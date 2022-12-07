ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BRIEF-Batu Kawan Declared Final Single Tier Dividend Of 90 Sen Per Share Payable 02 Mar 2023

* DECLARED FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 90 SEN PER SHARE PAYABLE 02 MAR 2023
Italian President Mattarella tests positive for COVID

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella, 81, has tested positive for COVID-19 but has few symptoms beyond a slight fever, his office said in a statement on Saturday. Mattarella has cancelled his appointments for the coming days but will continue with his other duties in isolation from his apartment...
BRIEF-Allovir Announces Positive Final Results In Phase 2 Posoleucel Multi-Virus Prevention Study In Oral Presentation

* ALLOVIR ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FINAL RESULTS IN PHASE 2 POSOLEUCEL MULTI-VIRUS PREVENTION STUDY IN ORAL PRESENTATION AT THE 64TH ASH ANNUAL MEETING AND EXPOSITION. * 88% PATIENTS REMAINED FREE OF CLINICALLY SIGNIFICANT INFECTIONS THROUGH WEEK 14 PRIMARY ENDPOINT. * 12% PATIENTS HAD SIGNIFICANT INFECTIONS DESPITE 85% PATIENTS REACTIVATING 1 OR...
BRIEF-Rio Tinto Acquisition Of Turquoise Hill Receives Shareholder Support

* RIO TINTO ACQUISITION OF TURQUOISE HILL RECEIVES SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT
Australian court dismisses suit against Google over personal data use

Dec 9 (Reuters) - An Australian court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the country's competition regulator against Alphabet Inc's Google that alleged consumers were misled about expanded use of personal data for targeted advertising, the regulator said on Friday. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Link Administration ceases talks with Dye & Durham to sell corporate markets unit

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has stopped discussions with Canada's Dye & Durham Ltd to sell Link's corporate markets and banking and credit management businesses. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BRIEF-IPA’S Subsidiary Biostrand Completes Integration Of 20 Mln Proprietary Structural Hyfts™

* IPA'S SUBSIDIARY BIOSTRAND COMPLETES INTEGRATION OF 20 MILLION PROPRIETARY STRUCTURAL HYFTS™ AND ACCELERATES IN SILICO DRUG DISCOVERY DEVELOPMENTS
BRIEF-UCB Announces Positive Phase 3 Studies For Bimekizumab In Hidradenitis Suppurativa

* UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE 3 STUDIES FOR BIMEKIZUMAB IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA
BRIEF-Cardiex Announces New Clinical Trial Services Agreement By Cardiex Subsidiary Atcor

* NEW CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF XCEL DEVICES AND DATA MANAGEMENT SERVICES BY CARDIEX SUBSIDIARY ATCOR
BRIEF-Grubhub, Kiwibot Partner For Robot Delivery On College Campuses

* GRUBHUB AND KIWIBOT PARTNER FOR ROBOT DELIVERY ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES
Italian 12-month bill yield down at two-month at auction

MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill fell at an auction on Friday, touching the lowest level since mid-October.
BRIEF-Psybio Therapeutics Announces Filing Of Three U.S. Provisional Patent Applications Covering Its Latest Discoveries

* PSYBIO THERAPEUTICS - ANNOUNCED FILING OF THREE ADDITIONAL U.S. PROVISIONAL PATENT APPLICATIONS COVERING ITS LATEST DISCOVERIES
BRIEF-Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2023 Dividend

* PFIZER INC- BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.41 PER SHARE
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed over five years on fraud charge

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Pro-democracy Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced on Saturday to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, convicted of violating a lease contract for the headquarters of a liberal newspaper he used to run. Lai, 75, was found guilty of two...
ADVISORY-Thai markets closed on Monday for holiday

BANGKOK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's financial markets will be closed on Monday, Dec. 12, for a national holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

