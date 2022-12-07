ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win

Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
CBS New York

Morocco fans flood NYC streets to celebrate World Cup win

NEW YORK -- A history-making match at the World Cup sent an African nation to the semifinals for the first time Saturday as Morocco beat out the star-studded Portugal team 1-0.The masses descended on the Little Morocco restaurant in Queens to share in the celebration and send a shockwave of energy their family and friends could feel all the way around the globe."We gotta change the name. It's gonna become Big Morocco now," restaurant owner Driss Lazhar said.Crowds took over Steinway Street to commemorate the momentous moment Morocco moved ahead to the World Cup semifinals. For Moroccan natives, this victory means...
The Independent

‘We were confident, it’s really hard to take’: England players devastated after World Cup hopes end

Declan Rice says he is "distraught" as England really believed this would be their year and that the "better team lost", while expressing a squad wish that Gareth Southgate stay as manager as has created something "special" that the players "love" being involved with.The midfielder felt Southgate got it "spot on" in terms of gameplan in the 2-1 quarter-final to France, especially as Kylian Mbappe was so "quiet" and both goals came against the run of play. Rice similarly said England were "not happy" with some of the decisions but didn't want to say any more on the referee.“I...
CBS News

Qatar World Cup CEO under fire for "shameful" remarks about worker's death

The CEO of Qatar's World Cup is facing backlash for his response to news of a stadium worker's death earlier this week. FIFA reported that a worker had died Wednesday, thougb officials didn't reveal the person's name or details about the incident. But according to The Athletic, the male migrant worker, who was Filipino, died while trying to repair a light fixture at the training base for the Saudi Arabian team. Qatar is now investigating the incident, Agence France Presse reported.
NBC Sports

2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
nbcsportsedge.com

World Cup: Can Argentina knock off Netherlands?

The Premier League is streaming LIVE on Peacock. Get access to exclusive LIVE matches, on-demand replays, Premier League TV and so much more. Subscribe today!. And just like that, the stage is set for the final eight teams in the World Cup. The biggest shoutout goes to Morocco after knocking off Luis Enrique's Spain in a penalty shootout. Much should be said about how every favorite but one advanced to the Round of 8. Sorry, Spain. In the World Cup, generally, the talent gap is so large that regardless of the tactics implemented, talent wins out. There have been times when this is untrue, but it's few and far between. Now we focus our attention on the Round of 8 games. On deck, we have Argentina vs. Netherlands.

