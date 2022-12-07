Mamerto Adan is an engineer by profession, but a writer by night. He loves toys and knives. He also has a martial arts background. I could spend all day bragging how the Gundam franchise contributed much, not just to the anime world, but to pop culture as well. But we could all agree that it crawls with unexplained oddities as well. It’s an anime after at all, so expect a lot of weirdness in the show. The thing here is that a lot of erratic moments in Gundam seem to mean nothing. In anime like Neon Genesis Evangelion, and in some underrated series like Ergo Proxy, unique, strange and unsettling imageries have deeper meaning, even their suggestive scenes. Though in the case of Neon Genesis Evangelion, Hideaki Anno admitted that religious symbols in his series are just there for show.

