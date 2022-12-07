ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumnews1.com

Akron seeks input for plan to reduce serious and fatal crashes

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study wants residents to help the agency craft an action plan to improve some of the most unsafe roadways in the region. An online survey will be available through Friday, Jan. 6, and will be supplemented by additional opportunities for the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man charged with aggravated arson following house fire in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriffs Deputies on Friday arrested and charged a man who caused a house fire in Canton, according to Sheriff George T. Maier. The fire happened at 2:31 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the 2800 block of Fairmount Street, according to a department Facebook post.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Changes Start First Thing Thursday on Akron Beltway System

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the big changes occurring at the Central Interchange and at I-77/224/277 in Akron are scheduled to kick in Thursday morning at 6. The long-closed ramp from I-77 North to Westbound I-76 (bottom of above picture) is to re-open. That means...
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
WOOSTER, OH
whbc.com

CFD Deals With Bus Fire, Injury Crash on I-77

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters and other first responders spent a lot of time on Southbound I-77 in the city on Wednesday night, dealing with two incidents. They were initially called out just after 9 to the freeway just south of West Tusc for an...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

LATEST: Carrollton Board Accepts Superintendent’s Resignation

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Carrollton High School Principal Dave Davis is now the acting superintendent of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. This, after the school board accepted the resignation of David Quattrochi on Friday afternoon. The special board meeting was called after Quattrochi as well...
CARROLLTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE monthly consignment tractors, trucks, farm equipment, trailers, tools, lawn & garden, vehicles, collector cars, and misc.

DROPOFF: THURSDAY – DECEMBER 22, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. & FRIDAY – DECEMBER 23, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M. Additions: Bobcat 190 track loader, approx. 5,500 hrs. – Bobcat 590 track loader, approx. 3,000 hrs. – 2011 International Durastar diesel chipper truck w/ 72’ boom and dump box, 96k miles – 1995 GMC topkick diesel chipper truck with 56’ boom & dump box – 2007 Ford F-450 power stroke utility truck, 214k miles – 1996 International 4700 diesel dump truck – 2013 GMC Sierra pickup, crew cab, 2500HD, gas, 122k miles – 2011 Chevy Duramax diesel truck, crew cab w/ dump – 2007 Isuzu diesel dump truck, approx. 111k miles – Vermeer BC1400XL diesel chipper, up to 14” – Vermeer BC1000XL diesel chipper, up to 10” – (2) 18’ equipment trailers – Stumper 280ST QT stump grinder – (2) QT grapple buckets – QT 60” brush hog, Rut mfg. – Vermeer 206 stump grinder, walk-behind – Bobcat QT SG60 stump grinder – Stihl chainsaws – 2009 Chevy Express van, 123k miles.
LOUISVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Coroner identifies victim in fatal Youngstown fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A victim has been identified in a fire that occurred last week. The Mahoning County Coroner said that Miles Hogan, 58, died in the fire. According to a press release from Captain Kurt Wright from the Youngstown Fire Department, police arrived at the 100 block of Oklahoma Avenue for a fully engulfed structure fire just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

