macaronikid.com

3 Ways to Engage Your Child with Learning

Thanks to our partners at Friends Meeting School for this insightful article!. As a small, K-12 school, we have experience with children’s learning at all stages of child development. Growth and learning rarely happen along a tidy trajectory, but there are strategies you can use to help your child move forward, even if it’s along a crooked path! Below are three concepts that are simple to understand, but are not always easy to implement.
The 74

Opinion: Teaching Phonics Alone Won’t Solve the Nation’s Reading Crisis

In recent years, there has been a lot of focus on the problematic ways that many schools have been teaching reading. Specifically, as journalist Emily Hanford pointed out, many teachers were omitting phonics instruction, having never been trained or directed to deliver it.  This oversight has led to reading difficulties in millions of kids. But […]
Crystal Jackson

Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment

If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
CNBC

Parenting expert: The No. 1 thing every parent should teach their kids

Looking for parenting strategies that help your children develop and grow into successful adults? Esther Wojcicki explains the importance of working as a team and how any parent can easily implement this practice right now. It's a simple mindset that can have a strong impact. Wojcicki's resume includes author of "How to Raise Successful People" and mother of three highly accomplished daughters: Susan, the CEO of YouTube; Janet, a professor of pediatrics; and Anne, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe.
psychologytoday.com

How Parents Can Help Shy Kids Build Confidence

Painfully shy children often miss out on life-changing experiences. Teaching shy children to be more confident and assertive helps prepare them for the next development phase of life. There are some simple steps parents can take that can help their shy child feel secure and behave with confidence. Shy children...
MedicalXpress

Researchers gain a better understanding of how the most commonly used ADHD medication works

For decades, doctors have treated kids with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with methylphenidate, a stimulant drug sold as Ritalin and Concerta, making it one of the most widely prescribed medications aimed at the central nervous system. One might expect that researchers would know how methylphenidate works in the brain by now, but little is known about the drug's mechanism of action. Now, a new study seeks to close this gap and understand how methylphenidate interacts with cognitive control networks and attentional behavior.
The Conversation U.S.

Hey, new parents – go ahead and 'spoil' that baby!

When an infant cries, parents frequently wonder whether they should soothe the baby or let the baby calm itself down. If they respond to every sob, won’t the baby cry more? Isn’t that spoiling the baby? I hear these questions a lot as a professor of child development and family science. The notion of spoiling a baby remains common in the U.S., despite evidence that infants who have parents who respond to their needs are better at calming themselves down later in life. Many of the students I teach say that their parents resisted calming their cries and that they turned out...
Fatherly

How To Discipline A Stubborn Child

Learning how to discipline a stubborn child or a child who won’t listen presents parents with unique challenges. Simple requests or gentle reprimands can collapse into power struggles. In those moments, parents may despair that their stubborn child is simply “unpunishable.” And that might very well be the case. But it’s time to shift the paradigm.
psychologytoday.com

Untangling Enmeshed Boundaries with Grown Children

Boundaries express our needs for distance and separation, intimacy and connection. Our boundary style reflects a balance between them. As parents, we invade children's boundaries in order to keep them safe. Once that's not necessary, we need to respect their own. Does the enmeshed boundary style necessary earlier in their...
iheart.com

Red Flags to look for when introducing your S/O to your family!

When introducing your significant other to your parents, it's important to be on the lookout for red flags that may indicate potential problems in your relationship. Here are four red flags to look for when introducing your significant other to your parents:. Lack of respect: If your significant other shows...
Healthline

How to Recognize Selective Mutism and Tips to Get Support

Some folks are naturally shy, especially around people they don’t know. But if you shut down completely and find it impossible to talk in certain situations, you may have selective mutism. Selective mutism is an anxiety disorder that most often affects children. In fact, about 1% of children seen...

