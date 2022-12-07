Last year, Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) lost in its CIF Open Division Bowl Game to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). This Saturday, the Padres have the chance to knock off the team that defeated the previously top-ranked Monarchs in the 2022 CIF Southern Division I Championship when they take on St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). The last appearance Serra made in a CIF championship bowl game came in 2017, when it defeated Cajon (San Bernardino, Calif.), 38-14.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO