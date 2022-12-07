ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

WJHG-TV

Student accused of bringing weapon to Cedar Grove Elementary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools sent out a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding a situation that occurred on a school campus. The statement, sent by Director of Communications, Sharon Michalik, read as follows:. “Earlier today, we were notified of the presence of a weapon on campus at...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Student allegedly brought a weapon on elementary school campus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Everbridge Alert was sent out from Bay District Schools to parent and guardians whose students attend Cedar Grove Elementary after a student was found with a weapon. The Everbridge Alert said “This is Bay District Schools with an important safety update for parents and guardians of students who attend […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

I10 bust leads to gun and drug arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Louisiana man is behind bars in Jackson County after a traffic stop revealed illegal drugs and a stolen gun, per the Florida Highway Patrol. According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, December 7, around 8:50 a.m. the FHP Criminal Investigation Unit performed a traffic stop on a Lincoln Town Car on Interstate 10 around the 135-mile marker westbound.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

Multi-agency chase brings 50-mile pursuit to end in Ponce de Leon

A 50-mile pursuit through multiple counties ended in the arrest of a Tennessee man early Friday morning. Joshua James Cornelius, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee led deputies on a pursuit driving a stolen U-Haul that ended in Holmes County, according to a Walton County Sheriff's Office press release. Wednesday night, Cornelius...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested after defrauding Walton County vacation rental company

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County vacation rental company was defrauded nearly $20,000 in a credit card scam. Officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office say in October they got multiple reports of vacation rentals being booked with fake credit cards and thousands of dollars in damage before the guests checked out.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Marianna woman arrested for submitting false voter information

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a woman in Marianna after she allegedly submitted false voter information. FDLE agents say Kattie McCalister, 60, was employed as a paid petition circulator, and stole personal identification information of five victims to submit fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office.
MARIANNA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Florida man arrested for trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over 500,000 people

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over half-a-million people, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Kevin McCray, of Panama City, is charged with the importation of fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl across state lines after Bay County deputies say they located a 2.5 pound "brick" of fentanyl following a search of McCray's "stash house" on Tuesday.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Police Officers head to Sanibel Island

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six Panama City Police Officers left early this morning to assist law enforcement agencies in Lee County with the reopening of the Sanibel Island bridge. The goal is to help assist with patrolling and any police needs Lee County officials may need. Officers want to...
PANAMA CITY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Panama City, FL

Panama City is the county seat of Bay County, Florida. With its location surrounded by water, the city enjoys a warm climate, a laid-back lifestyle, and plenty of outdoor activities. But the fun doesn’t stop there! You can enjoy a visit to Panama City without breaking the bank. Here’s...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach Police host 2022 Winter Wonderland

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Festive holiday displays filled Chester Pruitt Park in Fort Walton Beach Friday night for the annual Winter Wonderland hosted by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. The family-friendly event is an Emerald Coast Toys for Tots fundraiser. “Any monetary donations or toys that we get goes straight to them […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two and a half pounds of fentanyl were seized from a local man that deputies say was a large supplier in the area. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin McCray is believed to be importing large amounts of fentanyl to the Bay County area.
BAY COUNTY, FL

