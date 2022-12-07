Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Mom turns to faith; becomes a fosterer to have more kids: "Care for them when nobody else can"Amy ChristieHartville, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Akron seeks input for plan to reduce serious and fatal crashes
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study wants residents to help the agency craft an action plan to improve some of the most unsafe roadways in the region. An online survey will be available through Friday, Jan. 6, and will be supplemented by additional opportunities for the...
cleveland19.com
Lorain County Correctional Facility escapees captured, according to U.S. Marshals
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men who previously escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday have been captured, according to the U.S. Marshals office. Brooks was arrested at the Red Roof in Springfield Township, and Carpenter was arrested by Wadsworth police in Wadsworth. The U.S. Marshals said they...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Cars line up at Youngstown gas station for free fuel
It was at the Big Apple Gas Station on McGuffey Road in Youngstown.
cleveland19.com
1 charged after leading police on multi-county chase in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested and charged a man after leading police on a chase through multiple counties in Northeast Ohio Thursday night. The chase started on Dec. 8 after a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. near the entrance ramp to US 422 westbound...
cleveland19.com
Man charged with aggravated arson following house fire in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriffs Deputies on Friday arrested and charged a man who caused a house fire in Canton, according to Sheriff George T. Maier. The fire happened at 2:31 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the 2800 block of Fairmount Street, according to a department Facebook post.
whbc.com
Changes Start First Thing Thursday on Akron Beltway System
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the big changes occurring at the Central Interchange and at I-77/224/277 in Akron are scheduled to kick in Thursday morning at 6. The long-closed ramp from I-77 North to Westbound I-76 (bottom of above picture) is to re-open. That means...
Ohio superintendent charged in money laundering scheme
Indictments filed with the Carroll County Clerk of Courts name Carrollton Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Dr. David Quattrochi, the school board president, his wife and one other man accusing them in a scheme that cost the district thousands.
Lowe’s incorrectly built gas grill, causing fire that burned down Summit County home, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal lawsuit accuses Lowe’s of incorrectly building a gas grill for a customer, leading to a fire that burned down a Summit County home. The July 2021 fire destroyed Justin and Kayla Mosley’s home on Kruger Avenue in New Franklin. The fire happened on the day they bought the grill.
WYTV.com
Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog
WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
whbc.com
CFD Deals With Bus Fire, Injury Crash on I-77
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters and other first responders spent a lot of time on Southbound I-77 in the city on Wednesday night, dealing with two incidents. They were initially called out just after 9 to the freeway just south of West Tusc for an...
ideastream.org
Ohio tech firms are desperate for workers in Northeast Ohio's shrinking labor market
Ohio is shaking off its rust-belt reputation thanks to a surging tech sector. Intel’s chief this summer renamed central Ohio the "Silicon Heartland." Electric vehicle production in the Mahoning Valley has some people calling it "Voltage Valley." But these new industries are running into a growing problem — finding...
whbc.com
LATEST: Carrollton Board Accepts Superintendent’s Resignation
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Carrollton High School Principal Dave Davis is now the acting superintendent of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. This, after the school board accepted the resignation of David Quattrochi on Friday afternoon. The special board meeting was called after Quattrochi as well...
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill in state parks and reclassify natural gas as “green energy.”. We’re talking about the absurdity on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
Walleye finally on the move to spawning areas: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The big schools of Lake Erie walleye are finally moving to their Western Lake Erie spring spawning haunts, and fishermen are reporting the sometimes agreeable fishing weather has been a late season bonus. Very good numbers of trophy walleye have been in the mix lately, as...
General Electric to demolish massive lightbulb factory complex in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – General Electric intends to demolish a sprawling lightbulb factory complex on Cleveland’s East Side that dates back more than a century. A City Planning Commission committee this week approved the plans, giving a green light to GE to move forward with demolition, according to city staff.
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE monthly consignment tractors, trucks, farm equipment, trailers, tools, lawn & garden, vehicles, collector cars, and misc.
DROPOFF: THURSDAY – DECEMBER 22, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. & FRIDAY – DECEMBER 23, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M. Additions: Bobcat 190 track loader, approx. 5,500 hrs. – Bobcat 590 track loader, approx. 3,000 hrs. – 2011 International Durastar diesel chipper truck w/ 72’ boom and dump box, 96k miles – 1995 GMC topkick diesel chipper truck with 56’ boom & dump box – 2007 Ford F-450 power stroke utility truck, 214k miles – 1996 International 4700 diesel dump truck – 2013 GMC Sierra pickup, crew cab, 2500HD, gas, 122k miles – 2011 Chevy Duramax diesel truck, crew cab w/ dump – 2007 Isuzu diesel dump truck, approx. 111k miles – Vermeer BC1400XL diesel chipper, up to 14” – Vermeer BC1000XL diesel chipper, up to 10” – (2) 18’ equipment trailers – Stumper 280ST QT stump grinder – (2) QT grapple buckets – QT 60” brush hog, Rut mfg. – Vermeer 206 stump grinder, walk-behind – Bobcat QT SG60 stump grinder – Stihl chainsaws – 2009 Chevy Express van, 123k miles.
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
WYTV.com
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Youngstown fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A victim has been identified in a fire that occurred last week. The Mahoning County Coroner said that Miles Hogan, 58, died in the fire. According to a press release from Captain Kurt Wright from the Youngstown Fire Department, police arrived at the 100 block of Oklahoma Avenue for a fully engulfed structure fire just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
Comments / 0