Cheyenne, WY

Without Enough Pilots, Airlines Cutting Service Across Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Demand for service is rising at regional airports across the state, but a pilot shortage has forced airlines to cut the number of available flights at most of the state’s nine commercial airports. Sheridan, Gillette and Cody have lost between...
Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
My Front Door Wins National Award

My Front Door, a non-profit devoted to helping low-income Wyoming families become self-sufficient home owners, recently won the national 2022 Becker Social Justice Award. The award, sponsored by the Kentucky-based JustFaith Ministries, recognizes the faith-based efforts of organizations in making real social change in their community. My Front Door was chosen for the award over two other finalists from Georgia and Virginia.
Wind closures in effect Thursday with strong gusts on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are seeing some strong winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph along some stretches, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Colorado State Line as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to...
Aaron Turpen: How To Be a Safe Driver (I’m An Expert, Listen To Me)

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A long time ago, in a trucking school in a galaxy much like our own, I learned the most important driver’s safety lesson there is. “Never be in a hurry,” was what my instructor at the time, a no-nonsense import from Liverpool, said. “Nobody taking their time gets in a wreck.”
More Than $22 Million in Contracts Awarded by Transportation Commission

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 17 business meeting. The commission awarded an almost $12 million bid to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for a project that involves paving, concrete work, milling and other work...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Miss Rodeo Wyoming finishes Miss Rodeo America 2023

Laramie, Wyoming’s Madelaine McElwee represented Wyoming at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada to compete for the Miss Rodeo America (MRA) 2023 title from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2022. The Miss Rodeo America Pageant might seem like just a beauty pageant; however, the Miss Rodeo...
Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder’s ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student’s name and called that student “a male.”
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/8/22–12/9/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Fire Rescue honors members at awards ceremony

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Thursday, Cheyenne Fire Rescue held its first awards and promotion ceremony. Fire Chief John Kopper and Battalion Chiefs Andrew Dykshorn and Byron Mathews presented more than 25 of the department’s members with recognition for their service. As the first of many celebrations to come...
NoCo’s Christmas At The Coast Was Amazing. See The Pix

As the holidays creep even closer, we threw a sold-out Christmas Party at the Coast in Fort Collins and it was epic. Scroll down to see the pix from this unforgettable night. December 7th, 2022 will be a day we won't soon forget as we rocked Downtown Fort Collins with our first-ever Christmas at the Coast. National favs lovelytheband alongside local favs the Timberline and Neighborhood Watch, tore the house down at the Coast in Fort Collins.
Remnants of a World War II POW Camp Can Be Found in Greeley

During World War II, more than 3,000 German and Austrian prisoners were shipped overseas by the Allies to a P.O.W. camp that was located just outside Greeley, Colorado. These individuals were captured while serving under General Rommel in North Africa. Constructed in the 1940s, Colorado's Camp 202 was situated on...
