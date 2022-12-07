ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

After 10 Years, My Husband And I Were On The Verge Of Divorce. Then We Got A Second Chance.

By Megan Aronson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQqtk_0jaNrHmt00

The author and her husband Kory in the red rocks of Sedona, Arizona, where they renewed their wedding vows in January 2014.

“I never thought he’d do something like this,” I stuttered into the phone to my mom. I was sitting in the car outside my bank. We sat together on the phone in stunned silence, trying to understand what had just happened.

That morning, I’d checked my bank account and realized my husband had visited the ATM at 2 a.m. and taken all our money. I was alone with three kids and $50.

It had been 10 years since we had met and fallen in love under the red rocks of Sedona, Arizona. Shortly after we started dating, Kory injured his back while helping his grandmother. As he slipped into a devastating opioid addiction, I watched my kind and gregarious husband morph into a different version of himself. Alternating between states of hyperactivity and sedation, his 6-foot frame withered away to 135 pounds.

After a decade of failed interventions, I’d given up hope that he would ever find sobriety. I finally found the courage to confront him and ask him to leave. But as he’d walked out the door the day before, I’d left a small window of possibility open. When he reached the car, I stopped him and said, “You go get better, then we’ll talk, OK?”

A few days later, after he’d withdrawn our money, his mom called me, frantic.

“Megan, I know my son is not in his right mind,” she said. “I’m worried. He said he could just go take the kids from school anytime he wants.”

That call set off a panic alarm inside me. Within hours, I was standing in front of a judge asking to be granted an order of protection for my children. After I delivered it to the school, once again I found myself saying those words: “I can’t believe he’d do something like this.”

Feeling angry and betrayed, I started the process of filing for divorce. In my new role as a single mom, I’d lost the last bit of hope for Kory’s recovery, even after I learned he’d finally entered rehab. Treatment wasn’t even the answer for me anymore. I was ready to start a new life without him.

But after Kory completed a 30-day program, he was a different man. I was surprised when I met him again for the first time in that same courtroom.

As he sat before me, humbly begging my forgiveness for everything he’d done, he was almost unrecognizable. He’d gained 30 pounds, his crystalline light blue eyes were clear again, and he had a sincere presence about him I hadn’t felt in a decade. He offered to put an agreement on record saying he would attend 12-step meetings, submit to random drug testing and respect any boundaries I set forth so he could see our kids again.

I agreed, and though our attorneys said they’d never seen anything like it, the judge agreed as well. That day, our healing process began.

As we sat waiting for the paperwork at the courthouse, we began a conversation that would continue for months, sifting through the disastrous effects addiction had on our family. Our lives remained separate as Kory stayed at a friend’s house, but he’d often come to our home to cook dinner and see the kids.

As Kory continued to honor and reflect my experiences back to me, I found myself slowly falling in love with him again. I realized I didn’t hate Kory; I hated addiction.

Day after day, he listened as I told him what it had been like for me all those years. Even as I questioned his past choices, he didn’t get defensive or try to justify his actions. Instead, he’d just say, “I’m so sorry you had to go through that,” or, “That must have been so hard for you.”

Before I met Kory, in my 20s, I had been introduced to a program called nonviolent communication, or NVC. NVC is a way of communicating feelings and needs, mirroring to others what we hear them say through empathy and compassion. Instead of reverting to habitual patterns of arguing, defending or withdrawing, it teaches people to use “I” statements like, “When we were talking today, I noticed you were on your phone. I felt sad because I was looking forward to connecting with you.”

After studying NVC and attending practice groups for years, I tried to bring those tools into our marriage, and honestly, Kory was often frustrated by it.

But as we began our healing process in the early days of his sobriety, it seemed like something had stuck with him in all those years of me talking about NVC. Kory showed an extraordinary level of compassion as he listened to me share how his opioid use disorder had impacted me. He acknowledged my feelings and experiences, reflected them back to me and made amends by taking responsibility for his actions.

Compassion and empathy became a bridge across the chasm addiction had created between us. As Kory continued to honor and reflect my experiences back to me, I found myself slowly falling in love with him again. I realized I didn’t hate Kory; I hated addiction.

Months later, after many more long conversations and tears shed on our living room couch, I asked Kory to come home again, just in time for Christmas. I realized that choosing to forgive him would give us a second chance most people never get and an opportunity to help our children heal, too.

As we sat on the living room floor on Christmas morning, surrounded by our children’s laughter, flying tissue paper and ribbons, I knew I’d made the right decision. It was my first Christmas ever with a sober Kory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekVs9_0jaNrHmt00 The author and her husband Kory in Knoxville, Tennessee in 2019. They recently celebrated 16 years of marriage.

In the months ahead, radical honesty helped us work through the triggers and old coping mechanisms that reappeared. One day, while we were making dinner, Kory excused himself to go to the bathroom. When he came back, I said, “When you go to the bathroom, I feel scared. That’s where you hid to do drugs.”

Using NVC, he reflected my concerns back to me. “I hear you feel scared when I go to the bathroom because you’re afraid I’m using again,” he said, with empathy in his eyes. Then he leaned in, “I’m not using again, I promise. Would you like me to take a drug test right now?” His voice was so full of tenderness and understanding that my fears were instantly assuaged.

