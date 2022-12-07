Declan Rice says he is "distraught" as England really believed this would be their year and that the "better team lost", while expressing a squad wish that Gareth Southgate stay as manager as has created something "special" that the players "love" being involved with.The midfielder felt Southgate got it "spot on" in terms of gameplan in the 2-1 quarter-final to France, especially as Kylian Mbappe was so "quiet" and both goals came against the run of play. Rice similarly said England were "not happy" with some of the decisions but didn't want to say any more on the referee.“I...

36 MINUTES AGO