicle left a dirt road in Lapeer County, rolled over and crashed into a boulder Friday afternoon.
WNEM
Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
kisswtlz.com
Merrill CEO Makes Large Donation to Hemlock Public Schools
Hemlock Public Schools have received a generous donation from the CEO of the Merrill company in Saginaw. Robert Yackel has given $100,000 to the school system’s Lockwood STEM Center. Yackel, a Hemlock High School graduate, says the students there are the future of the region who will help grow local companies. He says he plans on donating more in the future.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Recycling Today
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
kisswtlz.com
Grand Blanc East Middle School Starts Day in Secure Mode
A Grand Blanc Middle School began the day with increased security on Friday. According to police, a threat toward Grand Blanc East Middle School was reported through the “OK2Say” anonymous tip system Thursday night. Grand Blanc Township Police were made aware of the threat by Michigan State Police, and worked together with the district to plan extra security measures for the beginning of the school day on Friday.
Fox17
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
