Applications are now being accepted for a solar energy initiative for Indiana County businesses, nonprofits, and community property owners. The initiative is called G.E.T. Solar Indiana, and is a group of local community leaders that’s partnering with the PA solar center to educate people on the benefits of going solar through their G.E.T. Solar Communities program. At a meeting on December 16th, interested individuals can learn about PA solar centers technical assistance and possible financing options. The PA solar center will also offer a free assessment of an organization solar potential and issue requests for proposals for estimates from qualified solar developers.

