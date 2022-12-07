ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch Sponsorship Decision

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team for Richard Childress Racing will be sponsored by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in 2023. John Felton, the senior director of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, confirmed their partnership in his latest statement. “We’ve loved partnering with RCR and the No. 8 race...
racer.com

Drivers fired up by ‘bad-ass’ GTP cars at Daytona test

Now that they’ve all run together in a proper, full-on test, the reviews are in on the new GTP cars. And the drivers like what they see. Felipe Nasr summed it up best: “They’re really bad-ass!”. Nasr was among the plethora of drivers who participated in the...
racer.com

Petty grandson Moffitt enters Trans Am TA2

Thad Moffitt, grandson of racing legend Richard Petty, announced today at the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show (PRI) that he will compete full time in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 class in 2023. Moffitt and Trans Am president John Clagett unveiled the No. 43 Safety-Kleen Chevrolet Camaro that Moffitt will drive for TeamSLR. The Petty blue Chevy from constructor M1 Racecars will run out of TeamSLR’s headquarters in St. Augustine, Florida with support from Petty’s Garage in Randleman, North Carolina.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Racing News

NASCAR crew chief found guilty of assault

The incident took place at Talladega Superspeedway. On December 21st, 2021, a warrant for arrest was issued to Carlos Eduardo Troconi Ortiz. He was charged with second degree assault. The charges were brought following an altercation at a NASCAR race on October 2nd, 2021. 43-year-old Troconi Ortiz assaulted spotter Clayton...
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Ryan Truex Returns to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that Ryan Truex will run six races behind the wheel of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra in 2023. Truex is well acquainted with the championship-winning team after running five races for JGR in 2022, finishing in the top five in three of those races. His best finish was a strong third-place run at Atlanta. Truex also competed in 13 NXS races with JGR over two seasons in 2011 and 2012.
Motorious

Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale

There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
KISSIMMEE, FL
NBC Sports

John Hunter Nemechek to drive for JGR in Xfinity in 2023

John Hunter Nemecheck will drive the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday morning. Ben Beshore, who had served as Kyle Busch‘s crew chief in Cup, will be Nemechek’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series. “I’m appreciative of the opportunity...
racer.com

Lime Rock Park and GRIDLIFE make long-term commitment

Following a successful inaugural event in 2022, Lime Rock Park is pleased to announce that GRIDLIFE will return to the Park in 2023 for the two-day motorsports festival GRIDLIFE Circuit Legends Aug. 18-20. Lime Rock Park inked a three-year deal with the grassroots motorsports event and lifestyle brand, bringing GRIDLIFE...
CONNECTICUT STATE
racer.com

Harrison, Racers Edge and WTR team up for GTD in Michelin Endurance Cup

Racers Edge and Ashton Harrison kicked off 2022 with the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in conjunction with Wayne Taylor Racing before going on to win the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Pro-Am title with Mario Farnbacher. It was a taste of things to come, as Harrison, Racers Edge and WTR have committed to the full Michelin Endurance Cup schedule of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 in a GTD-class Acura NSX GT3 Evo22.
NBC Sports

RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
racer.com

Inside the SCCA: Surviving the Big One with David Pintaric

My guest on this week’s episode of Inside the SCCA is a guy who’s been around a lap or two. He’s won two national championships and he survived a huge wreck at Road America… so he knows a thing or two about safety. GT-1 and Trans Am driver David Pintaric talked with me about all the things that have to go right to walk away from a huge shunt.

