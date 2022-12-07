Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Nigeria Limits Cash Withdrawals to $45 per Day in CBDC, Digital Banking Push
A year after launching its CBDC, the Central Bank of Nigeria has capped cash withdrawals to get more people to go cashless. Nigeria has imposed limits on cash withdrawals in a move to push consumers towards alternatives, including its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira. In a letter...
CoinDesk
Some Central Banks Reportedly Looking to Issue a CBDC Within 10 Years
Crypto is in the depths of a winter recently spurred by bankruptcy filings from some of the most prominent companies, including exchange FTX and crypto lender Celsius Network but these market conditions have only convinced countries to develop central bank digital currencies (CBDC), and no later than within 10 years, according to a Thursday report by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF).
Brazil central bank grants Google Pay payment institution status
SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google Pay has received approval to operate as a payment institution in Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, the country's official gazette showed on Thursday, allowing it to initiate payment transactions.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
kitco.com
Iran to freeze the bank accounts of hijab refusers, highlighting the benefits of crypto banking
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Hossein Jalali, a member of the Cultural Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, made the comments while speaking...
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Is Working On Allowing Depositors To Withdrawal Their Crypto Assets Amid Bankruptcy Petition
FTX Token USD (FTT USD)Photo byYahoo Finance. On November 2, Coindesk reported that Alameda Research and FTX were entangled and extremely risk-laden. November 9, the Wall Street Journal reported investments into crypto trading firm Alameda Research By FTX, two companies owned by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Following concerns over FTX being unable to pay its debts, investors began withdrawing $6 billion out of their blockchain wallets. FTX subsequently halted withdrawals temporarily and demands legal protection from the US as the exchange aspires to return money back to account holders. The cryptocurrency exchange firm is also investigating roughly $370 million and hundreds of fraudulent withdrawals from FTX's 5 million investors’ accounts. Binance and FTX were negotiating Binance’s acquisition of FTX however that deal did not go through prompting FTX to file for bankruptcy. FTX is seeking U.S legal protection from the Department Of Justice, the FTC, the Federal Reserve, and SEC.
cryptopotato.com
Just Like Bitcoin, Binance US Drops All Ethereum-USD Trading Fees
Users can now freely trade ETH for US dollars or any of the three top stablecoins. Binance US – the American branch of the world’s largest crypto exchange – has eliminated all Ether (ETH) spot trading fees just six months after doing the same for Bitcoin (BTC) pairs on the platform.
CoinTelegraph
DMI finds CBDCs not targeting cross-border payments, huge potential in metaverse
Central bank digital currency (CBDC) development aims squarely at inclusion, both for the central bank in the national economy and for the people it serves. Meanwhile, the technology for cross-border payments is being developed elsewhere for the most part, according to a new report on the payments industry. The Digital...
FTX held just $900 million in easy-to-sell assets but $9 billion in liabilities the day before it imploded, report says
FTX held $900 million in liquid assets but $9 billion of liabilities on its balance sheet, per the FT. The biggest part of those assets was $470 million of Robinhood shares, the FT reported. That stock is owned by a Sam Bankman-Fried entity not listed in FTX's bankruptcy filing Friday.
Goldman Sachs Gears Up for a Run at Crypto
The head of Goldman Sachs's digital assets business says the bank is exploring more investments, perhaps including an acquisition, in the cryptosphere.
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
Irish Central Bank fines subsidiary of France's AXA over breaches
DUBLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Irish Central Bank has fined a subsidiary of French insurer AXA (AXAF.PA) 3.6 million euros ($3.8 million) for failures in corporate governance and risk management and the handling of conflicts of interest, it said on Friday.
dailyhodl.com
Top Auditing Firm Finds Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves Collateralized by More Than 100%
Crypto exchange giant Binance has enough reserves to back its users’ Bitcoin (BTC), according to global auditing firm Mazars. The auditing report comes after Binance announced a commitment to increasing financial transparency in the aftermath of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Binance announced in late November a proof-of-reserves...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you short ETH in 2023?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. At press time, the majority of assets remained almost steady, but ETH increased by 3.93% during the past day. This is increasing...
coingeek.com
Hong Kong central bank governor optimistic on virtual currency; South Korean counterpart fazed by FTX implosion
Central bank governors from several countries are in Thailand to share ideas over the role of central banks amid the rising adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital assets. The central bank executives are hosted by the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) under the...
Italy Considering Tax to Reduce Bank Fees on Merchant Digital Payments
Italy’s ruling coalition may deploy a tax on banks in its fight against digital payments. The coalition’s proposed tax on banks — which has been dubbed a “solidarity tax” — would reduce the fees merchants are charged for accepting digital payments, Reuters reported Wednesday (Dec. 7).
CoinTelegraph
Fintech company ZELF launches anonymous Visa debit card with crypto recharge
American fintech company ZELF has introduced an anonymous Visa debit card that can be usedat any of Visa’s 80 million locations worldwide. ZELF’s latest initiative will allow users to open up a U.S. dollar checking account with only their name, email and phone number, sparing them from having to provide documentation such as a social security number and proof of address. According to the fintech company, prospective clients can open a checking account and have an anonymous virtual debit card, which works with Apple Pay and Google Pay, within 30 seconds.
ECB seeks urgent regulation after multiple crypto bubbles burst
FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Crypto assets are here to stay so their regulation is urgently needed to protect investors and the stability of the global financial landscape, European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday.
