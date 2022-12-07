Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
cryptopotato.com
Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees
Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows
A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin price analysis for 9 December 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 9 December 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that the pressure between buyers and sellers tries to balance based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
crypto-economy.com
NFT Trading Volume Continues to Free Fall. Is this the End of the Bubble?
After gaining stupendous momentum, the overall NFT trading volume witnessed a sharp fall as the contagion effects from FTX collapse continue to reverberate across the crypto ecosystem. NFT trading volume slumped more than 17% while the sales count tanked 22.24% month-over-month. Non-fungible tokens (NFT) burst onto the scene a couple...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
Shiba Inu Among Top 10 Crypto Purchases By Ethereum Whales: Which Others Made It To The List?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, the second largest canine-themed cryptocurrency, has made its way into the top ten most-bought cryptocurrencies by whales on the Ethereum ETH/USD network. What Happened: On Tuesday, WhaleStats tweeted that SHIB is among the ten cryptos most purchased tokens by the 5,000 biggest ETH whales. Other tokens like...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
crypto-economy.com
The Crypto Market Ends the Week in the Green. What Will Happen in the Coming Days?
Since earlier this year, the crypto market has been subject to great trials and tribulations. Many cryptos ended up losing a considerable part of their value and have failed to recover ever since. Factors including the FTX downfall have inevitably resulted in investors losing confidence. Many of them engaged in continuous selling of their holdings.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin's in the Doldrums as Investors Eye FTX Hearing, FOMC Meeting
After last month’s extreme market plunge as Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange collapsed, some traders might be grateful for a bit of respite – in the form of a sideways-trading market. Both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) were essentially flat over the last week, with the two largest...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Dogecoin, Binance Coin, Polygon and One Ethereum Rival, According to Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is analyzing four popular altcoins amid low volatility conditions in the market. Starting with meme asset Dogecoin (DOGE), pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 10,700 YouTube subscribers that the eighth-largest crypto asset by market cap is currently holding a key support level. According to Altcoin...
