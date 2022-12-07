ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
Rome News-Tribune

Floyd County chooses Walker; Warnock holds small lead statewide in U.S. Senate runoff

Floyd County's election results are in and, as expected, Republican Herschel Walker trounced U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock with 70.5% of the vote. The Democratic incumbent, however, held a slight lead statewide as of 9:45 p.m., with 133 of Georgia's 159 counties reporting. You can view the local results here: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/GA/Floyd/116622/web.307039/#/summary?v=315669%2F and the statewide results here:...
The Atlantic

What the Georgia Runoff Revealed

Senator Raphael Warnock’s win in yesterday’s Georgia Senate runoff capped a commanding show of strength by Democrats in the states that decided the 2020 race for the White House—and will likely pick the winner again in 2024. With Warnock’s victory over Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats have defeated...
Albany Herald

Senate runoff fatigue renews debate over election process in Georgia

ATLANTA — After spending one year in the U.S. Senate, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler successfully cleared a crowded nonpartisan jungle primary in her quest to be elected to the seat. But when the Republican incumbent went head to head with Democrat Raphael Warnock after no candidate reached Georgia’s required...
