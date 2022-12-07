Read full article on original website
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting planJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekend
Deck the Chairs runs through January 1 in Jacksonville BeachPhoto byDeck the Chairs. There are lots of holiday events around Jacksonville and St. Augustine this weekend. Here’s a list of places to take the family:
WJCL
Cultural history museum, observatory eyed for Georgia's Okefenokee Swamp
WARE COUNTY, Ga. — An economic boost could soon be coming to Georgia's most famous swamp. Georgia democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has secured new resources to help boost tourism and create jobs at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The Okefenokee encompasses more than 350,000 acres near Waycross and Folkston...
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday, December 10, from 8:00 a.m. until supplies last. The distribution will take place in the City of Lake Butler (155 NW 3rd...
JAX opens new military lounge for active-duty service men and women
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a separate, unrelated report) The Jacksonville Aviation Authority opened a new military lounge for active-duty service men and women at Jacksonville International Airport prior to the start of popular travel holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s. The...
$5.85 million awarded to Groundwork Jacksonville for Hogan’s Creek design
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Groundwork Jacksonville has received its largest grant to date: more than $5.85 million. The money is from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coastal Resilience Fund and will complete the design and permitting for the ecological restoration of Hogans Creek. The goal of the...
News 12
Breeze Airways to add flights to 2 new Florida locations from MacArthur Airport
Breeze Airways is expanding its options at MacArthur Airport. The low-cost carrier will add flights to Jacksonville and Tampa starting in May and August. There is no word on how much the flights will cost. Breeze Airways began flying out of the Islip airport in February 2021. It also offers...
Businesses along Myrtle-Moncrief Corridor host holiday market, celebrate grants to revitalize area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A holiday market on Friday welcomed people to explore the “District of Soul” on Jacksonville’s Northside. It’s also a celebration because the businesses along the Myrtle-Moncrief Commercial Corridor are now eligible to apply for grant money to revamp their buildings and to hopefully draw even more people out in the long run.
Miei Amici Pizzeria to Open in St. Johns
Miei Amici will offer pizza, heroes, and build-your-own salads
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting plan
More than 30 invasive, diseased, and dying trees were removed from Bradley Park earlier this year. That resulted in Orange Park residents speaking out against the tree removal.
Twin Peaks restaurant, which boasts ‘scratch food’ and ‘29° beers’ planned for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Plans are in the works for a Jacksonville location of a restaurant chain that says it’s “so much more than your typical sports bar.”. Twin Peaks will occupy the building at 11892 Atlantic Boulevard, according to plans filed with the city of Jacksonville. >>>...
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GHS shoots into boys basketball power poll top 20
With the Thanksgiving holiday behind them, the teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll can really get down to business and get into the flow of the regular season. And the usual suspects at the top of the regional rankings are all off to fast starts. Providence (Jacksonville), who was...
Fernandina Beach 'Santa' prepares to head to Ukraine with a bag of gifts and Kevlar under his big red suit
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — There's always that one bag that weighs a ton on a long trip. For John Pfefferle, it's one of several bags that are packed to the brim with handmade blankets, handwarmers, flashlights and other everyday items. Sitting next to the bags is a glistening white...
JSO officers involved in controversial traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local man and Navy veteran has filed a formal complaint with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, after he said he was racially profiled during a traffic stop in late November. STORY: ‘It’s only going to get better’: West Augustine barbers react to barbershop arson...
Final preparations underway in Orange Park for Wreaths Across America
National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 17. On that day, a balsam wreath adorned with a red bow will be placed on the graves of veterans around the country, at sea, and in other parts of the world.
1 hospitalized after crash on New Kings Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of the northbound lanes on New Kings Road is closed after a traffic crash at Borden Street. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded at approximately 7 a.m. to the location and found one person trapped. Once the person was extracted, rescue personnel rushed the person to the hospital with serious injuries.
‘It’s hard to understand why it takes 4 months:’ Jacksonville salon owner in limbo after damage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When heading to the ‘Curl Up & Dye’ salon in the Mandarin neighborhood of Jacksonville, you’ll be greeted by a plywood wall. “We had several people drive up and think we weren’t here,” Roxanne Harris said. “Unfortunately, there were a few people who fell through the cracks with that.”
Residents could drive golf carts in residential areas of Orange Park if town council approves
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Town of Orange Park may soon allow residents to drive golf carts on residential roads in town, if the council approves a new proposal. Currently, the proposal in its early stages of drafting. Vice Mayor Alan Watt says both his and the town council’s top priority, is to make sure people are safe.
Free Downtown events kick off holiday season in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holiday season lights up Wednesday night in Downtown Jacksonville with free events planned through this week and next at James Weldon Johnson Park. The final Art Walk of the year, the Holiday Art Walk, starts at 5:00 p.m. and will have a holiday program along with live music, food and visual arts. The holiday program will feature performances from multiple music and dance schools.
WECT
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Two people were found dead in a car submerged in a pond in Jacksonville, Florida Friday. Authorities are now working to figure out why the car crashed through a fence, and into the water. Florida Highway Patrol said a family who lives in that area found...
