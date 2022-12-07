BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over half-a-million people, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Kevin McCray, of Panama City, is charged with the importation of fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl across state lines after Bay County deputies say they located a 2.5 pound "brick" of fentanyl following a search of McCray's "stash house" on Tuesday.

