Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance lands with 791 hp
Mercedes-Benz AMG late on Monday revealed the newest generation of its S 63 super sedan for the 2023 model year. This time around the car's full title is S 63 E Performance, with the new appendage indicating the car features electrified performance, specifically a plug-in hybrid setup. Instead of the...
MotorAuthority
BMW 3.0 CSL, De Tomaso P900: This Week's Top Photos
BMW this week revealed a modern take on its legendary 3.0 CSL. The new version is based on the 4-Series platform and combines BMW's most powerful production inline-6 with rear-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual transmission. Ferrari revealed a Vision Gran Turismo concept. The design is a wild single-seater with...
Carscoops
Very Rare Low Mileage Ford Mustang Cobra R Offered At Auction
The very first Ford Mustang to ever feature independent rear suspension was the SVT Cobra R. It laid the groundwork for every high-performance pony car that came after it. Now, one of the 300, built for the year 2000, is up for sale and has less than 33,000 miles. This...
Top Speed
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
MotorAuthority
Fiat 500e Abarth, new Cadillac CT6: Today's Car News
Italian performance brand Abarth has revealed its first electric vehicle in the form of a tuned version of the redesigned Fiat 500e. While the jury is still out on whether the Abarth version will make it to the U.S., the regular 500e is confirmed to arrive here in early 2024.
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 vs. Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica, McLaren 765LT: Club Supercar
The high-end supercar segment is a little like Formula 1 racing—it's a club that doesn't include many Americans. Of the nearly 800 drivers who've ever competed in the series, fewer than 7 percent have been Americans, and a pitiful number of them have won many races, with the last to do so being Italian-born Mario Andretti—in 1978. Perhaps not coincidentally, of all the hyper- and supercars available globally, just a meager handful are built here in pickuptruckland—mostly at boutique shops like Hennessey, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, and SSC North America—and mostly at seven-figure prices.
Carscoops
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
Lancia Is Back as an EV-Only Automaker
LanciaLancia will bring three new vehicles to market from 2024 to 2028 as it transitions to an all-electric offering.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63, Best Car To Buy 2023: Car News Headlines
Mercedes-Benz AMG's S 63 has been redesigned for the 2023 model year, and while there's still a V-8 under the hood, the engine is now augmented by a sophisticated plug-in hybrid system that uses technology similar to that found in Formula 1. Peak output of the new super sedan is a whopping 791 hp and 1,055 lb-ft of torque.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Porsche 911 GT3, Touring And New ST Spotted Holding Their Own Winter Sports Festival
Driving a Porsche 911 GT3 near the arctic circle makes about as much sense as entering a Toyota Tacoma in the Monaco Grand Prix. You’d get so little opportunity to explore the benefits of its track-honed chassis and 9,000 rpm redline that you might as well be in an entry level Carrera or a Cayenne.
Carscoops
Porsche Shamed As Least Reliable Brand, Worse Even Than Jaguar, Land Rover And Alfa Romeo
Proud Porsche owners often love to keep their pride and joy locked up safe in a garage, but many Porsches spend far too much time in an entirely different kind of garage according to the findings of a new reliability study. UK warranty provider Warrantywise analyzed data from over 131,000...
Carscoops
Bowers & Wilkins Launches Special Px8 Wireless Headphones With McLaren
Bowers & Wilkins has come together with McLaren Automotive to launch a special version of the Px8 wireless headphones. The British audio brand has developed the sound systems found in all McLaren models since 2015 and is now launching a set of Px8 McLaren Edition headphones with a Galvanic grey finish and complete with Papaya orange highlights.
Carscoops
What Does A 1,425 HP Cadillac Face-Swapped Double Dually Say About Its Owner?
Cars can say a whole lot about their owner. They can say that the owner loves attention or prefers subtle stealthy speed. They can make it clear to others that maintenance isn’t a big priority or that the vehicle in question doesn’t ever get driven in the rain. So what then, does this double-dually Chevrolet Cadillac mash-up with 1,425 hp (1,062 kW) say about its next owner?
Carscoops
Bugatti Partners With Buben & Zorweg To Create Fancy Safes
Bugatti announced today that it has partnered with Buben & Zorweg to make a Limited Edition collection of safes. “Buben & Zorweg shares our ethos of creating unique masterpieces,” said Wiebke Ståhl, Bugatti International’s managing director. “By working closely with their team for more than 18 months, we have developed a range of limited edition high-security safes that embody the spirit of both of our brands. Timeless design, ultimate craftsmanship and technology that pushes boundaries.”
Carscoops
Suzuki Jimny Turned Into An Awesome Little Turbocharged Truck
The mighty Suzuki Jimny went through a series of modifications by the Italian company Z.Mode, transforming it into an adorable turbocharged truck. The special edition will remain a one-off, however, Z.Mode is offering the Suzuki Jimny NEXT pickup conversion in a limited production of 22 units looking nearly as cool as their queen.
Carscoops
Someone Liked BAPE Fashion Brand So Much That He Had Pagani Make Him A Matching Huayra
Pagani teamed up with Japanese fashion brand BAPE to offer a new limited-edition clothing line. The launch of the “capsule collection” in London was joined by a bespoke Pagani Huayra BC Roadster dressed in the colors of BAPE, built at the request of a client. The apparel collection...
Carscoops
New Donkervoort F22 Breaks Cover As A 492 HP Supercar That Weighs 750kg
Duch automaker Donkervoort has taken the wraps off the F22, its first all-new product in more than a decade that effectively replaces the D8 GTO. The supercar is a clean-sheet design with a new chassis, open-wheel styling, an Audi-sourced engine producing 492 hp, and a weight of just 750 kg (1,653 pounds).
Carscoops
Eysing PF40 Is A Pininfarina-Designed E-Moped Priced From $14.5k
If someone told you about a new PF40 designed by Italian design house Pininfarina you might think it’s about a new take on the iconic Ferrari F40. In reality, things couldn’t be more different though as the PF40 is a fully electric moped sold by a Duch company called Eysing.
Carscoops
Kit Gives Your Old Toyota Fortuner A Modern Lexus Makeover
Many Toyota models have their Lexus-badged premium alter ego, but the Fortuner – the SUV variant of the Hilux pickup – is not one of them. However, a company in India is offering Lexus conversion kits for the Fortuner, modernizing its looks inside-out. The shop is called Autorounders...
Comments / 0