Through powerful interactions like this, Kory and I rebuilt the trust that had been broken between us. He continued to attend AA meetings and I joined Al-Anon, a program for those who have been affected by someone else’s addiction. As we shared what we were learning from these 12-step programs, we laid bricks for a new foundation in our marriage.

On Jan. 8 , 2014, five months after I asked Kory to leave, we renewed our vows, quietly, on a red rock plateau beside the Seven Sacred Pools in Sedona. This time, our vows said, “I know we’re both going to make mistakes, but I also know we’ll find a way through it together.”

I never expected that my husband’s opioid addiction would lead to anything but sorrow and anguish. But somehow, it led to a second chance at love. Kory and I pieced our marriage and our family back together. In November 2014, we welcomed our fourth child — a baby girl. We named her Kama, which means “love” in Sanskrit.

Kory is now nine years sober, and we recently celebrated 16 years of marriage. In our time together, we’ve faced extraordinary challenges. We’ve learned there are many things that can end a marriage, but addiction doesn’t have to be one of them.

Megan Aronson is a freelance writer and public speaker who lives in Sedona, Arizona. She recently completed her memoir, “We’ll Be Counting Stars,” which tells her extraordinary “love vs. addiction” story with her husband, Kory. You can follow her on TikTok at @RiseAgainWriter .

Do you have a compelling personal story you’d like to see published on HuffPost? Find out what we’re looking for here and send us a pitch .

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline .

Comments / 50

Fernando Morales
3d ago

For once people finally making sense, 🙄 this is what marriage is about work it out. So many people should stop and think 🤔 how foolish they are in divorcing all for the wrong reasons...

Reply(1)
59
plain jane
3d ago

My husband and have been married for 58 years. We have worked through all kinds of things. I could not amagine another man in my life. The most precious item we talk about is the old days and we, together, we're there. How lucky can you get?

Reply(1)
41
Kimberly Layton
3d ago

You are one of the few lucky ones when it's comes to addiction and marriage. some aren't so lucky. congratulations and stay strong!

Reply(1)
29
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Abby Joseph

Husband Loses Cool After Wife Tells Mother-In-Law It Would Be Better if She Didn’t Visit During Christmas

It's no secret that in-laws can be a source of stress for many marriages. While some couples easily get along with their in-laws, others find themselves constantly at odds. And, as you're about to read, in-law issues often arise when there is a breakdown in communication between the parties involved. When spouses don't take the time to communicate their needs and expectations, it can lead to misunderstandings and conflict.
Abby Joseph

Man Gives Sister His Pregnant Wife’s Last Favorite Drink From Fridge But Then Refuses to Let Her Buy More of It

In any close relationship, like marriage, much of the work involves learning how to communicate effectively and resolve disagreements. This can be accomplished by making decisions together and being willing to compromise when necessary. However, as you're about to discover, without open communication and mutual respect, it can be difficult to make decisions that work for both parties involved.
RadarOnline

'I Am Truly Sorry': Kirstie Alley Refused To Meet Woman Who Killed Her Mother In Car Crash

The woman who killed Kirstie Alley's mom while driving drunk in 1981 begged to meet the late Cheers star years before the actress' death, RadarOnline.com has learned."That night is always on my mind and I'm so sorry for what happened," Cherrie White, who is now a grandmother, revealed in 2019. "I wish I could go back and change everything, but I cannot."Cherrie was working at the Boeing aircraft plant in Wichita, Kansas, and going through a messy divorce when she had a few drinks on the way home on October 23, 1981, and slammed into a car carrying Kirstie's parents.The...
KANSAS STATE
Savannah Aylin

24-year-old woman has 22 babies with millionaire husband who is now in jail

Christina Ozturk, 24, is a Russian blogger who married 57-year-old millionaire businessman Galip Ozturk. The couple met in Georgia while Christina was on vacation and fell in love in no time. Christina even described meeting Galip as love at first sight. Soon after, Christina and her daughter Vika, whom she gave birth to at seventeen, moved to Batumi, Georgia, to live with Galip.
Rebecca Gold

Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One

It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
Amarie M.

Wife age-shamed by husband because she's almost 40 and wants to have a baby

He's 15 years older than she is. **Information in this article was sourced from social media and medical websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Studies show that more women are having babies later in life than in previous decades, which appears to be a common trend among millennials. The reasons for this vary and include delaying motherhood to focus on a career, travel, waiting for the right partner to come along, or it could be for financial or medical reasons.
Ingram Atkinson

After being in a 40-year coma, wife remains loyal and continues to care for her husband

This woman may undoubtedly be the most loyal wife. Jean-Pierre Adams and his wife and childAfrica Feeds. Her name is Bernadette Adams, and she's been married to a man named Jean-Pierre Adams for around 50 or so years. But what really makes Bernadette arguably one of the greatest wives in all of history is that out of those 50 years of marriage, her husband has been in a coma for 40 years. You see, Jean-Pierre used to play professional soccer in France.
StaceyNHerrera

Husband files for divorce because wife didn't agree with his "open phone" policy

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of the core tenets of marriage is trust. You trust your partner to be there for you and to have your back no matter what life throws at you. However, most couples quickly learn that this trust doesn’t come easily.
HuffPost

HuffPost

223K+
Followers
12K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy