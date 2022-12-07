Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch Sponsorship Decision
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team for Richard Childress Racing will be sponsored by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in 2023. John Felton, the senior director of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, confirmed their partnership in his latest statement. “We’ve loved partnering with RCR and the No. 8 race...
racer.com
Drivers fired up by ‘bad-ass’ GTP cars at Daytona test
Now that they’ve all run together in a proper, full-on test, the reviews are in on the new GTP cars. And the drivers like what they see. Felipe Nasr summed it up best: “They’re really bad-ass!”. Nasr was among the plethora of drivers who participated in the...
Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch Usher in New Era with both Change and Familiarity
French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr famously wrote “plus ca change, plus c’est la même chose”. Roughly translated to “The more things change, the more they stay the same”, the Frenchman’s words in 1849 have a lot of merit for Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch heading into their inaugural season together in 2023.
racer.com
Petty grandson Moffitt enters Trans Am TA2
Thad Moffitt, grandson of racing legend Richard Petty, announced today at the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show (PRI) that he will compete full time in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 class in 2023. Moffitt and Trans Am president John Clagett unveiled the No. 43 Safety-Kleen Chevrolet Camaro that Moffitt will drive for TeamSLR. The Petty blue Chevy from constructor M1 Racecars will run out of TeamSLR’s headquarters in St. Augustine, Florida with support from Petty’s Garage in Randleman, North Carolina.
Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up
Manufacturers have been shuffling truck series relationships, and the latest move appears to give Hailie Deegan a landing spot for 2023. The post Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR crew chief found guilty of assault
The incident took place at Talladega Superspeedway. On December 21st, 2021, a warrant for arrest was issued to Carlos Eduardo Troconi Ortiz. He was charged with second degree assault. The charges were brought following an altercation at a NASCAR race on October 2nd, 2021. 43-year-old Troconi Ortiz assaulted spotter Clayton...
Golf.com
What channel is The Match on? How to watch Tiger/Rory vs. Spieth/Thomas on TV
The latest iteration of Capitol One’s The Match has arrived, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday, December 10, in Florida. But what channel is The Match on this week? Here’s everything you need to know to watch the action on TV.
Kyle Busch’s 2023 paint schemes released; Newly stylized No. 8 font
The driver designed the new font for the No. 8 car. Kyle Busch spent the last 15 seasons behind the wheel of the No. 18 car. For 2023, he’s left Joe Gibbs Racing for Richard Childress Racing and will now drive the No. 8 car. The new number was...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks the truth about NASCAR’s current playoff system
Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about NASCAR's current playoff system as he feels like a one-race championship is still not the correct way to end the year.
Carson Hocevar and WWEX Racing to Partner for Full Season in 2023
Carson Hocevar will return to Niece Motorsports in 2023, piloting the No. 42 WWEX Racing Chevrolet Silverado for his third full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS). Hocevar, who has made the NCTS playoffs the past two seasons, will race with full-season support from the WWEX Racing program,...
Richard Childress Racing Announces Kyle Busch Sponsors For 2023 NASCAR Season
The Richard Childress Racing organization announced the lineup of sponsors that will back Kyle Busch in the 2023 NASCAR season today. Merch is being rolled out, and there are a lot of familiar names from last season’s No. 8 car to next season. Busch will carry some of the same partners that Tyler Reddick had in 2022.
Why Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott Could Struggle to Reach the Championship 4 in 2023
What are the chances of Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott reaching the Championship 4 again in 2023? The post Why Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott Could Struggle to Reach the Championship 4 in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ryan Truex Returns to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that Ryan Truex will run six races behind the wheel of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra in 2023. Truex is well acquainted with the championship-winning team after running five races for JGR in 2022, finishing in the top five in three of those races. His best finish was a strong third-place run at Atlanta. Truex also competed in 13 NXS races with JGR over two seasons in 2011 and 2012.
Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale
There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
NBC Sports
John Hunter Nemechek to drive for JGR in Xfinity in 2023
John Hunter Nemecheck will drive the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday morning. Ben Beshore, who had served as Kyle Busch‘s crew chief in Cup, will be Nemechek’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series. “I’m appreciative of the opportunity...
racer.com
Lime Rock Park and GRIDLIFE make long-term commitment
Following a successful inaugural event in 2022, Lime Rock Park is pleased to announce that GRIDLIFE will return to the Park in 2023 for the two-day motorsports festival GRIDLIFE Circuit Legends Aug. 18-20. Lime Rock Park inked a three-year deal with the grassroots motorsports event and lifestyle brand, bringing GRIDLIFE...
racer.com
Harrison, Racers Edge and WTR team up for GTD in Michelin Endurance Cup
Racers Edge and Ashton Harrison kicked off 2022 with the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in conjunction with Wayne Taylor Racing before going on to win the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Pro-Am title with Mario Farnbacher. It was a taste of things to come, as Harrison, Racers Edge and WTR have committed to the full Michelin Endurance Cup schedule of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 in a GTD-class Acura NSX GT3 Evo22.
NBC Sports
RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
racer.com
Inside the SCCA: Surviving the Big One with David Pintaric
My guest on this week’s episode of Inside the SCCA is a guy who’s been around a lap or two. He’s won two national championships and he survived a huge wreck at Road America… so he knows a thing or two about safety. GT-1 and Trans Am driver David Pintaric talked with me about all the things that have to go right to walk away from a huge shunt.
Joe Gibbs Racing Has Genuine Reasons for Optimism Entering 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing has filled out its 2023 rosters and left two distractions behind, setting the table for a potentially big year. The post Joe Gibbs Racing Has Genuine Reasons for Optimism Entering 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
