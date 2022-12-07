Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Batu Kawan Declared Final Single Tier Dividend Of 90 Sen Per Share Payable 02 Mar 2023
* DECLARED FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 90 SEN PER SHARE PAYABLE 02 MAR 2023
kalkinemedia.com
Italian President Mattarella tests positive for COVID
ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella, 81, has tested positive for COVID-19 but has few symptoms beyond a slight fever, his office said in a statement on Saturday. Mattarella has cancelled his appointments for the coming days but will continue with his other duties in isolation from his apartment...
Chinese companies claim they have built the world's biggest 16 MW wind turbine
It's claimed to have been created following calls made by Chinese authorities for the independent development of cutting-edge technology.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Allovir Announces Positive Final Results In Phase 2 Posoleucel Multi-Virus Prevention Study In Oral Presentation
* ALLOVIR ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FINAL RESULTS IN PHASE 2 POSOLEUCEL MULTI-VIRUS PREVENTION STUDY IN ORAL PRESENTATION AT THE 64TH ASH ANNUAL MEETING AND EXPOSITION. * 88% PATIENTS REMAINED FREE OF CLINICALLY SIGNIFICANT INFECTIONS THROUGH WEEK 14 PRIMARY ENDPOINT. * 12% PATIENTS HAD SIGNIFICANT INFECTIONS DESPITE 85% PATIENTS REACTIVATING 1 OR...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Osisko Announces Binding Term Sheet With Miyuukaa To Transport Hydroelectric Power To Windfall Project
* OSISKO ANNOUNCES BINDING TERM SHEET WITH MIYUUKAA TO TRANSPORT HYDROELECTRIC POWER TO WINDFALL PROJECT. * OSISKO MINING INC - AS AN END USER, OSISKO WILL PAY SERVICE FEES TO MIYUUKAA
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Rio Tinto Acquisition Of Turquoise Hill Receives Shareholder Support
* RIO TINTO ACQUISITION OF TURQUOISE HILL RECEIVES SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Italy's Webuild to fund wages for Clough employees involved in Snowy 2.0 project
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italian construction group Webuild said it had provided funds for payment of wages to cash-strapped contractor Clough Group's employees, who are involved in the Snowy 2.0 project in Australia. "Webuild's funding will ensure that works will continue on this project and that all of the workers...
kalkinemedia.com
Australian court dismisses suit against Google over personal data use
Dec 9 (Reuters) - An Australian court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the country's competition regulator against Alphabet Inc's Google that alleged consumers were misled about expanded use of personal data for targeted advertising, the regulator said on Friday. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
kalkinemedia.com
Link Administration ceases talks with Dye & Durham to sell corporate markets unit
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has stopped discussions with Canada's Dye & Durham Ltd to sell Link's corporate markets and banking and credit management businesses. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-IPA’S Subsidiary Biostrand Completes Integration Of 20 Mln Proprietary Structural Hyfts™
* IPA'S SUBSIDIARY BIOSTRAND COMPLETES INTEGRATION OF 20 MILLION PROPRIETARY STRUCTURAL HYFTS™ AND ACCELERATES IN SILICO DRUG DISCOVERY DEVELOPMENTS
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-UCB Announces Positive Phase 3 Studies For Bimekizumab In Hidradenitis Suppurativa
* UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE 3 STUDIES FOR BIMEKIZUMAB IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Cardiex Announces New Clinical Trial Services Agreement By Cardiex Subsidiary Atcor
* NEW CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF XCEL DEVICES AND DATA MANAGEMENT SERVICES BY CARDIEX SUBSIDIARY ATCOR
kalkinemedia.com
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Toshiba's preferred bidder moving closer to securing financing for buyout -sources
(In 4th paragraph, corrects to show that valuation does not include debt, but buyout would be partly funded by loans by the banks) TOKYO/HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan Industrial Partners, the preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp, has moved closer to securing financing from banks, three people with knowledge of the matter said.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Grubhub, Kiwibot Partner For Robot Delivery On College Campuses
* GRUBHUB AND KIWIBOT PARTNER FOR ROBOT DELIVERY ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Air Products And Chemicals Says CEO Seifi Ghasemi's 2022 Compensation Was $18.5 Mln
* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO SEIFI GHASEMI'S 2022 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.5 MILLION VERSUS $13.8 MILLION IN 2021 - SEC FILING. * AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO PAY RATIO FOR FISCAL 2022 WAS 276 TO 1
kalkinemedia.com
Italian 12-month bill yield down at two-month at auction
MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill fell at an auction on Friday, touching the lowest level since mid-October.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Psybio Therapeutics Announces Filing Of Three U.S. Provisional Patent Applications Covering Its Latest Discoveries
* PSYBIO THERAPEUTICS - ANNOUNCED FILING OF THREE ADDITIONAL U.S. PROVISIONAL PATENT APPLICATIONS COVERING ITS LATEST DISCOVERIES
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2023 Dividend
* PFIZER INC- BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.41 PER SHARE
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed over five years on fraud charge
HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Pro-democracy Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced on Saturday to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, convicted of violating a lease contract for the headquarters of a liberal newspaper he used to run. Lai, 75, was found guilty of two...
kalkinemedia.com
ADVISORY-Thai markets closed on Monday for holiday
BANGKOK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's financial markets will be closed on Monday, Dec. 12, for a national holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
