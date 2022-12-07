Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch Sponsorship Decision
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team for Richard Childress Racing will be sponsored by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in 2023. John Felton, the senior director of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, confirmed their partnership in his latest statement. “We’ve loved partnering with RCR and the No. 8 race...
Horse Racing Best Bets for Thursday 12/8/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #1A Melting Snow – Aqueduct R2 (12:50 PM ET) Melting Snow has been in good nick of late and was claimed following a recent C&D third by a trainer who does well with new acquisitions. She sets a good standard on form. Stable companion Prairie Fire appeals most of the rest, while Big Q also requires a second look. Bet Now at FanDuel.
Sam Hunt Racing Expands to Two-Car Team in 2023
Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that the team will field two full-time cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in 2023. Kaz Grala will pilot the team’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra, while the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra will be anchored by Connor Mosack, who will compete in 20 races starting at Phoenix Raceway in March.
NASCAR Now Has Its Own Line Of Digital Collectible Trading Cards
NASCAR is all set to drop its first officially licensed digital collectible trading cards. The collectibles featuring 31 NASCAR drivers will launch on the Candy marketplace on December 13. Each driver comes in 3 rarities and has an edition size of 404 ICONs. For the uninitiated, ICONs are Candy’s digital collectibles featuring athletes. Let’s take a closer look at what NASCAR’s digital collectibles are all about!
Podcast Round Up: We're Talking Home-Made Carbon Bikes, A Red Bull Race Series and Bikepacking the EWS.
Ep. 09 - Claudio Caluori | The Changing Gears Podcast. Claudio Caluori is a professional mountain biker who has won the Swiss National Championships 7 times, raced in the World Cup, founded and managed multiple World Cup race teams, and is the owner of the pump track company, Velosolutions. In...
