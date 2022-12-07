Read full article on original website
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
Herschel Walker didn't call Raphael Warnock to concede the Georgia Senate race, leaving the task to a staffer: AJC
Walker didn't personally call Warnock to offer a concession, leaving the task to a deputy to "reach out" to the senator's staff, the AJC reported.
Floyd County chooses Walker; Warnock holds small lead statewide in U.S. Senate runoff
Floyd County's election results are in and, as expected, Republican Herschel Walker trounced U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock with 70.5% of the vote. The Democratic incumbent, however, held a slight lead statewide as of 9:45 p.m., with 133 of Georgia's 159 counties reporting. You can view the local results here: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/GA/Floyd/116622/web.307039/#/summary?v=315669%2F and the statewide results here:...
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan blames Trump for Herschel Walker loss in runoff
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is putting all the blame over Tuesday's bruising defeat in the state's Senate runoff race between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock on former President Donald Trump.
Herschel Walker’s son revels in father’s Georgia Senate runoff defeat
Christian Walker sent a series of celebratory tweets that recalled the candidate’s alleged history of mistreatment of his family
Georgia Gov. Kemp asked if Herschel Walker shares his values. Hear his reply
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia sits down with CNN's Kaitlan Collins to discuss his state's runoff Senate election between the GOP's Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Trump's no-win situation in Georgia Senate runoff
Football legend Herschel Walker is facing an uphill battle heading into his Tuesday runoff election against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), but a surprise upset result from Walker could still foreshadow a negative showing for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 cycle.
'A moment of extreme weakness for Trump:' Republican strategist on Georgia Senate runoff
Republican political strategist Sarah Longwell and former Democratic Senator Carol Moseley Braun join Christiane Amanpour to discuss Senator Raphael Warnock's victory in the Georgia Senate runoff.
Asian American voters are flexing their political muscle in the Georgia Senate runoff
Per the Democratic polling firm TargetSmart, ballots cast by Asian American Georgia voters rose from 2016 to 2020, from 73,000 votes to 134,000 votes.
Georgia Reinstating Abortion Ban May Seal Herschel Walker's Fate in Runoff
The ban on abortions after six weeks could mean bad news for Walker in a state where voters view reproductive rights as a major issue.
What the Georgia Runoff Revealed
Senator Raphael Warnock’s win in yesterday’s Georgia Senate runoff capped a commanding show of strength by Democrats in the states that decided the 2020 race for the White House—and will likely pick the winner again in 2024. With Warnock’s victory over Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats have defeated...
Albany Herald
Senate runoff fatigue renews debate over election process in Georgia
ATLANTA — After spending one year in the U.S. Senate, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler successfully cleared a crowded nonpartisan jungle primary in her quest to be elected to the seat. But when the Republican incumbent went head to head with Democrat Raphael Warnock after no candidate reached Georgia’s required...
White House: Biden stands by Georgia 'Jim Crow 2.0' after Democratic runoff win
The White House is standing by President Joe Biden's condemnation of Georgia's voting and election reforms as "Jim Crow 2.0," despite record turnout in the state's Senate runoff that cemented Democratic control of the chamber.
