WJCL

Cultural history museum, observatory eyed for Georgia's Okefenokee Swamp

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — An economic boost could soon be coming to Georgia's most famous swamp. Georgia democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has secured new resources to help boost tourism and create jobs at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The Okefenokee encompasses more than 350,000 acres near Waycross and Folkston...
Action News Jax

Businesses along Myrtle-Moncrief Corridor host holiday market, celebrate grants to revitalize area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A holiday market on Friday welcomed people to explore the “District of Soul” on Jacksonville’s Northside. It’s also a celebration because the businesses along the Myrtle-Moncrief Commercial Corridor are now eligible to apply for grant money to revamp their buildings and to hopefully draw even more people out in the long run.
mainstreetdailynews.com

GHS shoots into boys basketball power poll top 20

With the Thanksgiving holiday behind them, the teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll can really get down to business and get into the flow of the regular season. And the usual suspects at the top of the regional rankings are all off to fast starts. Providence (Jacksonville), who was...
Action News Jax

1 hospitalized after crash on New Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of the northbound lanes on New Kings Road is closed after a traffic crash at Borden Street. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded at approximately 7 a.m. to the location and found one person trapped. Once the person was extracted, rescue personnel rushed the person to the hospital with serious injuries.
First Coast News

Free Downtown events kick off holiday season in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holiday season lights up Wednesday night in Downtown Jacksonville with free events planned through this week and next at James Weldon Johnson Park. The final Art Walk of the year, the Holiday Art Walk, starts at 5:00 p.m. and will have a holiday program along with live music, food and visual arts. The holiday program will feature performances from multiple music and dance schools.
WECT

2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Two people were found dead in a car submerged in a pond in Jacksonville, Florida Friday. Authorities are now working to figure out why the car crashed through a fence, and into the water. Florida Highway Patrol said a family who lives in that area found...
