CBS Miami

Arrest made in Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one injured

MIAMI – Another two have been arrested in connection to the Dadeland Mall parking garage shooting that left one person hospitalized.Miami-Dade PD said it all started Monday night with a fight in the involving several people. That argument eventually escalated to shots fired.Police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting, several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on the Turnpike.They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street.Officers took two people into custody, including accused shooter Alex Bryant. The 18-year-old Bryant is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.  The woman who was detained was not arrested.Two other men, later identified as Evan and Ernest Flowers, ran from the crash scene.Miami-Dade PD eventually located the pair of 18-year-olds, who are now facing the same charges as Bryant.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro Killed In Crash

Castro Was Officer Of The Year, Honored For Selfless Work Across Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro was killed early Saturday morning in a one-car crash. While the investigation continues, the Department announced mid-day Saturday that […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews pull 4 from car submerged in South Miami-Dade canal

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in South Miami-Dade performed a water rescue following reports of a car submerged in a canal. The incident happened early Saturday morning at the Black Point Marina near Southwest 244th Street and 87th Avenue. Investigators said four people were inside the vehicle, including...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police

The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash

A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate explosive threat at South Miami school; lockdown underway

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an explosive alert at a Miami-Dade charter school. On Thursday morning, law enforcement officers blocked off roads in front of the Somerset Academy located at 5876 SW 68th Street. The Miami Police Department and Miami-Dade Police Department were on the scene. Officers...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Firefighters extinguish blaze in Southwest Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews battled fierce flames in a Southwest Miami-Dade home. Around 2 a.m., a fire erupted in a house on 178th Terrance near 152nd Avenue, Friday. The family of four was safe after they escaped but devastated. “Thank God my kids are alive,” said homeowner...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police give all-clear on explosive threat at South Miami school

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Students were forced to evacuate a school in South Florida after an explosive threat was called in. On Thursday morning, law enforcement officers blocked off roads in front of Somerset Academy Charter South Miami at 5876 SW 68th St. According to police, there were reports...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL

