macaronikid.com
3 Ways to Engage Your Child with Learning
Thanks to our partners at Friends Meeting School for this insightful article!. As a small, K-12 school, we have experience with children’s learning at all stages of child development. Growth and learning rarely happen along a tidy trajectory, but there are strategies you can use to help your child move forward, even if it’s along a crooked path! Below are three concepts that are simple to understand, but are not always easy to implement.
Opinion: Teaching Phonics Alone Won’t Solve the Nation’s Reading Crisis
In recent years, there has been a lot of focus on the problematic ways that many schools have been teaching reading. Specifically, as journalist Emily Hanford pointed out, many teachers were omitting phonics instruction, having never been trained or directed to deliver it. This oversight has led to reading difficulties in millions of kids. But […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
I Raised 2 Successful CEOs and a Doctor. Here's the No. 1 Skill I Wish More Parents Taught Their Kids Today
Developing skills like curiosity, kindness and emotional intelligence at a young age will help kids succeed as adults. But there's one skill that parents aren't teaching their kids enough of today: self-regulation. When kids learn to self-regulate, they better understand the importance of time and how to manage their own...
Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
CNBC
Parenting expert: The No. 1 thing every parent should teach their kids
Looking for parenting strategies that help your children develop and grow into successful adults? Esther Wojcicki explains the importance of working as a team and how any parent can easily implement this practice right now. It's a simple mindset that can have a strong impact. Wojcicki's resume includes author of "How to Raise Successful People" and mother of three highly accomplished daughters: Susan, the CEO of YouTube; Janet, a professor of pediatrics; and Anne, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe.
psychologytoday.com
How Parents Can Help Shy Kids Build Confidence
Painfully shy children often miss out on life-changing experiences. Teaching shy children to be more confident and assertive helps prepare them for the next development phase of life. There are some simple steps parents can take that can help their shy child feel secure and behave with confidence. Shy children...
MedicalXpress
Researchers gain a better understanding of how the most commonly used ADHD medication works
For decades, doctors have treated kids with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with methylphenidate, a stimulant drug sold as Ritalin and Concerta, making it one of the most widely prescribed medications aimed at the central nervous system. One might expect that researchers would know how methylphenidate works in the brain by now, but little is known about the drug's mechanism of action. Now, a new study seeks to close this gap and understand how methylphenidate interacts with cognitive control networks and attentional behavior.
5 helpful tips for explaining autism to kids and teens, according to autism-affirming experts
Does your kid have questions about autism? Experts suggest using conscious language and exploring autism-affirming resources together.
Hey, new parents – go ahead and 'spoil' that baby!
When an infant cries, parents frequently wonder whether they should soothe the baby or let the baby calm itself down. If they respond to every sob, won’t the baby cry more? Isn’t that spoiling the baby? I hear these questions a lot as a professor of child development and family science. The notion of spoiling a baby remains common in the U.S., despite evidence that infants who have parents who respond to their needs are better at calming themselves down later in life. Many of the students I teach say that their parents resisted calming their cries and that they turned out...
Paramedic shares the five questions every parent needs to be able to answer
A paramedic has revealed the five questions every parent needs to be able to answer if they're called in to help save a child's life. Paramedic Nikki Jurcutz took to Instagram to give parents the information they needed to know if the worst should happen in a range of ways.
How To Discipline A Stubborn Child
Learning how to discipline a stubborn child or a child who won’t listen presents parents with unique challenges. Simple requests or gentle reprimands can collapse into power struggles. In those moments, parents may despair that their stubborn child is simply “unpunishable.” And that might very well be the case. But it’s time to shift the paradigm.
psychologytoday.com
Untangling Enmeshed Boundaries with Grown Children
Boundaries express our needs for distance and separation, intimacy and connection. Our boundary style reflects a balance between them. As parents, we invade children's boundaries in order to keep them safe. Once that's not necessary, we need to respect their own. Does the enmeshed boundary style necessary earlier in their...
iheart.com
Red Flags to look for when introducing your S/O to your family!
When introducing your significant other to your parents, it's important to be on the lookout for red flags that may indicate potential problems in your relationship. Here are four red flags to look for when introducing your significant other to your parents:. Lack of respect: If your significant other shows...
Healthline
How to Recognize Selective Mutism and Tips to Get Support
Some folks are naturally shy, especially around people they don’t know. But if you shut down completely and find it impossible to talk in certain situations, you may have selective mutism. Selective mutism is an anxiety disorder that most often affects children. In fact, about 1% of children seen...
