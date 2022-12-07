Read full article on original website
Cause of Fire on Cedar Rapids' Southwest Side Determined
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Fire investigators determine the cause of a large fire on Cedar Rapids' southwest side. The Cedar Rapids Fire department says unattended smoking materials caused the fire at a building in the 3300 block of Southgate Court SW. The building houses several retailers, offices, and a church. Everyone inside the building was able to make it out safely after the fire started.
Drone video of Marengo plant fire
A large fire engulfed a southwest Cedar Rapids building, containing offices and residential space. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall reports on the latest. Documents filed in court are giving us a clearer picture of what might have happened to a missing Fort Dodge newborn. At least 10 people hurt in Marengo plant...
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
One Injured in Linn County Semi Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is recovering after a semi crashes in Linn County. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to reports of a semi crash. When officers arrived, they found the semi crashed into the pillar of an overpass. Investigators believe the semi veered off the road, went into a ditch, and hit a light pole before eventually hitting the overpass pillar. The semi was driven by 58 year-old Thomas Pohlman, who was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
Semi crash shuts down portion of Highway 151 outside Dickeyville; driver suffers life-threatening injuries
DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving two semi-trucks near Dickeyville Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 151 near Hill Climb Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 39-year-old driver from Colorado in a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck was passing another...
Waterloo Teen Hurt in Bus Crash
A school bus collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo, leaving one teenager injured. Waterloo Police say the crash occurred on W 9th St and Williston Avenue after 3:15 p.m. in Waterloo. The 14 year-old was taken to an area hospital, complaining of a sore neck after the crash. Right now, the cause of the crash is unknown.
At least 10 people injured in Marengo building explosion, nearby homes evacuated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - At least 10 people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an explosion at an industrial building in Marengo on Thursday morning. According to the City of Marengo, the explosion took place at 11:16 a.m. at 810 East South Street. The building is...
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
Arrest made in Grundy County murder case from 2021
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in a nearly year-old murder case in Grundy County. Kevin Halladey has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Christian Marie Jeys. According to a criminal complaint, Jeys and Halladey were in a relationship and living together at a home in the 100 […]
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Cedar Rapids Metro Location
Less than four years after opening its first location, a popular Mexican restaurant that started in southwest Cedar Rapids is expanding again, this time to another city in the metro. Taco Depot first opened at 2665 Edgewood Parkway SW back in March of 2019. Seemingly popular from day one, it...
Abused Woman Died from Injuries
A Waterloo woman who was hospitalized after an alleged domestic assault last week has died from her injuries, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being knocked unconscious. She never regained consciousness and died on Saturday. Her boyfriend, 33 year old Lamarcus Williams remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He says he punched Taylor in the head and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a dresser. He was already on probation for punching Taylor in the head in April. Williams has been charged with Domestic Assault, Escape, Interference, and Assault on a Police Officer.
IC man accused of driving while intoxicated, then attacking police while his 13-year-old son was in the car
An Iowa City man faces charges that he drove drunk, then fought with police while his teenage son was in the car. Iowa City Police pulled over a 2004 Hyundai Elantra just after 8:45 Thursday night near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Highway 6. The vehicle reportedly had an unlit license plate, and the driver…identified as 43-year-old Jeffery Brown of The Quarters on Highway 6 East…was known to be barred from driving.
A Popular Bakery Will Open Their Second Cedar Rapids Location Soon
The west side of Cedar Rapids will soon have another delicious bakery to visit! Great Harvest Bread Company is preparing to open their second location, a "bakery cafe," at 3998 Westdale Parkway SW in the very near future. The latest update from the bakery reads:. "The Cafe at Westdale is...
