New York State Laws That You Didn’t Know Came Out in 2022
Did you know about these New York State laws? We may have heard about them and forgotten that they went through. New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
DWI Policy Changes In New York State For 2023
Are you ready for the new year to get here? Perhaps 2022 has not been the bets for you or has brought you the good things that you had hoped for over 300 days ago? The good news is that there will be a new year coming in just days and 2023 may offer the blessings you have been waiting for.
Governor Hochul Signs New York’s ‘Safe Space Heaters Act’
Inflation is effecting everything and we have to make choices on how to make our money last longer. The Energy Information Administration is saying that we'll see significantly higher heating costs because of high energy prices and a colder than usual winter. If you heat your home with oil or...
You Are Not allowed to Warm Up Your Car In New York! Really?
Notice anything different this morning? It's quite a bit colder here in the Capital Region than it has been recently. Before walking the dog I started the car and let it run. I wanted it to be nice and warm when I was ready to head to work. Little did I know I was breaking the law.
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today.
"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Are you a New Yorker? If so, you're in for a treat!. Millions of Americans are set to receive money in the next few weeks, which will come as a relief to many who are struggling to make ends meet. This is amazing news! The money is coming from the government, and it will help cover basic needs like food, clothing, and shelter. It will also help boost the economy by reducing poverty and compensating for the 4.4% unemployment rate.
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
New Leash Law For Dogs In New York State?
Christmas is almost here and although many animal experts and organizations recommend against it, some families will be giving puppies as pets. A dog is a great addition to a loving family but there are many responsibilities that come with any animal under your care. During the past snowstorm that...
Gov. Hochul signs emergency fuel provision for New York home heating
NEW YORK — New York State will help homeowners get emergency fuel for no extra cost this winter. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a resolution on Thursday allowing New Yorkers to get emergency deliveries from any provider if a customer's regular provider can't get fuel. The policy can only be...
NYSP warns residents of holiday phone scam
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police is reminding New York residents this holiday season that NYSP does not solicit citizens for donations. Troopers say they’ve received multiple calls and complaints from residents, particularly in the Western New York region, that people claim to be affiliated with NYSP or say troopers have called asking […]
Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State
It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
New York State Police Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets Across New York
New York State Police issued 14,000 tickets and investigated three fatal accidents. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the results of the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. Troopers Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets During Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. New York State Police issued 14,063 tickets, officials say. 4,757 speeding...
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
SNAP Participants in New York will Receive at Least Additional $95 in December
The emergency allotments (EA) schedule for families participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was published by the New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) in December. In addition to their monthly benefits, SNAP participants will once more get at least $95 per month. Benefits from...
3 of the “Deadliest” Lakes are in New York State
"Don't go in the water"; it's not just the catchphrase from Jaws, but a fitting warning about several lakes in our state. Out of the ten deadliest bodies of water in the entire country, three are in New York. The Deadliest Lakes in New York. Each local lake is dangerous...
Electric space heaters in NYS will now have to meet new requirements
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Thursday, requiring electric space heaters to have thermostats, automatic shut-offs and be certified and approved by the United States Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The bill is intended to prevent deaths and injuries, caused by the space heaters catching...
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
Ditching Telemarketing Calls in New York Just Got A Lot Easier
In a press release on Tuesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she had signed legislation to make it easier to be added to a company's Do-Not-Call List. Telemarketing calls are high on the list of my least favorite things the dawn of the internet has ever led to. I would say roughly 95% of the phone calls I receive in a given week are pre-recorded messages asking me about my car's extended warranty.
