Stanford hires Troy Taylor: Sacramento State coach led team to three FCS playoff appearances
Stanford has hired Sacramento State's coach Troy Taylor to the same position, the university announced Saturday. Taylor leaves the Hornets following a wild 66-63 loss to Incarnate Word during the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs, ending a successful three-year run. A news conference to introduce Taylor is scheduled for Monday. He replaces David Shaw, who resigned in late November following a second straight 3-9 effort, marking the team's least-successful run under his watch.
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Washington: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
The Washington Huskies are 0-5 against the #18 Gonzaga Bulldogs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Washington will head out on the road to face off against the Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. Washington beat...
St. John Bosco vs. Serra preview, game tracker, live updates: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps
Last year, Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) lost in its CIF Open Division Bowl Game to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). This Saturday, the Padres have the chance to knock off the team that defeated the previously top-ranked Monarchs in the 2022 CIF Southern Division I Championship when they take on St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). The last appearance Serra made in a CIF championship bowl game came in 2017, when it defeated Cajon (San Bernardino, Calif.), 38-14.
