Need to boost your credit score? These 4 programs can help (for free)
Free credit-building platforms can help you improve your credit score without any added cost, whether you’re looking to establish credit for the first time or build up an existing score.
The Average Millennial Now Has More Than $100K in Debt: 3 Tips for Paying It Off
No one likes being in debt, but that's the reality for most millennials. A recent survey conducted by Real Estate Witch found that a whopping 72% of millennials have non-mortgage debt. Even more...
Motley Fool
4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
Investing even a little each month can add up significantly over time. Despite the current market slump, it's not necessarily a bad time to invest. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Collapse of cryptocurrency market and the reporting of losses on income taxes
Turkey leftovers, title clinching victories and tip-offs cause another "T-word" to surface — TAXES! Since the "tax season" is an inevitable element of life, TAX TALK returns to provide (hopefully) sage advice that may save you some dollars while causing you to grin (at times), groan or "go with — or without — the cash flow." The cryptocurrency television ads and other promotions put me a in a FOMO (fear of missing out) mode. So, I bought bitcoin earlier this year. Right now, the...
Business Insider
Many Americans with good credit are leveraging debt-consolidation loans to save money
The Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to highest-in-over-a-decade levels, in an effort to ward off the wallet-emptying effects of inflation. And there appears to be no end in sight, as pundits speculate that periodic rate increases will continue from the Fed well into 2023. For many consumers, the...
Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt
cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
Should You Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Every Month?
American consumers rely on their credit cards for multiple reasons, whether it's to build credit, be prepared in case of emergencies, accumulate travel perks or help with large purchases. But when it...
How To Raise Your Credit Score by 100 Points Overnight
Your credit score can have a big impact on your finances--particularly the amount of credit available to you. Credit scores are used by lenders of all kinds--including credit cards and mortgage...
Student Loan Refund Checks Are In the Mail for Anyone Who Paid During the COVID-19 Moratorium
Some checks are starting to be sent to certain student loan borrowers even though, as result of a court order, the Biden administration is temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges. SNAP...
How Student Loan Pause Could Lead to Separate Forgiveness All Its Own for Some Borrowers
Those who are patiently waiting for student loan forgiveness will enjoy some more breathing room as the Biden administration has extended the student loan pause through June 2023. This will give the...
19 Ways To Tackle Your Budget and Manage Your Debt
Debt is a growing problem in America. Total household debt was over $16 trillion in the second quarter of 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in...
How to consolidate debt with a personal loan
Debt consolidation loans can help you streamline monthly bills. Photo illustration by Victoria Ellis/Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) With inflation at record levels, making ends meet has become increasingly challenging for Americans. As of June 2022, consumer prices are up 9.1% year over year, which is the largest increase in four decades, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Millennial Money: How credit can beat buy now, pay later
At first glance, a “buy now, pay later” plan’s promise of no interest or upfront fees can seem more appealing than a credit card’s terms. Dividing a transaction into, say, a pay-in-four installment plan sounds straightforward and manageable. Unlike credit cards, though, these plans lack certain...
How To Get Out of Debt: A Step-by-Step Guide
If you're heavily in debt, you're not alone: a GOBankingRates survey found that the average American is $63,000 in debt. Whether your debt is from student loans, credit cards, mortgage loans, auto...
Middle-class households use credit cards to fill income gap: survey
A growing number of middle-class households are turning to credit cards and taking on debt to make ends meet, a Primerica survey said.
History Of Women And Credit Cards: 1970s To Present
Although we may not think of credit cards as a gender equality issue today, it wasn’t until 1974 that women were allowed to apply for and own a credit card in their name. In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into history of women and credit and how legislative advancements and shifting societal perceptions have led to significant advancements in women’s equality and in turn, greater access to financial independence for women.
marketplace.org
Consumer credit is up almost 7% since this time last year
Consumers are racking up debt. Or should we say after a pandemic lull, we’re back to racking up the debt. The Federal Reserve reports that consumer credit — mainly credit cards, student loans and auto loans — was up by $27 billion in October, a billion more than in September. That makes for a 6.9% annual rate of growth, which is faster than most people’s incomes are growing in this economy.
FTC sues to block the $69 billion Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger
The Federal Trade Commission said Thursday it is suing to block Microsoft's planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles and its growing games subscription business. The FTC voted 3-1 to issue the complaint after a closed-door meeting,...
How businesses are deploying facial recognition
Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode What's in a Face. Part 1, Part 3 and Part 4. As facial recognition software becomes easier to acquire, businesses are using it to surveil and analyze customers. Bloomberg's Parmy Olson explains where and how the technology is being deployed. About Parmy...
Business Insider
Revolving credit can help boost your credit score, but it can also create a spending trap
How does revolving credit affect your credit score?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
