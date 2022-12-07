Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Student accused of bringing weapon to Cedar Grove Elementary
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools sent out a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding a situation that occurred on a school campus. The statement, sent by Director of Communications, Sharon Michalik, read as follows:. “Earlier today, we were notified of the presence of a weapon on campus at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office: Narcotics Search Warrant Turns Up Cocaine, 9 Firearms and $60,000
Okaloosa County, Fla. - An investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force, which includes members from the Fort Walton Beach and Crestview Police Departments, made an arrest Thursday following the execution of search warrants at a Shalimar home and a Fort Walton Beach area storage unit.
Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
Student allegedly brought a weapon on elementary school campus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Everbridge Alert was sent out from Bay District Schools to parent and guardians whose students attend Cedar Grove Elementary after a student was found with a weapon. The Everbridge Alert said “This is Bay District Schools with an important safety update for parents and guardians of students who attend […]
Convicted felon found with 9 pounds of marijuana, 120 grams of cocaine, arrested: OCSO
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they “scored a major arrest” Thursday when they arrested a convicted felon who was found with several guns, over 4,000 grams of marijuana, cocaine and cash, according to a release from the OCSO. 28-year-old Damian Beltran of Shalimar was charged with trafficking in cocaine, […]
wdhn.com
I10 bust leads to gun and drug arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Louisiana man is behind bars in Jackson County after a traffic stop revealed illegal drugs and a stolen gun, per the Florida Highway Patrol. According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, December 7, around 8:50 a.m. the FHP Criminal Investigation Unit performed a traffic stop on a Lincoln Town Car on Interstate 10 around the 135-mile marker westbound.
WJHG-TV
Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
holmescounty.news
Multi-agency chase brings 50-mile pursuit to end in Ponce de Leon
A 50-mile pursuit through multiple counties ended in the arrest of a Tennessee man early Friday morning. Joshua James Cornelius, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee led deputies on a pursuit driving a stolen U-Haul that ended in Holmes County, according to a Walton County Sheriff's Office press release. Wednesday night, Cornelius...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested after defrauding Walton County vacation rental company
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County vacation rental company was defrauded nearly $20,000 in a credit card scam. Officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office say in October they got multiple reports of vacation rentals being booked with fake credit cards and thousands of dollars in damage before the guests checked out.
WJHG-TV
Marianna woman arrested for submitting false voter information
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a woman in Marianna after she allegedly submitted false voter information. FDLE agents say Kattie McCalister, 60, was employed as a paid petition circulator, and stole personal identification information of five victims to submit fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office.
WEAR
Deputies: Florida man arrested for trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over 500,000 people
BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over half-a-million people, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Kevin McCray, of Panama City, is charged with the importation of fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl across state lines after Bay County deputies say they located a 2.5 pound "brick" of fentanyl following a search of McCray's "stash house" on Tuesday.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Grant Eugene Rosborough for Possession of Controlled Substance and Paraphernalia
On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 9 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle south of Marianna. During the stop, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. When deputies searched the vehicle, they found methamphetamine and multiple items of...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Police Officers head to Sanibel Island
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six Panama City Police Officers left early this morning to assist law enforcement agencies in Lee County with the reopening of the Sanibel Island bridge. The goal is to help assist with patrolling and any police needs Lee County officials may need. Officers want to...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Juvenile Student at Roulhac Middle School in Chipley for Threat of Mass Shooting
On 12/6/2022, Washington County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies were made aware of a social media post going around on the popular app “Snapchat”. The content of the post was related to a threat of a school shooting, warning students not to go to school on 12/7/2022.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Panama City, FL
Panama City is the county seat of Bay County, Florida. With its location surrounded by water, the city enjoys a warm climate, a laid-back lifestyle, and plenty of outdoor activities. But the fun doesn’t stop there! You can enjoy a visit to Panama City without breaking the bank. Here’s...
Fort Walton Beach Police host 2022 Winter Wonderland
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Festive holiday displays filled Chester Pruitt Park in Fort Walton Beach Friday night for the annual Winter Wonderland hosted by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. The family-friendly event is an Emerald Coast Toys for Tots fundraiser. “Any monetary donations or toys that we get goes straight to them […]
WJHG-TV
Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two and a half pounds of fentanyl were seized from a local man that deputies say was a large supplier in the area. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin McCray is believed to be importing large amounts of fentanyl to the Bay County area.
WJHG-TV
Ole Saint Skip needs your help to provide Christmas joy to kids in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skip Bondur is hosting the 11th Annual Stuff the Bus event at Walmart on 23rd Street in Panama City. Stuff the Bus has grown tremendously over the years. It takes about 5,500 toys to fill our school bus,” Bondur said. “And not only have we...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Three for Theft, Fleeing, Aggravated Assault, Suspended License on December 6, 2022
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 1:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was known to have been involved in a pursuit and an incident that resulted in charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. When deputies made contact with the vehicle, they recognized the...
