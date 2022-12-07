Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Dangers in My Heart Trailer Shares Cast, Crew and Debut
The manga The Dangers in My Heart (known as Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut in April 2023. HIDIVE will offer simultaneous streaming. A teaser trailer just under a minute longer has dropped for the show. Looking to the announced...
ComicBook
Will One-Punch Man Season 3 Really Be Made by Studio MAPPA?
There is one thing One-Punch Man fans want, and that is a redemption arc. If you will remember back in the day, the anime was one of the industry's biggest when it debuted, and season one blew netizens away with its spot-on animation. It was almost unthinkable for season two to flop, but sadly, One-Punch Man failed to live up to expectations. Now, season three is on the horizon, and a new rumor has fans buzzing over whether anime's studio darling might be overseeing Saitama's return.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Catches Fire With Natsu
Fairy Tail might be getting ready to heat up our screens in the near future as the franchise's next anime is now in the works, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires alive with a fiery take on Natsu Dragneel! Hiro Mashima currently might be in the thick of his latest series, Edens Zero, but he has never quite forgotten the major series he had ended prior. Fairy Tail's original manga and anime run might have wrapped a few years ago, but the creator has been keeping the story with an official sequel series that is getting an anime of its own soon too.
otakuusamagazine.com
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour Announced
The Demon Slayer anime is getting ready to return to theaters! Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll have teamed up to announce a theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- as part of a world tour. The theatrical event will include a feature-length cut of episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District Arc as well as the extended first episode of the upcoming Swordsmith Village Arc in 4K with remastered audio.
hubpages.com
Crossdressing in the Gundam World
Mamerto Adan is an engineer by profession, but a writer by night. He loves toys and knives. He also has a martial arts background. I could spend all day bragging how the Gundam franchise contributed much, not just to the anime world, but to pop culture as well. But we could all agree that it crawls with unexplained oddities as well. It’s an anime after at all, so expect a lot of weirdness in the show. The thing here is that a lot of erratic moments in Gundam seem to mean nothing. In anime like Neon Genesis Evangelion, and in some underrated series like Ergo Proxy, unique, strange and unsettling imageries have deeper meaning, even their suggestive scenes. Though in the case of Neon Genesis Evangelion, Hideaki Anno admitted that religious symbols in his series are just there for show.
otakuusamagazine.com
Chainsaw Man Becomes Most-Searched TV Anime of 2022
It’s time once again to see what Google has deemed to be the most-searched topics of the year, and 2022 has certainly proven to be the year of Chainsaw Man. Denji leads the pack in the list of most-searched TV anime in Japan, while Makoto Shinkai’s latest film, Suzume, tops the list of most-searched films in Japan.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Posts Behind-the-Scenes Season 4 Update
Attack on Titan's final episodes are slated to arrive next year, giving anime fans an ending that has become legendary for its controversial final battle that sees the Scout Regiment fighting against their friend Eren Jaeger. With Studio MAPPA returning to the series once again in 2023, the sound director of the upcoming third part of season four has given fans a brief behind-the-scenes look at the effort that is being placed in to the Survey Corps' final ride.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Shares Clip of the Mushroom Kingdom, Peach’s Castle
A clip from the upcoming 2023 The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released. In it you can hear Chris Pratt as Mario and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. There are homages to pipes and coin boxes from the original video games, and we get a good look at the outside of Peach’s Castle.
‘One Piece Film: Red’ Director on Turning the Cult Manga Into a Global Media Phenomenon and How Anime Can “Overcome National Borders”
It’s hard to say just when One Piece crossed the line from cult manga comic to global media phenomenon. But with 15 feature films, more than a dozen television specials and multiple video game spin-offs, not to mention Eiichirō Oda’s original comic, which has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide, the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates have become as well-known to the current generation of fantasy fans as those of Harry Potter were to the one before. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Harry & Meghan': Frenzied U.K. Press Slams Netflix Docuseries as "Assault on the...
ComicBook
Wit Studios President Explains Why It Released Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and More
The anime industry is growing faster than ever these days, and honestly? There are more shows in the work than anyone can track. With hundreds of studios churning out content, only a select few can stand as leaders, and Wit Studios has carved out that niche for itself. With new projects on hand, the studio oversaw some of anime's biggest shows before passing them on to others. And now, the studio's president is addressing why Wit handed over the hits.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean - What's Next Following The Finale?
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has become a freight train of popularity in the anime world, with Netflix and David Production recently bringing Jolyne's story to a close in the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean. Now that the sixth part of the series has ended on the small screen, here's what we know so far about the Joestars' future and whether we'll be seeing the arrival of a Steel Ball Run anime in the near future. While it might be some time before the Joestars hit the screen once again, the manga is looking bright.
ComicBook
Evangelion/Godzilla Figure Fuses Kaiju And Mech
Godzilla has held his title as the king of the monsters for quite some time, with the lizard king recently defeating Kong in the Legendary Pictures film, Godzilla Vs. Kong. With a sequel already in the works that will re-unite the two kaiju, another crossover is set to arrive in 2023 with the lizard king fusing with Eva Unit-01, creating a terrifying new being that fans will have opportunity to add to their figure collection in May of next year.
ComicBook
Anime's Top-Searched Series of 2022
As the winter holidays approach so too does the new year with all its big releases. Of course, this means fans are looking back at 2022 in passing to see how their favorites are stacked up. This means end-of-year data is coming out about all sorts of anime series, and now, we have learned which shows were the most Googled in 2022. So if you have a hunch as to what show came first, it is time to make your guesses now!
otakuusamagazine.com
Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break Anime Gets Pumped for More in New Visual
The Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break anime is taking a break this week due to the World Cup, but this season’s second cour is still right around the corner. To keep the hype going, a new visual arrived along with info on the theme songs for the continuation. The new...
The Eminence in Shadow Release Date, Number of Episodes, Release Schedule, English Dub and Streaming Details
The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Showcased in Second Promo
The second season of The Misfit of Demon King Academy is officially set to premiere in Japan on January 7, and with that news comes a brand new second promo previewing the continuation. See what’s in store for The Misfit of Demon King Academy II below while we wait for the new season to debut.
100 Thieves Teams up With Crunchyroll Favorite Jujutsu Kaisen to Summon Cool Winter Apparel
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Anime and manga are no longer considered niche. They are part of mainstream pop culture, taking every inch of media over. One of the most beloved shows and the Anime of the Year winner at the 2021 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Jujutsu Kaisen is popping up everywhere. Today the show teams up with 100 Thieves for a limited-time 15-piece collection. 100 Thieves is a premier gaming clothing brand (see on your e-sports faves) and has previously collabed with other Crunchyroll darlings like Attack...
ComicBook
Berserk Fans Speculate on New Anime as Mysterious Countdown Ticks Down
When the latest Berserk anime adaptation began, aka Berserk: Memorial Edition, fans were prepared for a series that was looking to carve up the trilogy of films from 4C Studio and present them in an episodic format. With the series preparing for its end as it readies itself to place Guts and the Band of the Hawk into the traumatic events of the Eclipse, a mysterious timer has continued to tick down on Berserk's official website. The timer will come to an end on December 11th and fans are speculating what this countdown will lead to.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Releases A2 Trailer, Poster
As the new year comes closer, all eyes are on Nier: Automata and its big anime debut. After winning over gamers, the franchise is ready to tackle the small screen with help from A-1 Pictures. So if you need another look at Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, you can check out its latest poster-trailer combo right now!
