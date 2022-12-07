Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. Pasadena Will Comply With New State Bill Allowing Taller, Denser Development in “Very Low Vehicle travel Areas”
pasadenanow.com
Mask Mandate Looms in LA County, Pasadena Not Seeing Similar Increase in Hospitalizations, Deaths
Los Angeles County moved into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category Thursday, sparking stepped-up warnings of widespread transmission of the virus and moving the area closer to another indoor mask-wearing mandate. Pasadena, which operates its own public health department, is monitoring increased but not ‘high’ category...
pasadenanow.com
Residents Help Beautify Business Area, Enhance Water-Use Efficiency at Neighborhood Planting and Mulching Day
Members of community organizations such as Pasadena Beautiful Foundation, Bungalow Heaven Neighborhood Association, and the City’s Youth Ambassadors program along with other residents were enthusiastic participants in a Neighborhood Planting and Mulching Day hosted by Pasadena Water and Power recently at a parking lot on Washington Blvd. and Lake Ave.
pasadenanow.com
Soggy Weekend in Store for Pasadena
More rain is expected to fall in Pasadena over the weekend, with potentially heavy downpours in some areas Saturday evening and into early Sunday that forecasters warned could cause some flooding. “Rain will turn to showers by Sunday afternoon, but showers will likely remain quite numerous through Sunday night,” according...
pasadenanow.com
What Says ‘Holiday’ Better Than Christmas Tree Lane’s 100th Lighting Ceremony and Winter Festival?
Altadena’s Christmas Tree Lane actually celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2020, but that was a drive-thru event only. This Saturday, Dec. 10, the Christmas Tree Lane Association will finally conduct its 100th Lighting Ceremony in person, accompanied by a Winter Festival, as the ceremony used to be before the COVID-19 pandemic.
pasadenanow.com
City Commission Supports Adoption of the Pasadena Zero Emission Bus Roll Out Plan
The Transportation Advisory Commission (TAC) has voted unanimously to support the adoption of the Pasadena Zero Emission Bus Roll Out Plan that provides the roadmap to transition the City’s public transit fleet to a zero emission bus (ZEB) fleet. The plan was developed by the transportation department to meet...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s ‘Affordable Micro-Units’ Apartment Complex Underway, To Be Ready By June
Billed as the city’s first affordable micro-unit apartment complex, the Pasadena Studios Project just south of the 210 Freeway at 280 N. Oakland Avenue, a six-story building that will feature 180 micro-units, is rapidly taking shape. Project developers Community Builders Group (CBG) and Bridge Financial Advisors (BFA) said that...
pasadenanow.com
Rain Dead Ahead for Pasadena
Friday will be sunny and chilly but expect weekend rains, the National Weather Service cautioned. A strong system will bring periods of heavy precipitation to Pasadena from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night, according to the NWS. Lingering showers are possible Monday, otherwise a drying trend with below normal temperatures is...
pasadenanow.com
Tournament President Wainscott Honored by Chamber of Commerce
Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott, honored at the President’s Breakfast by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, said she basically “graduated” to Pasadena from Wisconsin. Introduced by Raphael Henderson following a welcome from Pasadena Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Paul Little, Wainscott told a packed...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Partners With Sycamores to To Provide Wellness Support to 2023 Royal Court
For the second year, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses is again partnering with Sycamores to provide wellness support to members of the 2023 Royal Court. Sycamores, a Pasadena-based behavioral health and child welfare agency, provides programs and services for the benefit of some of the most vulnerable children, young adults, adults and families in the community. Their services cover all of Los Angeles, spanning the San Fernando, San Gabriel, and Antelope Valleys, and San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.
pasadenanow.com
Local Assemblymember Prepares for His Holiday Shoe Drive for School-Aged Children
Assemblymember Chris Holden is again partnering with Shoes That Fit to host his Annual Give and Go Shoe Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10, in front of his district office at 600 North Rosemead Blvd. in Pasadena. This will be a contactless Give and Go shoe drive where community members can...
pasadenanow.com
Mayor Cheers on Muir Mustangs, Set to Do Battle For CIF 5AA State Championship Tonight
John Muir High School’s Varsity Football team is scheduled to face Hughson High School in Hughson, Calif., for the CIF Division 5AA State Championship on Saturday at 6 p.m. Muir beat Palo Verde Valley 33-7 last week to earn its first CIF State Southern California Regional title and the right to face Hughson for the CIF State Championship.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Family’s Holiday Light Display Wins $50,000 in National Contest
The Harbecks home on Pasadena’s Tropical Ave. in the Hastings Ranch neighborhood will be hard to miss this holiday season. Their extravagant holiday light display, with angel wings made from recycled plastic bottles and colorful gumdrops that light up in different colors, helped them win a reality show competition for the best Christmas lights this week.
pasadenanow.com
Playhouse Village Brightens the Holidays with Tree Lighting Celebration
Playhouse Village Association will create a new community tradition at Playhouse Village Park when its hosts its Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration at this new location on Friday, December 9 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Experience Pasadena twinkle as we illuminate our tree to celebrate the holiday season in Playhouse Village at this free event. With live music and performances, and maybe even some snowfall, this is the perfect way to enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Waldorf’s Lower and Middle School Curriculum
Lower School (Grades 1 – 5) Beginning with a warm greeting every morning, grade school students develop deep and loving relationships with their teachers that are nurtured over time. Grade teachers travel with their students through the grades, while subject teachers also teach across all grades, developing close relationships with the children.
pasadenanow.com
Octavia E. Butler Magnet Present its Winter Concerts!
Octavia E. Butler Magnet (OEM) present its Winter Concerts!. On Friday, December 9, 7:00 p.m. – Winter Concert (Cast A) themed “A Hope for Christmas” at OEB Auditorium;. On Thursday, December 15, 5:00 p.m. – Winter Concert at the Tea Rose Garden – 70 N. Raymond Avenue;
pasadenanow.com
Less Than 60% of Local Residents Voted in Last Election
According to the LA County Registrar’s Office, only 55% of registered voters voted in the midterm elections. According to the data, 48,851 ballots of the 88,291 registered voters cast ballots in the election. Two important initiatives were passed by local residents. Voters extended a tax that has been used...
pasadenanow.com
Calming Seasonal Music & Mindfulness
Alan Geier, soloist, vocal coach and rehearsal pianist for Pasadena Pro Musica, will be performing calming seasonal music to soothe the soul on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Sierra Madre Public Library’s Music and Mindfulness series, from 1 to 3 p.m. “Pull up a chair, browse the stacks, stay...
pasadenanow.com
ShotSpotter Announces New Program For Violence Prevention Groups
The company used by the Pasadena Police Department since February to electronically detect gunfire and report its location almost instantly to officers in the field has launched a new community-focused program to use its data to support violence intervention and prevention. ShotSpotter, Inc. announced Data for Good will share precision...
pasadenanow.com
Man Allegedly Points Loaded Gun With Extended Magazine at Woman in Road Rage Incident
Pasadena police said a woman reported a man driving a car pointed a handgun at her during an apparent road rage incident in broad daylight in East Pasadena Wednesday. The woman told police shortly after noon that the man’s weapon appeared to have been fitted with an extended ammunition magazine. She also provided the vehicle’s description and license plate number. She told officers the incident had occurred in the 1700 block of East Colorado Blvd.
